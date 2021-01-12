Worldwide Unified Communication And Collaboration Industry To 2028 - By Deployment, End-use And Geography

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an exhaustive analysis of the global UCC industry. The study includes market size estimates and forecasts in terms of both revenues (US$ Billion). The historical market size of the unified communication market provided for the year 2018, a market estimate for the year 2019, and a forecast for the period (2020 - 2028). This report also covers an in-depth analysis of key market segments based on deployment, end-use, and geography. The study also highlights the market positioning of the key players and their market winning strategies. Unified communication and collaboration include packaged solutions such as instant messaging, unified messaging, collaboration systems, mobility, conference solutions, transactional and informational systems, and other real-time and non-real-time systems. The global unified communication and collaboration (UCC) market is expected to grow with the adoption of bring your own devices (BYOD) and rising work-from-home culture due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Unified communication can be used for enterprises' social networking and other communication applications. Organizations across the world have started to appreciate the value of integrating multiple communication applications and the benefits of packaged solutions. Enterprises are deploying new applications along with upgrading their existing messaging or telephony infrastructure. This is trend is expected to continue with the rising need to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs in order to remain competitive in the global market. All these factors represent a positive outlook for the UCC vendors. The unified communications and collaboration (UCC) market was valued at US$ 36.91 Bn in 2019 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Preface1.1 Report Description1.1.1. Purpose of the Report1.1.2. Target Audience1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings1.2 Research Scope1.3 Market Segmentation1.4 Research Methodology1.4.1. Phase I - Secondary Research1.4.2. Phase II - Primary Research1.4.3. Phase III - Expert Panel Review1.4.4. Assumptions1.4.5. Approach Adopted Chapter 2 Executive Summary2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market2.2 Global Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market, By Deployment, 20192.3 Global Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market, By End-use, 20192.4 Global Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market, By Geography, 2019 Chapter 3 Market Dynamics3.1 Market Overview3.1.1 Global Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Value, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn)3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on UCC Market3.2.1 Impact on UCC Solution Providers3.2.2 Impact on UCC End-users3.2.1 Impact on UCC Supply Chain3.3 Market Drivers3.4 Market Growth Inhibitors3.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints3.6 Attractive Investment Proposition, By Geography3.7 Competitive Analysis3.7.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors3.7.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players Chapter 4 Global Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis, By Deployment4.1 Market Analysis4.2 On-premise4.3 Partner-hosted4.4 Cloud-based Chapter 5 Global Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis, By End-use5.1 Market Analysis5.2 Enterprise5.3 Education5.4 Healthcare5.5 Government5.6 Others Chapter 6 North America Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis6.1 Overview6.2 North America Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis, By Deployment, 2018 - 20286.2.1 Market Analysis6.3 North America Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis, By End-use, 2018 - 20286.3.1 Market Analysis6.4 North America Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis, By Country, 2018 - 20286.4.1 U.S.6.4.2 Canada Chapter 7 Europe Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis7.1 Overview7.2 Europe Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis, By Deployment, 2018 - 20287.2.1 Market Analysis7.3 Europe Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis, By End-use, 2018 - 20287.3.1 Market Analysis7.4 Europe Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis, By Country, 2018 - 20287.4.1 UK7.4.2 Germany7.4.3 France7.4.4 Rest of Europe Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis8.1 Overview8.2 Asia Pacific Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis, By Deployment, 2018 - 20288.2.1 Market Analysis8.3 Asia Pacific Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis, By End-use, 2018 - 20288.3.1 Market Analysis8.4 Asia Pacific Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis, By Country, 2018 - 20288.4.1 China8.4.2 Japan8.4.3 India8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Chapter 9 Rest of the World Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 Rest of the World Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis, By Deployment, 2018 - 20289.2.1 Market Analysis9.3 Rest of the World Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis, By End-use, 2018 - 20289.3.1 Market Analysis9.4 Rest of the World Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis, By Country, 2018 - 20289.4.1 Latin America9.4.2 Middle East and Africa Chapter 10 Company Profiles10.1 Google10.1.1 Google: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)10.2 Microsoft10.2.1 Microsoft: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)10.3 IBM10.3.1 IBM: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)10.4 Cisco10.4.1 Cisco: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)10.5 Avaya10.5.1 Avaya: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)10.6 Aruba Networks10.6.1 Aruba Networks: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)10.7 Slack10.7.1 Slack: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)10.8 RingCentral10.8.1 RingCentral: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)10.9 Mitel10.9.1 Mitel: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)10.10 8x810.10.1 8x8: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gy326f

