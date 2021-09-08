Worldwide Toy Industry To 2026 - Featuring Hasbro, Mattel And VTech Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Toy Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Product Type, By Age, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights, COVID-19 Implications, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Toy Market was valued at USD 93.63 Billion in the year 2020. During the year 2020 and continuing into 2021, the world has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the brick and mortar retail market has seen disruptions because of continued lockdowns, the toy market witnessed positivity in the growth rate because of growth in ecommerce, and in particular, sales of games with children largely spending their time in households.

Toys play a crucial role in the growth and development of the children and also plays a vital importance in brain development as toys aid in acquiring logical and reasoning skills, helps in gaining spatial reasoning along with logical skills. Playing with toys and board games also assists children in learning as well as building social and communication skills.

The rise in demand for strategy-based and educational based toys among the children propels the growth of the toys market. In addition, the Chinese government has relaxed its decades-old one-child policy, allowing all couples to have two kids to address the challenge of an aging population. Thus, the number of kids is expected to increase in the upcoming years thus positively impacting toys market growth.

Companies are focusing on establishing partnerships with different marketing agencies and the popular social media influencers related to the kids' content to build their strong brand image. This helps them in driving their revenues from gaming items. For instance, in September 2020, Zuru, a Chinese game maker, partnered with Fanbyted, a U.K. based digital marketing agency, to improve its brand image among U.K. consumers. Additionally, the growing popularity of multi-colored toy items among pre-school children is further likely to fuel this market growth.

Scope of the Report:

The report presents the analysis of Toy Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses the Toy Market by Product Type (Games and Puzzles, Infant and pre-school toys, Construction Toys, Dolls and Accessories, Outdoor and Sports Toys, Others), age (0-8 years, 8-15 years, 15 years and above) and Distribution Channel (Ecommerce, Supermarket, Traditional Stores, Departmental Stores, Others).

The major regional markets ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific ) have been analysed, along with country coverage of North America , Europe and Asia Pacific ) and By Country ( United States , Canada , Germany , France, United Kingdom , Spain , China, Japan , India, and South Korea .

, , ) have been analysed, along with country coverage of , and ) and By Country ( , , , France, , , China, , India, and . The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (LEGO Group, Mattel Inc., Hasbro, Bandai Namco, VTech, Clementoni, Goliath Games, Playmobil, Tomy, Ravensburger, Thames & Kosmos) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary 2. Strategic Recommendations 3. Toy Market : Product Outlook 4. Global Toy Market: Sizing, Growth and Forecast4.1 Market Size Forecast, By Value, Year 2016-20264.2 COVID - 19 Impact 5. Global Toy Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Value5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Toy: By Product Type5.2 Games and Puzzles - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.3 Infant and pre-school toys- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.4 Construction Toys - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.5 Dolls and Accessories - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.6 Outdoor and Sports Toys - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.7 Other - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026) 6. Global Toy Market Segmentation - By Age, By Value6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Toy: By Age Type6.2 0-8 years - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)6.3 8-15 years - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)6.4 15 Years & Above - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026) 7. Global Toy Market Segmentation - By Distribution Channel, By Value7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Toy: By Distribution Channel7.2 Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)7.3 Supermarket- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)7.4 Traditional store- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)7.5 Departmental Store- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)7.6 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026) 8. Global Toy Market: Regional Analysis 9. North America Toy Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)9.1 North America Toy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value9.2 North America Toy Market - Prominent Players 9.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type By Value9.4 Market Segmentation By Age By Value9.5 Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel, By Value9.6 North America Toy Market: Country Analysis9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Toy Market - By Country, By Value, 20269.8 Competitive Scenario of North America Toy Market : By Country9.9 United States Toy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value9.10 United States Toy Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Age, and By Distribution Channel (2016-2026) By Value9.11 Canada Toy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value9.12 Canada Toy Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Age, and By Distribution Channel (2016-2026) By Value 10. Europe Toy Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)10.1 Europe Toy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value10.2 Europe Toy Market - Prominent Players10.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type By Value10.4 Market Segmentation By Age By Value10.5 Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel By Value10.6 Europe Toy Market: Country Analysis10.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Toy Market - By Country, By Value, 202610.8 Competitive Scenario of Europe Toy Market : By Country10.9 Germany Toy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value10.10 Germany Toy Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Age, and By Distribution Channel (2016-2026) By Value10.11 France Toy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value10.12 France Toy Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Age, and By Distribution Channel (2016-2026) By Value10.13 Spain Toy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value10.14 Spain Toy Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Age, and By Distribution Channel (2016-2026) By Value10.15 United Kingdom Toy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value10.16 United Kingdom Toy Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Age, and By Distribution Channel (2016-2026) By Value 11. Asia Pacific Toy Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)11.1 Asia Pacific Toy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value11.2 Asia Pacific Toy Market - Key Players and Key Distributors11.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Value11.4 Market Segmentation By Age, By Value, By Volume11.5 Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Pharmacies, Supermarket, Online/Ecommerce, and Others) By Value, By Volume11.6 Asia Pacific Toy Market: Country Analysis11.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Toy Market - By Country, By Value, 202611.8 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Toy Market : By Country11.9 China Toy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value11.10 China Toy Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Age, and By Distribution Channel (2016-2026) By Value11.11 Japan Toy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value11.12 Japan Toy Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Age, and By Distribution Channel (2016-2026) By Value11.13 India Toy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value11.14 India Toy Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Age, and By Distribution Channel (2016-2026) By Value11.15 South Korea Toy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value11.16 South Korea Toy Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Age, and By Distribution Channel (2016-2026) By Value 12. Global Toy Market Dynamics12.1 Drivers12.2 Restraints12.3 Trends 13. Market Attractiveness13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Toy Market - By Product Type, 202613.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Toy Market - By Age, 20261.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Toy Market - By Distribution Channel, 202613.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Toy Market - By Region, 2026 14. Competitive Landscape14.1 New Product Development14.2 Market Share Analysis 15. Company Analysis15.1 Hasbro15.2 Lego15.3 Mattel15.4 Ravensburger15.5 TOMY15.6 VTech15.7 Playmobil15.8 Thames & Kosmos15.9 Goliath Games15.10 Clementoni 16. About the Publisher

