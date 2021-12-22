Worldwide Urban Mobility Industry To 2026 - Development Of Energy-Efficient Modes Such As Solar Powered Buses Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Urban Mobility Market Research Report by Mode (Aerial, On-ground, and Underwater), by Type (Autonomous Vehicle and Non-Autonomous Vehicle), by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Urban Mobility Market size was estimated at USD 121.99 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 134.19 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.33% to reach USD 220.13 billion by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Urban Mobility Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Urban Mobility Market, including Airbus SAS, Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc., Bell Textron Inc., Boeing Company, Daimler AG, Dassault Systemes SE, EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd, Embraer S.A., Hop Flyt Inc, Hoversurf, Jaunt Air Mobility LLC, Joby Aviation LLC, Lilium Aviation, Lilium GmbH, Lockheed Martin Corporation, MOIA GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Volkswagen AG, Volocopter GmbH, and Wisk Aero LLC. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Urban Mobility Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Urban Mobility Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Urban Mobility Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Urban Mobility Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Urban Mobility Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Urban Mobility Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Urban Mobility Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface

2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Increasing need to integrate travel value chain entirely to increase convenience with public transport5.1.1.2. Potential demand to implement advanced traffic management systems5.1.1.3. Favorable policies supporting sharing services5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Poor adaptation to changing consumer demands5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Rapid innovations and advancements to enable easy commute for elderly people5.1.3.2. Development of energy-efficient modes such as solar powered buses5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Dearth of necessary infrastructure in developing economies5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 6. Urban Mobility Market, by Mode6.1. Introduction6.2. Aerial6.2.1. Air Ambulance6.2.2. Air Taxi6.2.3. Cargo Air Vehicle6.2.4. Personal Air Vehicle6.2.5. Unmanned Air Vehicle6.3. On-ground6.4. Underwater 7. Urban Mobility Market, by Type7.1. Introduction7.2. Autonomous Vehicle7.3. Non-Autonomous Vehicle 8. Americas Urban Mobility Market8.1. Introduction8.2. Argentina8.3. Brazil8.4. Canada8.5. Mexico8.6. United States 9. Asia-Pacific Urban Mobility Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Australia9.3. China9.4. India9.5. Indonesia9.6. Japan9.7. Malaysia9.8. Philippines9.9. Singapore9.10. South Korea9.11. Taiwan9.12. Thailand 10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Urban Mobility Market10.1. Introduction10.2. France10.3. Germany10.4. Italy10.5. Netherlands10.6. Qatar10.7. Russia10.8. Saudi Arabia10.9. South Africa10.10. Spain10.11. United Arab Emirates10.12. United Kingdom 11. Competitive Landscape11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix11.1.1. Quadrants11.1.2. Business Strategy11.1.3. Product Satisfaction11.2. Market Ranking Analysis11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player11.4. Competitive Scenario11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement11.4.4. Investment & Funding11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 12. Company Usability Profiles12.1. Airbus SAS12.2. Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc.12.3. Bell Textron Inc.12.4. Boeing Company12.5. Daimler AG12.6. Dassault Systemes SE12.7. EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd12.8. Embraer S.A.12.9. Hop Flyt Inc12.10. Hoversurf12.11. Jaunt Air Mobility LLC12.12. Joby Aviation LLC12.13. Lilium Aviation12.14. Lilium GmbH12.15. Lockheed Martin Corporation12.16. MOIA GmbH12.17. Robert Bosch GmbH12.18. Volkswagen AG12.19. Volocopter GmbH12.20. Wisk Aero LLC 13. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uozufo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-urban-mobility-industry-to-2026---development-of-energy-efficient-modes-such-as-solar-powered-buses-presents-opportunities-301449850.html

SOURCE Research and Markets