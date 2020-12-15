Worldwide Venture Capital Investment Industry To 2025 - Players Include Accel, Andreessen Horowitz And Benchmark

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Venture Capital Investment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global venture capital investment market experienced double-digit growth during 2014-2019. Venture capital investment is a subset of private equity (PE) wherein venture capitalists provide capital to startups for expanding their businesses. These capitalists get ownership stake, become an integral part of the decision-making process in the company, and offer technical and managerial expertise, network access and other support for making the startup business successful. Venture capital investment is gaining popularity as it provides above-average returns to investors and helps in spurring advancements. Countries with favorable regulatory frameworks, as well as industries with a higher level of innovation, have witnessed substantial growth in venture capital investment activities in recent years.At present, the market is experiencing growth on account of the growing number of startups, in confluence with the increasing investments from mutual funds and banking institutions in venture capital. Apart from this, the expanding investment activities in diverse industry verticals, such as healthcare, biotechnology, agriculture, and media and entertainment, are also strengthening market growth. Furthermore, venture capitalists are utilizing algorithms and machine learning (MI) for identifying startups with a higher growth potential to make better investment decisions. However, the market growth is significantly impacted by the global spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and consequent lockdowns imposed by governments of a number of countries. Therefore, various organizations and their operational activities have come to a sudden halt. In view of this, venture capitalists are modifying their plans to survive the rapidly changing market conditions. The industry is anticipated to grow again once normalcy is regained. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global venture capital investment market to exhibit strong growth during the period 2020-2025. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Accel, Andreessen Horowitz, Benchmark, Bessemer Venture Partners, First Round Capital LLC, Founders Fund LLC, Ggv Management L.L.C., Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital Operations LLC and Union Square Ventures LLC. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global venture capital investment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global venture capital investment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sector?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fund size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the funding type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global venture capital investment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Venture Capital Investment Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Sector6.1 Software6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Pharma and Biotech6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Media and Entertainment6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Medical Devices and Equipment6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Medical Services and Systems6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 IT Hardware6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast6.7 IT Services and Telecommunication6.7.1 Market Trends6.7.2 Market Forecast6.8 Consumer Goods and Recreation6.8.1 Market Trends6.8.2 Market Forecast6.9 Energy6.9.1 Market Trends6.9.2 Market Forecast6.10 Others6.10.1 Market Trends6.10.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Fund Size7.1 Under $50 M7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 $50 M to $100 M7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 $100 M to $250 M7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 $250 M to $500 M7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 $500 M to $1 B7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Above $1 B7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Funding Type8.1 First Time Venture Funding8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Follow-on Venture Funding8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Breakup by Country9.1.3 Market Forecast9.2 Asia Pacific9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Breakup by Country9.2.3 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Breakup by Country9.3.3 Market Forecast9.4 Others9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Breakup by Country9.4.3 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 Accel13.3.1.1 Company Overview13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.2 Andreessen Horowitz13.3.2.1 Company Overview13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio13.3.3 Benchmark13.3.3.1 Company Overview13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.4 Bessemer Venture Partners13.3.4.1 Company Overview13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.5 First Round Capital LLC13.3.5.1 Company Overview13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.6 Founders Fund LLC13.3.6.1 Company Overview13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.7 Ggv Management L.L.C.13.3.7.1 Company Overview13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio13.3.8 Index Ventures13.3.8.1 Company Overview13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.9 Sequoia Capital Operations LLC13.3.9.1 Company Overview13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.10 Union Square Ventures LLC13.3.10.1 Company Overview13.3.10.2 Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gwgcgg

