Worldwide Toothpaste Industry To 2026 - By Type, Distribution Channel And Region

The global toothpaste market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 6.1% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising awareness regarding oral health and hygiene among people. Additionally, increasing innovative launches in the toothpaste industry will also aid in the expansion of the market. For instance, in January 2020, Colgate-Palmolive Co. launched new toothpaste that is certified by the Vegan Society and comes in a tube made from high-density polyethylene (HDPE) which is recyclable in nature.The global toothpaste market is segmented based on type and distribution channels. Based on the type, the market is bifurcated into sensitivity, whitening, children's, herbal, and others. Further, the distribution channel segment of the global toothpaste market is bifurcated into offline channels and online channels. The global toothpaste market is further segmented based on geography including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to show significant growth in the market during the forecast period. The growth of the region can be attributed to the already high brand awareness coupled with the high penetration of toothpaste.The key players of the global toothpaste market include Colgate-Palmolive Co., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever plc, and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations, and funding, to stay competitive in the market. Market Segmentation:1. Global Toothpaste Market Research and Analysis by Type2. Global Toothpaste Market Research and Analysis by Distribution Channel The Report Covers:

Key Topics Covered: 1. Report Summary 2. Market Overview and Insights 2.1. Scope of the Report2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends2.2.1. Key Findings2.2.2. Recommendations2.2.3. Conclusion 3. Competitive Landscape 3.1. Competitive Dashboard3.2. Key Strategy Analysis3.3. Key Company Analysis3.3.1. Colgate-Palmolive Co.3.3.1.1. Overview3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis3.3.1.4. Recent Developments3.3.2. GlaxoSmithKline plc3.3.2.1. Overview3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis3.3.2.4. Recent Developments3.3.3. Johnson & Johnson3.3.3.1. Overview3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis3.3.3.4. Recent Developments3.3.4. Procter & Gamble Co.3.3.4.1. Overview3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis3.3.4.4. Recent Developments3.3.5. Unilever plc3.3.5.1. Overview3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis3.3.5.4. Recent Developments 4. Market Determinants 4.1. Motivators4.2. Restraints4.3. Opportunities 5. Market Segmentation 5.1. Global Toothpaste Market by Type5.1.1. Sensitivity5.1.2. Whitening5.1.3. Children's5.1.4. Herbal5.1.5. Others (Smoker Toothpaste)5.2. Global Toothpaste Market by Distribution Channel5.2.1. Offline Channel5.2.2. Online Retail Stores 6. Regional Analysis 6.1. North America6.1.1. United States6.1.2. Canada6.2. Europe6.2.1. UK6.2.2. Germany6.2.3. Italy6.2.4. Spain6.2.5. France6.2.6. Rest of Europe6.3. Asia-Pacific6.3.1. China6.3.2. India6.3.3. Japan6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific6.4. Rest of the World 7. Company Profiles 7.1. 3M Co.7.2. Amway Corp.7.3. Archer-Daniels-Midland Co7.4. Church & Dwight Co., Inc.7.5. Colgate-Palmolive Co.7.6. Dabur India Ltd.7.7. Dr. Fresh, LLC7.8. GC Corp.7.9. GlaxoSmithKline plc7.10. Hawley & Hazel Chemical Co.7.11. Henkel AG & Co KGaA7.12. Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.7.13. Johnson & Johnson7.14. Koninklijke Philips N.V.7.15. Lion Corp.7.16. Orkla ASA7.17. Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd.7.18. Perrigo Company plc7.19. Procter & Gamble Co.7.20. Quala7.21. Scanderra GmbH7.22. Sunstar Suisse S.A.7.23. Ultradent Type Inc.7.24. Unilever plc7.25. Young Dental7.26. Yunnan Baiyao Group Co., Ltd.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/40glfy

