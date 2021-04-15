Worldwide Trade Credit Insurance Industry To 2027 - Players Include American International, AON And Atradius Among Others

DUBLIN, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trade Credit Insurance Market by Component, Enterprise Size, Application, Coverage and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Trade credit insurance policy is largely purchased by a borrower of funds to overcome from events of a death, disability, unemployment, and others. It is generally marketed as a credit card feature and is largely available to credit card customers with the monthly cost charging a low percentage of the card's unpaid balance. Trade credit insurance engages in covering several commercial & political risks for businesses & individuals in the market.Attributed to increased trade, which includes issuing letters of credit (LCs), receivables & invoice finance, and others, the demand for credit insurance has accelerated and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. In addition, increase in commercial threats while trading and several benefits provided by credit insurance are major factors that drive the market growth. However, varied & conflicting trade regulations across different jurisdictions and lack of awareness toward trade credit insurance globally are some of the factors that hamper the market growth.On the contrary, developing economies, such as India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam, are witnessing high growth in their manufacturing sector. Therefore, expansion of business and supplying of goods & services are expected to provide an immense opportunity to the credit insurance market. Moreover, rapid growth of small & medium-sized businesses looking to expand their offerings worldwide which is expected to boost the trade credit insurance market growth in the coming years.The trade credit insurance market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, application, coverage, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into products and services. On the basis of enterprise size, it is segmented into large enterprises, medium enterprises, and small enterprises. By application, it is categorized into domestic and international.By coverage, the market is bifurcated whole turnover coverage and single buyer coverage. Based on industry vertical, it is segmented into food & beverages, IT & telecom, metals & mining, healthcare, energy & utilities, automotive, and others. Region-wise, the trade credit insurance market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The report analyses the profiles of key players operating in the market such as American International Group Inc., Aon plc, Atradius N.V., Coface, Credendo, EULER HERMES, Export Development Canada, QBE Insurance ( Australia) Ltd., SINOSURE, and Zurich. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global trade credit insurance market along with the current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global trade credit insurance market size are provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global trade credit insurance market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION1.2. Key Market Segments1.3. Key benefits1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY1.4.1. Primary research1.4.2. Secondary research1.4.3. Analyst tools and models CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE3.2. KEY FINDINGS3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Top winning strategies3.3. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers3.3.2. Threat of new entrants3.3.3. Threat of substitutes3.3.4. Competitive rivalry3.3.5. Bargaining power among buyers3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS3.5.1. Drivers3.5.2. Restraints3.5.3. Opportunities3.6. COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS ON TRADE CREDIT INSURANCE MARKET3.6.1. Impact on trade credit insurance market size3.6.2. Change in regulatory trends, preferences, and budget impact, owing to COVID-193.6.3. Framework for market challenges faced by trade credit insurance providers3.6.4. Economic impact on trade credit insurance providers3.6.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact on the industry3.6.6. Opportunity analysis for trade credit insurance providers CHAPTER 4: TRADE CREDIT INSURANCE MARKET BY COMPONENT4.1. OVERVIEW4.2. PRODUCT4.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast by region4.2.3. Market analysis by country4.3. SERVICES4.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast by region4.3.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 5: TRADE CREDIT INSURANCE MARKET BY ENTERPRISE SIZE5.1. OVERVIEW5.2. LARGE ENTERPRISES 5.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast by region5.2.3. Market analysis by country5.3. MEDIUM ENTERPRISES5.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast by region5.3.3. Market analysis by country5.4. SMALL ENTERPRISE5.4.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast by region5.4.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 6: TRADE CREDIT INSURANCE MARKET BY COVERAGES6.1. OVERVIEW6.2. WHOLE TURNOVER COVERAGE6.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast by region6.2.3. Market analysis by country6.3. SINGLE BUYER COVERAGE6.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast by region6.3.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 7: TRADE CREDIT INSURANCE MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL7.1. OVERVIEW7.2. FOOD & BEVERAGES7.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities7.2.2. Market size and forecast by region7.2.3. Market analysis by country7.3. IT & TELECOM7.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities7.3.2. Market size and forecast by region7.3.3. Market analysis by country7.4. METALS & MINING7.4.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities7.4.2. Market size and forecast by region7.4.3. Market analysis by country7.5. HEALTHCARE7.5.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities7.5.2. Market size and forecast by region7.5.3. Market analysis by country7.6. ENERGY & UTILITIES7.6.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities7.6.2. Market size and forecast by region7.6.3. Market analysis by country7.7. AUTOMOTIVE7.7.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities7.7.2. Market size and forecast by region7.7.3. Market analysis by country7.8. OTHERS7.8.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities7.8.2. Market size and forecast by region7.8.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 8: TRADE CREDIT INSURANCE MARKET BY APPLICATION8.1. OVERVIEW8.2. DOMESTIC8.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities8.2.2. Market size and forecast by region8.2.3. Market analysis by country8.3. INTERNATIONAL 8.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities8.3.2. Market size and forecast by region8.3.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 9: TRADE CREDIT INSURANCE MARKET BY REGION9.1. OVERVIEW9.2. NORTH AMERICA9.3. EUROPE9.4. ASIA-PACIFIC9.5. LAMEA CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES10.1. AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.10.1.1. Company overview10.1.2. Key Executives10.1.3. Company snapshot10.1.4. Operating business segments10.1.5. Product portfolio10.1.6. Business performance10.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments10.2. AON PLC10.2.1. Company overview10.2.2. Key Executives10.2.3. Company snapshot10.2.4. Operating business segments10.2.5. Product portfolio10.2.6. Business performance10.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments10.3. ATRADIUS N. V.10.3.1. Company overview10.3.2. Key Executives10.3.3. Company snapshot10.3.4. Operating business segments10.3.5. Product portfolio10.3.6. Business performance10.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments10.4. COFACE10.4.1. Company overview10.4.2. Key Executives10.4.3. Company snapshot10.4.4. Operating business segments10.4.5. Product portfolio10.4.6. Business performance10.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments10.5. CREDENDO10.5.1. Company overview10.5.2. Key Executives10.5.3. Company snapshot10.5.4. Operating business segments10.5.5. Product portfolio10.5.6. Business performance10.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments10.6. EULER HERMES10.6.1. Company overview10.6.2. Key Executives10.6.3. Company snapshot10.6.4. Operating business segments10.6.5. Product portfolio10.6.6. Business performance10.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments10.7. EXPORT DEVELOPMENT CANADA10.7.1. Company overview10.7.2. Key Executives10.7.3. Company snapshot10.7.4. Operating business segments10.7.5. Product portfolio10.7.6. Business performance10.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments10.8. QBE INSURANCE ( AUSTRALIA) LTD.10.8.1. Company overview10.8.2. Key Executives10.8.3. Company snapshot10.8.4. Operating business segments10.8.5. Product portfolio10.8.6. Business performance10.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments10.9. SINOSURE10.9.1. Company overview10.9.2. Key Executives10.9.3. Company snapshot10.9.4. Operating business segments10.9.5. Product portfolio10.9.6. Business performance10.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments10.10. ZURICH 10.10.1. Company overview10.10.2. Key Executives10.10.3. Company snapshot10.10.4. Operating business segments10.10.5. Product portfolio10.10.6. Business performance10.10.7. Key strategic moves and developmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p0o1e6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-trade-credit-insurance-industry-to-2027---players-include-american-international-aon-and-atradius-among-others-301269766.html

SOURCE Research and Markets