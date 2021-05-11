Worldwide Tobacco Industry To 2026 - Players Include China National Tobacco, Philip Morris And British America Tobacco Among Others

DUBLIN, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tobacco Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tobacco market reached a volume of 8.54 Million Tons in 2020. Tobacco products are prepared by curing the leaves of tobacco plant which is a part of the genus Nicotiana of the Solanaceae family. There are more than 70 species of tobacco known till now, however, N. tabacum remains the chief commercial crop. Tobacco contains a colourless volatile alkaloid, nicotine, which is responsible for stimulating brain functions, increasing blood pressure, constricting peripheral blood vessels and raising heart rate. Dried tobacco leaves are majorly used for smoking in cigarettes, cigars, pipes and shisha; and as chewing tobacco, snuff, snus and dipping tobacco. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global tobacco market to exhibit stable growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The market is highly concentrated with the presence of three large manufacturers which currently hold more than two-third of the total share. Strong brand image and distribution networks of existing players make it difficult for new entrants to survive in the market.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

China National Tobacco Corporation

Phillip Morris International

British America Tobacco

Japan Tobacco International

Imperial Tobacco Group

This report provides a deep insight into the global tobacco industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a tobacco processing and cigarette manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the tobacco industry in any manner. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global tobacco market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global tobacco industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tobacco industry?

What are the key product types in the global tobacco industry?

How has the global cigarette market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global cigarette industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global tobacco industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global tobacco industry?

What is the structure of the global tobacco and cigarette industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global tobacco industry?

What are the profit margins in the tobacco industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a tobacco processing plant?

How is tobacco processed?

How is cigarette manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a tobacco processing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a tobacco processing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a tobacco processing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a tobacco processing plant?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a tobacco processing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a tobacco processing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a tobacco processing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a tobacco processing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a tobacco processing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Tobacco and Cigarette Industry5.1 Global Tobacco Industry5.1.1 Market Overview5.1.2 Market Performance5.1.3 Impact of COVID-195.1.4 Market Breakup by Region5.1.5 Market Breakup by Type5.1.6 Market Forecast5.2 Global Cigarette Industry5.2.1 Market Overview5.2.2 Market Performance5.2.2.1 Volume Trends5.2.2.2 Value Trends5.2.3 Market Breakup by Region5.2.4 Market Forecast5.3 SWOT Analysis5.3.1 Overview5.3.2 Strengths5.3.3 Weaknesses5.3.4 Opportunities5.3.5 Threats5.4 Value Chain Analysis5.4.1 Raw Material Suppliers5.4.2 Processors5.4.3 Distributors5.4.4 Exporters5.4.5 Retailers5.4.6 End-Users5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.5.1 Overview5.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.5.4 Degree of Competition5.5.5 Threat of New Entrants5.5.6 Threat of Substitutes5.6 Key Success and Risk Factors 6 Performance of Key Regions6.1 China6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 India6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Brazil6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 United States6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 EU 156.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Others6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast 7 Market by Type7.1 Cigarettes 7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Roll Your Own 7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Cigars 7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Cigarillos 7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Smokeless Tobacco7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Others7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Competitive Landscape8.1 Market Structure8.2 Market Breakup by Key Players 9 Tobacco Processing and Cigarette Manufacturing9.1 Product Overview9.2 Detailed Process Flow9.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved9.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements 10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures10.3 Plant Layout10.4 Plant Machinery10.5 Machinery Pictures10.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures10.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures10.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures10.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures10.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures10.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures10.12 Other Capital Investments 11 Loans and Financial Assistance 12 Project Economics12.1 Capital Cost of the Project12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain12.4 Taxation and Depreciation12.5 Income Projections12.6 Expenditure Projections12.7 Financial Analysis12.8 Profit Analysis 13 Key Player Profiles13.1 China National Tobacco Corporation13.2 Phillip Morris International13.3 British America Tobacco13.4 Japan Tobacco International13.5 Imperial Tobacco Group

