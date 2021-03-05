Worldwide Tissue Processing Systems Industry To 2027 - Emerging Markets In Asia Pacific Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tissue Processing Systems Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Volume, and End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global tissue processing systems market is expected to reach US$ 493.76 million by 2027 from US$ 335.78 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global tissue processing systems market, and the factors governing the market growth.On the basis of end user, the tissue processing systems market is segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, the pharmaceutical companies segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical companies are constant striving to identify new diagnostic and therapeutic methods for treating chronic diseases. Growing biopharmaceutical industry is also likely to favor the growth of the market for this segment. As per the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA), US companies conduct more than half of the world's R& D in pharmaceuticals (costing ~US$ 75 billion) and hold the intellectual property rights on most new medicines.The global tissue processing systems market growth is mainly attributed to as the increasing prevalence of cancer and rising number of diagnostic laboratories. However, the high cost of cancer diagnosis may hinder the market growth.Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biogenex Laboratories, Sakura FinetekUsa, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Ag, Avantor, Milestone Medical, Leica Biosystems (Danaher Corporation), and Miltenyi Biotec are among the leading companies operating in the tissue processing systems market. Reasons to Buy:

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation1.3.1 Global Tissue Processing Systems Market - By Product1.3.2 Global Tissue Processing Systems Market - By Volume1.3.3 Global Tissue Processing Systems Market - By End User1.3.4 Global Tissue Processing Systems market - By Geography 2. Tissue Processing Systems Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Global Tissue Processing Systems - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinions 5. Tissue Processing Systems Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer5.1.2 Rising Number of Diagnostic Laboratories5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 High Cost of Cancer Diagnostics5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Emerging Markets in Asia Pacific5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Development and Launch of Innovative Products5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Tissue Processing Systems Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Tissue Processing Systems Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis6.2 Global Tissue Processing Systems Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Tissue Processing Systems Market Analysis - By Product7.1 Overview7.2 Tissue Processing Systems Market Revenue Share, by Product (2019 and 2027)7.3 Tissue Transfer Processors7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Tissue Transfer Processors: Tissue Processing Systems Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Fluid Transfer Processors7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Fluid Transfer Processors: Tissue Processing Systems Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Tissue Processing Systems Market Analysis - By Volume8.1 Overview8.2 Tissue Processing Systems Market Revenue Share, by Volume (2019 and 2027)8.3 Small Volume Processors8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Small Volume Processors: Tissue Processing Systems Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Medium Volume Processors8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Medium Volume Processors: Tissue Processing Systems Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.5 Large Volume Processors8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Large Volume Processors: Tissue Processing Systems Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. Tissue Processing Systems Market Analysis - By End User9.1 Overview9.2 Tissue Processing Systems Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027, (%)9.3 Hospitals9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Hospitals: Tissue Processing Systems Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.4 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology : Tissue Processing Systems Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.5 Research Laboratories9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Research Organizations: Tissue Processing Systems Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.6 Others9.6.1 Overview9.6.2 Others: Tissue Processing Systems Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 10. Tissue Processing Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Geographical Analysis10.1 North America Tissue Processing Systems Market Revenue And Forecasts To 202710.2 Europe Tissue Processing Systems Market Revenue And Forecasts To 202710.3 Asia Pacific: Tissue Processing Systems Market10.4 Middle East & Africa: Tissue Processing Systems Market10.5 South and Central America: Tissue Processing Systems Market

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Tissue Processing System Market11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 12. Tissue processing systems Market - Industry Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)12.3 Organic Developments12.3.1 Overview12.3.2 Developments Done By Companies12.4 Inorganic Developments12.4.1 Overview12.4.2 Inorganic Developments Done By Companies 13. COMPANY PROFILES13.1 Miltenyi Biotec13.1.1 Key Facts13.1.2 Business Description13.1.3 Products and Services13.1.4 Financial Overview13.1.5 SWOT Analysis13.1.6 Key Developments13.2 BioGenex13.2.1 Key Facts13.2.2 Business Description13.2.3 Products and Services13.2.4 Financial Overview13.2.5 SWOT Analysis13.2.6 Key Developments13.3 Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Danaher)13.3.1 Key Facts13.3.2 Business Description13.3.3 Products and Services13.3.4 Financial Overview13.3.5 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 Key Developments13.4 Avantor, Inc.13.4.1 Key Facts13.4.2 Business Description13.4.3 Products and Services13.4.4 Financial Overview13.4.5 SWOT Analysis13.4.6 Key Developments13.5 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.13.5.1 Key Facts13.5.2 Business Description13.5.3 Products and Services13.5.4 Financial Overview13.5.5 SWOT Analysis13.5.6 Key Developments13.6 Siemens AG13.6.1 Key Facts13.6.2 Business Description13.6.3 Products and Services13.6.4 Financial Overview13.6.5 SWOT Analysis13.6.6 Key Developments13.7 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.13.7.1 Key Facts13.7.2 Business Description13.7.3 Products and Services13.7.4 Financial Overview13.7.5 SWOT Analysis13.7.6 Key Developments13.8 Agilent Technologies, Inc.13.8.1 Key Facts13.8.2 Business Description13.8.3 Products and Services13.8.4 Financial Overview13.8.5 SWOT Analysis13.8.6 Key Developments13.9 Milestone Medical13.9.1 Key Facts13.9.2 Business Description13.9.3 Products and Services13.9.4 Financial Overview13.9.5 SWOT Analysis13.9.6 Key Developments13.10 Sakura Finetek USA, Inc.13.10.1 Key Facts13.10.2 Business Description13.10.3 Products and Services13.10.4 Financial Overview13.10.5 SWOT Analysis13.10.6 Key Developments 14. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ulr2a9

