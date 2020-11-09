Worldwide Unmanned Traffic Management Industry To 2028 - Key Drivers And Restraints

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Unmanned traffic management (UTM) is a part of the air traffic management (ATM) that is aimed at safe, economical and efficient management of UAS operations through the provision of facilities and services that are associated with all parties and involving airborne and ground-based functions. The UTM system can be considered as a collection of services, among other features, that are intended to ensure safe and efficient operations of UA within the UTM-authorized volume of airspace. The global UTM market was valued at around USD 450 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 20% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The growth is attributed to the growing adoption of drones in the logistics & transportation along with other commercial applications.The market for UTM is segmented by component, by UTM type, by solution, by end user and by region. On the basis of component, the global unmanned traffic management market is further segmented into hardware, software and services. The services segment held the major market share in 2018 which is anticipated to grow further on account of the growing use of UTM services across various application areas including flight information, network, communication & connectivity, emergency response and weather. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into logistics & transportation, medical logistics, surveillance & monitoring, agriculture & forestry, public & security and energy & utility. Out of these, the surveillance & monitoring segment holds the largest share in the global UTM market as it is expected to grow further by the end of 2028. The logistics & transportation segment is expected to grow at fast pace, on the back of the growing adoption of UAVs by e-commerce & retail companies.On the basis of region, the UTM market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is anticipated to hold the leading share in the market which is followed by the market in Europe. The growth in these regions is attributed to the rise in drone activity across various end use sectors along with growing investments by government bodies on drone operations.Some of the key industry leaders in the global UTM market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, L3 Harris Technologies, Inc., Airmap, Inc., PrecisionHawk, Unifly NV, UTC Corporation (Collins Aerospace), Frequentis AG and Leonardo S.p.A. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1. Market Definition1.2. Market Segmentation 2. Research Methodology2.1. Variables (Dependent and independent)2.2. Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model 3. Executive Summary - Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market 4. Assessment of The Trends of Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market 5. Regulatory and Standards Landscape 6. Analysis of Stages of Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM)6.1. Research6.2. Development6.3. Testing 6.4. Implementation 7. Analysis of Competitive Landscape in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market7.1. New Product Development7.2. Partnerships, Agreements & Collaborations7.3. Expansions7.4. Others 8. Opportunity Mapping in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market 9. Analysis of Technological Adoption in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market9.1. Blockchain Technology

Study on Blockchain Vendors

Application Analysis for End User Verticals

Logistics & Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Medical Logistics

Public Security

Agriculture & forestry

Surveillance & Monitoring

Trend Analysis in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM)

Assessment on The Applicability in North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Latin America & Middle East and Africa

9.2. Cloud Computing

Study on Cloud Computing Vendors

Application Analysis for End User Verticals

Trend Analysis in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM)

Assessment on The Applicability in North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Latin America & Middle East and Africa

9.3. Augmented Reality

Study on Augmented Reality Vendors

Application Analysis for End User Verticals

Trend Analysis in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM)

Assessment on The Applicability in North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Latin America & Middle East and Africa

9.4. Internet of Things (IoT)

Study on IoT Vendors

Application Analysis for End User Verticals

Trend Analysis in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM)

Assessment on The Applicability in North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Latin America & Middle East and Africa

9.5. Automation

Study on IoT Vendors

Application Analysis for End User Verticals

Trend Analysis in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM)

Assessment on The Applicability in North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Latin America & Middle East and Africa

10. Market Dynamics10.1. Drivers10.2. Restraints 11. Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market - Value Chain Analysis 12. Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Outlook12.1. Market Size and forecast, 2018-2027

By Value (USD Million)

12.2. Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Segmentation, 2018-2027

By Regions, 2018-2028f

North America (U.S. and Canada )

(U.S. and ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina , Rest of Latin America )

( , , , Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Spain , Hungary , Poland , Turkey , Russia , Rest of Europe )

( , UK, , , , , , , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , India , Japan , South Korea , Indonesia , Malaysia , Australia , New Zealand , Rest of Asia Pacific )

( , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle East and Africa ( Israel , GCC, North Africa , South Africa , Rest of Middle East and Africa )

and ( , GCC, , , Rest of and ) By Component

Hardware, 2018-2028f (USD Million)

Software, 2018-2028f (USD Million)

Services, 2018-2028f (USD Million)

Flight Services, 2018-2028f (USD Million)

Information Services, 2018-2028f (USD Million)

Security Services, 2018-2028f (USD Million)

By Type

Persistent UTM, 2018-2028f (USD Million)

Non-Persistent UTM, 2018-2028f (USD Million)

By Solution

Navigation Infrastructure, 2018-2028f (USD Million)

Surveillance Infrastructure, 2018-2028f (USD Million)

Communication infrastructure, 2018-2028f (USD Million)

Others, 2018-2028f (USD Million)

By End-Use

Logistics & Transportation, 2018-2028f (USD Million)

Assessment of Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Providers

Evaluation of Cost Trends

Study on UTM Users

Technological Analysis

Medical Logistics, 2018-2028f (USD Million)

Assessment of Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Providers

Evaluation of Cost Trends

Study on UTM Users

Technological Analysis

Surveillance and Monitoring, 2018-2028f (USD Million)

Assessment of Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Providers

Evaluation of Cost Trends

Study on UTM Users

Technological Analysis

Agriculture and Forestry, 2018-2028f (USD Million)

Assessment of Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Providers

Evaluation of Cost Trends

Study on UTM Users

Technological Analysis

Public and Security, 2018-2028f (USD Million)

Assessment of Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Providers

Evaluation of Cost Trends

Study on UTM Users

Technological Analysis

Energy and Utility, 2018-2028f (USD Million)

Assessment of Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Providers

Evaluation of Cost Trends

Study on UTM Users

Technological Analysis

12.3. North America Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

By Component

By Type

By Solution

By End-Use

By Country

US, 2018-2028f (USD Million)

Canada , 2018-2028f (USD Million)

12.4. Europe Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

By Component

By Type

By Solution

By End-Use

By Country

Germany , 2018-2028f (USD Million)

France , 2018-2028f (USD Million)

, 2018-2028f (USD Million) Italy , 2018-2028f (USD Million)

, 2018-2028f (USD Million) Spain , 2018-2028f (USD Million)

, 2018-2028f (USD Million) Poland , 2018-2028f (USD Million)

, 2018-2028f (USD Million) Hungary , 2018-2028f (USD Million)

, 2018-2028f (USD Million) Turkey , 2018-2028f (USD Million)

, 2018-2028f (USD Million) Russia , 2018-2028f (USD Million)

, 2018-2028f (USD Million) Rest of Europe , 2018-2028f (USD Million)

12.5. Asia-Pacific Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

By Component

By Type

By Solution

By End-Use

By Country

China , 2018-2028f (USD Million)

, 2018-2028f (USD Million) India , 2018-2028f (USD Million)

, 2018-2028f (USD Million) Japan , 2018-2028f (USD Million)

, 2018-2028f (USD Million) South Korea , 2018-2028f (USD Million)

, 2018-2028f (USD Million) Indonesia , 2018-2028f (USD Million)

, 2018-2028f (USD Million) Malaysia , 2018-2028f (USD Million)

, 2018-2028f (USD Million) Australia , 2018-2028f (USD Million)

, 2018-2028f (USD Million) Rest of Asia-Pacific , 2018-2028f (USD Million)

12.6. Latin America Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

By Component

By Type

By Solution

By End-Use

By Country

Brazil , 2018-2028f (USD Million)

, 2018-2028f (USD Million) Mexico , 2018-2028f (USD Million)

, 2018-2028f (USD Million) Argentina , 2018-2028f (USD Million)

, 2018-2028f (USD Million) Rest of Latin America , 2018-2028f (USD Million)

12.7. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

By Component

By Type

By Solution

By End-Use

By Country

Israel , 2018-2028f (USD Million)

, 2018-2028f (USD Million) GCC, 2018-2028f (USD Million)

North Africa , 2018-2028f (USD Million)

, 2018-2028f (USD Million) South Africa , 2018-2028f (USD Million)

, 2018-2028f (USD Million) Rest of MEA, 2018-2028f (USD Million)

13. Competitive Landscape13.1. Frequentis AG13.2. Lockheed Martin13.3. Leonardo13.4. Thales Group13.5. Harris13.6. GE Aviation (GE Co.)13.7. Airmap, Inc.13.8. Altitude Angel13.9. Nokia13.10. Rockwell Collins13.11. Unifly NV13.12. Precision HawkFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s2aiu4

