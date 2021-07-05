Worldwide Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Industry To 2030 - Major Players Include BCD Group, Booking Holdings And Expedia Among Others

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global travel arrangement and reservation services market reached a value of nearly $303,587.6 million in 2020, having declined at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.2% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $303,587.6 million in 2020 to $474,364.8 million in 2025 at a rate of 9.3%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 and reach $618,392.6 million in 2030. Reasons to Purchase

This report describes and explains the global travel arrangement and reservation services market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.Growth in the historic period in the travel arrangement and reservation services market resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, rapid population growth, demographic shift, improved earning capacity, acceptance of solo travel, and increase in paid leave. The market was restrained by skilled workforce shortages, high taxes on air travel, and the COVID-19 pandemic.Going forward shift in travel trends, resurgence of staycations, surge in smartphone users, government initiatives, and technological advances will drive the growth in the travel arrangement and reservation services market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include geo-political tensions, and slow recovery of the economy.The travel arrangement and reservation services market is segmented by type into travel agencies, tour operators, convention and visitors bureaus, and other travel arrangement and reservation services. The travel agencies market was the largest segment of the travel arrangement and reservation services market segmented by type, accounting for 51.4% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the convention and visitors bureaus market segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the travel arrangement and reservation services market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2020-2025. The travel arrangement and reservation services market is also segmented by mode of travel into domestic travel and foreign travel. The domestic travel market was the largest segment of the travel arrangement and reservation services market segmented by mode of travel, accounting for 52.0% of the total in 2020. Going forward, foreign travel segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the travel arrangement and reservation services market segmented by mode of travel, at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2020-2025.The travel arrangement and reservation services market is also segmented by mode of booking into online, and offline. The offline mode of booking market was the largest segment of the travel arrangement and reservation services market segmented by mode of booking, accounting for 51.2% of the total in 2020. Going forward, online mode of booking segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the travel arrangement and reservation services market segmented by mode of booking, at a CAGR of 16.2% during 2020-2025. Western Europe was the largest region in the travel arrangement and reservation services market, accounting for 48.6% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the Asia Pacific, North America and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the travel arrangement and reservation services market will be Middle East and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 16.3% and 14.9% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by Africa and Asia-Pacific, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 12.9% and 9.7% respectively during 2020-2025. The coronavirus pandemic of 2020 caused many economic implications in countries all over the world. The closure of all nonessential businesses and strict quarantine measures taken by governments created a halt in worldwide operations. One of the most significant impacts of the virus was seen on the travel and tourism industry, as most countries went into lockdown with severe travel restrictions inhibiting people from moving about. Subsequently, industries such as airlines, railways, hospitality, and tourism all suffered major setbacks. The travel arrangement and reservation services market was also severely hit by the pandemic. For instance, according to a survey conducted by Nielsen Holdings plc, a global measurement and data analytics company, in September 2020, among 135 tour operators in India, 74% of tour operators businesses were shut down with zero operations due to lockdown imposed by the Indian government in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The travel arrangement and reservation services market is highly fragmented, with large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 13.35% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include BCD Group, Booking Holdings, Expedia Group, Trip.com Group, and Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG). The top opportunities in the travel arrangement and reservation services market segmented by type will arise in the travel agencies segment, which will gain $98,343.9 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the travel arrangement and reservation services market segmented by mode of travel will arise in foreign travel segment, which will gain $103,647.6 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the travel arrangement and reservation services market segmented by mode of booking will arise in online segment, which will gain $165,887.7 million of global annual sales by 2025. The travel arrangement and reservation services market size will gain the most in UK at $25,331.1 million. Market-trend-based strategies for the travel arrangement and reservation services include developing and implementing innovative plans such as leisure travel, under-tourism, offering custom- designed itineraries, offering attractive packages to the solo travelers, implementing effective loyalty or reward programs, establishing direct booking platforms, marketing through search engine optimization, investing in chatbots, and strategic acquisitions of emerging companies.Player-adopted strategies in the travel arrangement and reservation services market include expanding presence in alternative and corporate travel accommodation through acquisition of emerging companies, establishing mutually beneficial relationship between travel service providers and restaurants, expanding product and service offerings through strategic acquisitions, and expanding technology capabilities to provide better customer service and personalization.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5qml1c

