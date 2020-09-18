Worldwide Variable Frequency Drive Industry To 2025 - Key Drivers And Restraints

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Variable Frequency Drive Market, by Product Type, by Power Range, by Application, by End User, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market size is expected to reach $31.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6% CAGR during the forecast period. A Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) is a kind of motor controller that drives an electric motor through changing the supplied frequency and voltage to the motor. Variable speed drive, adjustable frequency drive, adjustable speed drive, AC drive, microdrive, and inverter are the other names for a VFD. Frequency (or hertz) is directly associated with the speed of the motor (RPMs).The introduction of advanced microprocessors has allowed the VFD to function as an extremely versatile system that not only controls the motor's speed, but also protects against overcurrent during ramp-up and ramp-down circumstances. In addition, new VFDs include braking methods, power boost during ramp-up, and a range of controls during ramp-down. The biggest advantage the VFD offers is that it can ensure that when it starts, the engine does not pull unnecessary current, so that the overall demand factor for the entire plant can be managed to keep the utility bill as low as possible.Currently, the VFD is by far the most prevalent kind of output or load for a control system. When applications become more sophisticated, the VFD can control the motor speed, the way the motor shaft turns the torque the motor gives to a load and any other motor parameters that can be sensed. Latest VFDs have a number of parameters which can be controlled or downloaded from the other microprocessor-controlled systems such as a programmable controller (PLC). These VFDs often come in smaller sizes that are cost-effective and take up less space.Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into AC Drives, DC Drives and Servo Drives. Based on Power Range, the market is segmented into Low, Medium, Micro and High. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Pumps, Electric Fans, HVAC, Conveyers and Extruders & Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Oil & Gas, Industrial, Food & Beverages, Power Generation, Infrastructure, Automotive and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Companies Profiled

ABB Group

Hitachi, Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Nidec Corporation

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

The Danfoss Group

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.4.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market, by Product Type1.4.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market, by Power Range1.4.3 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market, by Application1.4.4 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market, by End User1.4.5 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market, by Geography1.5 Methodology for the research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Executive Summary2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Cardinal Matrix3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.2.3 Geographical Expansions3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions3.3 Top Winning Strategies3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2015, Jan - 2019, Nov) Leading Players Chapter 4. Global Variable Frequency Drive Market by Product Type4.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive AC Drives Market by Region4.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive DC Drives Market by Region4.3 Global Variable Frequency Drive Servo Drives Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Variable Frequency Drive Market by Power Range5.1 Global Low Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region5.2 Global Medium Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region5.3 Global Micro Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region5.4 Global High Power Range Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region Chapter 6. Global Variable Frequency Drive Market by Application6.1 Global Pumps Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region6.2 Global Electric Fans Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region6.3 Global HVAC Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region6.4 Global Conveyers Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region6.5 Global Extruders & Others Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region Chapter 7. Global Variable Frequency Drive Market by End User7.1 Global Oil & Gas Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region7.2 Global Industrial Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region7.3 Global Food & Beverages Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region7.4 Global Power Generation Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region7.5 Global Infrastructure Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region7.6 Global Automotive Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region7.7 Global Others Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region Chapter 8. Global Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region8.1 North America Variable Frequency Drive Market8.2 Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market8.3 Asia Pacific Variable Frequency Drive Market8.4 LAMEA Variable Frequency Drive Market Chapter 9. Company Profiles9.1 ABB Group9.1.1 Company Overview9.1.2 Financial Analysis9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.1.4 Research & Development Expense9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.1.5.3 Geographical Expansions:9.1.6 SWOT Analysis9.2 Hitachi, Ltd.9.2.1 Company Overview9.2.2 Financial Analysis9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.2.4 Research & Development Expenses9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.2.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:9.2.6 SWOT Analysis9.3 Eaton Corporation PLC9.3.1 Company Overview9.3.2 Financial Analysis9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.3.4 Regional analysis9.3.5 Research & Development Expense9.3.6 Recent strategies and developments:9.3.6.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.3.6.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.3.6.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.3.7 Swot Analysis9.4 Rockwell Automation, Inc.9.4.1 Company Overview9.4.2 Financial Analysis9.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.4.4 Research & Development Expenses9.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.4.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.4.6 SWOT Analysis9.5 Nidec Corporation9.5.1 Company Overview9.5.2 Financial Analysis9.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.5.4 Research & Development Expense9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.5.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.5.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.5.5.3 Geographical Expansions:9.5.6 SWOT Analysis9.6 Siemens AG9.6.1 Company Overview9.6.2 Financial Analysis9.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.6.4 Research & Development Expense9.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.6.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.6.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.6.6 SWOT Analysis9.7 Schneider Electric SE9.7.1 Company Overview9.7.2 Financial Analysis9.7.3 Segmental And Regional Analysis9.7.4 Research & Development Expense9.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.7.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.7.5.2 Geographical Expansions:9.7.5.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.7.6 SWOT Analysis9.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.9.8.1 Company Overview9.8.2 Financial Analysis9.8.3 Segmental Analysis9.8.4 Recent strategies and developments:9.8.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.8.5 SWOT Analysis9.9 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. (Furukawa Group)9.9.1 Company Overview9.9.2 Financial Analysis9.9.3 Segmental Analysis9.9.4 Research & Development Expense9.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.9.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.1 The Danfoss Group9.10.1 Company Overview9.10.2 Financial Analysis9.10.3 Segmental And Regional Analysis9.10.4 Research & Development Expense9.10.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.10.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.10.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ybkqzf

