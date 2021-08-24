Worldwide Tuberculosis Diagnostics Industry To 2026 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Alere And Cepheid Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tuberculosis diagnostics market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Tuberculosis (TB) refers to an infectious bacterial disease that primarily affects the lungs (pulmonary), along with other parts of the body (extrapulmonary). The infection is diagnosed via a Mantoux tuberculin skin test (TST) or the TB blood test. Additional tests are required to confirm TB disease, depending on the infected organs. In the case of pulmonary TB, chest radiography is performed for detecting chest abnormalities, along with acid-fast staining and microscopic examination of the patient's sputum. Extrapulmonary TB can be diagnosed using CT, MRI or ultrasound scans, endoscopy, laparoscopy, urine and blood tests, biopsies, and lumbar punctures.The increasing prevalence of multi-drug resistant (MDR) tuberculosis across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. MDR tuberculosis is caused by bacteria that are resistant to isoniazid and rifampicin, which are considered to be among the most potent antimicrobial drugs for TB. Furthermore, the availability of technologically advanced Point-of-Care (POC) diagnostic methods is also providing a boost to the market growth. Advanced diagnostic methods, such as Nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) and Interferon-Gamma Release Assay (IGRA), are more accurate, convenient, and provide prompt results in comparison to the traditionally used techniques.

Additionally, significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, along with the growing awareness among the masses about various diagnostic procedures, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including the rising geriatric population and increasing healthcare expenditure and government initiatives and investments to promote research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global tuberculosis diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Alere Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux, Cepheid Inc., Epistem Ltd., Roche Holding AG, Hain Lifescience GmbH, Hologic Inc., QIAGEN GmbH, Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global tuberculosis diagnostics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tuberculosis diagnostics market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the disease stage?

What is the breakup of the market based on the test type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global tuberculosis diagnostics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Disease Stage6.1 Latent TB6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Active TB6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Test Type7.1 Radiographic Test7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Laboratory Test7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Major Types7.2.2.1 Smear Microscopy7.2.2.2 Culture-based Test7.2.3 Market Forecast7.3 Nucleic Acid Testing7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Cytokine Detection Test7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Drug Resistance Test7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Others7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-User8.1 Hospitals and Clinics8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Diagnostics and Research Laboratories8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Others8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis 13 Price Indicators 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Abbott Laboratories14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.1.3 Financials14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.2 Alere Inc.14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3 Becton Dickinson and Company14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3.3 Financials14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.4 BioMerieux14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4.3 Financials14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.5 Cepheid Inc.14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Epistem Ltd.14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7 Roche Holding AG14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7.3 Financials14.3.8 Hain Lifescience GmbH14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8.3 Financials14.3.9 Hologic Inc.14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9.3 Financials14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.10 QIAGEN GmbH14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio14.3.10.3 Financials 14.3.11 Siemens14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio14.3.11.3 Financials14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.14.3.12.1 Company Overview14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio14.3.12.3 Financials14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

