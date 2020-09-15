Worldwide Traction Motor Industry To 2027 - Featuring ABB, Hitachi & Hyundai Rotem Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Traction Motor Market by Application, Type and Power Rating: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The "Traction Motor Market by Application, Type and Power Rating: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Traction motors are AC or DC electric motors that provide power to drive locomotives. Further, these motors offer high durability and deliver robust performance, owing to high power and superior mechanical susceptibility of heavy payloads.. The traction motors require high power to deliver the torque required to move the wheels, resulting in compact designs, efficient power-to-weight rations, and efficient cooling of the traction motors. Thus, torque motors have minimum torque ripple, reduced noise & vibrations, higher efficiency, and efficient cooling capabilities through open or forced ventilation.

The growth of the global traction motor market is driven by volumetric surge in the transportation sector and the introduction of new vehicles, which are equipped with latest technologies. Moreover, increase in the requirement for advanced transports globally has led to the development and production of better and efficient traction system.

The global traction motor market is segmented based on application, type, power rating and region. Based on application, the global traction motor market has been categorized into railways, electric vehicles and industrial vehicles. Based on types, the global traction motor market has been categorized into DC traction motor, AC traction motor and synchronous motor. Based on power rating, the market has been categorized into less than 200 kW, 200-400 kW and more than 400 kW. Also, based on the region, the global traction motor market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the traction motor market include ABB, American Traction Systems, Hitachi, Hyundai Rotem, CRRC, Mitsubishi, Siemens, Skoda, Toshiba and Wabtec.

This study presents analytical depiction of the global traction motor market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research Methodology1.4.1. Primary Research1.4.2. Secondary Research1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models Chapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. CXO Perspective Chapter 3. Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.3.1. Moderate-To-High Bargaining Power of Suppliers3.3.2. Low-To-Moderate Threat of New Entrants3.3.3. Low-To-High Threat of Substitutes3.3.4. Moderate-To-High Intensity of Rivalry3.3.5. Moderate Bargaining Power of Buyers3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2019 (%)3.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Incorporation of Traction Motors in Railway Engines3.5.1.2. Lower Emission3.5.1.3. Low Manufacturing and Maintenance Cost3.5.1.4. Reduction in Loss in Performance3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. Rise in Price of Materials Used for Production3.5.2.2. High Investment Cost3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Increase in Research and Development Chapter 4. Traction Motor Market, by Applications4.1. Overview4.3. Railways4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Analysis by Country4.4. Electric Vehicles4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.4.3. Market Analysis by Country4.5. Industrial Vehicles4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.5.3. Market Analysis by Country Chapter 5. Traction Motor Market, by Types5.1. Overview5.2. Ac Traction Motor5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.3. Market Analysis by Country5.3. Dc Traction Motor5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.3. Market Analysis by Country5.4. Synchronous Motor5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.4.3. Market Analysis by Country Chapter 6. Traction Motor Market, by Power Rating6.1. Overview6.2. Less Than 200 Kw6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.2.3. Market Analysis by Country6.3.200-400Kw6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.3.3. Market Analysis by Country6.4. More Than 400 Kw6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.4.3. Market Analysis by Country Chapter 7. Traction Motor Market, by Region7.1. Overview7.2. North America7.3. Europe7.4. Asia-Pacific7.5. LAMEA Chapter 8. Company Profiles:8.1. ABB8.1.1. Company Overview8.1.2. Company Snapshot8.1.3. Product Portfolio8.1.4. Operating Business Segments8.1.5. Business Performance8.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.2. American Traction Systems8.2.1. Company Overview8.2.2. Company Snapshot8.2.3. Product Portfolio8.3. Hitachi, Ltd.8.3.1. Company Overview8.3.2. Company Snapshot8.3.3. Product Portfolio8.3.4. Operating Business Segments8.3.5. Business Performance8.4. Hyundai Rotem Company (Subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company)8.4.1. Company Overview8.4.2. Company Snapshot8.4.3. Product Portfolio8.4.4. Operating Business Segments8.4.5. Business Performance8.4.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.5. Crrc8.5.1. Company Overview8.5.2. Company Snapshot8.5.3. Product Portfolio8.5.4. Operating Business Segments8.5.5. Business Performance8.5.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.6. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation8.6.1. Company Overview8.6.2. Company Snapshot8.6.3. Product Portfolio8.6.4. Operating Business Segments8.6.5. Business Performance8.7. Siemens8.7.1. Company Overview8.7.2. Company Snapshot8.7.3. Product Portfolio8.7.4. Operating Business Segments8.7.5. Business Performance8.8.koda Transportation8.8.1. Company Overview8.8.2. Company Snapshot8.8.3. Product Portfolio8.8.4. Operating Business Segments8.8.5. Business Performance8.8.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.9. Toshiba International Corporation8.9.1. Company Overview8.9.2. Company Snapshot8.9.3. Product Portfolio8.9.4. Operating Business Segments8.9.5. Business Performance8.10. Wabtec Corporation8.10.1. Company Overview8.10.2. Company Snapshot8.10.3. Product Portfolio8.10.4. Operating Business Segments8.10.5. Business PerformanceFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3woqgf

