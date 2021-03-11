Worldwide Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Markets To 2025 With Profiles Of Major Players Smith & Nephew, Molnlycke Health Care, And Integra LifeSciences Among Others

DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market (2020-2025) by Biomaterial, Anatomical Structure, Product Type, Application, Technology, Duration, End-user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market is estimated to be USD 695 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 845.6 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4%. Market Dynamics

Key factors, such as increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds, growing burn & trauma cases, rising demand for skin grafts, and rising focus on technological advancements have led to a rise in tissue engineered skin substitutes market.

Increase in number of patients suffering from diabetic and vascular ulcers is also driving the need for tissue engineering. Rising awareness regarding various treatment options, ability of tissue engineering to replace conventional auto- and allografts is also fuelling the demand for tissue engineered skin substitutes.However, the factor such as lack of proper reimbursement policies, high treatment cost and prolonged duration required for treatment is hindering the market growth. Issues with biomaterials used for skin grafts, such as biomaterial-centred infection and poor tissue integration may be challenging for the growth of the market. Market SegmentationThe Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market is segmented further based on Biomaterial, Anatomical Structure, Product Type, Application, Technology, Duration, End-user, and Geography.

By Biomaterial, the market is classified as autologous, allogeneic, xenogeneic and amnion. Amongst the two, the Autologous segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Anatomical Structure, the market is segmented as Cellular and Acellular. Acellular Anatomical Structure is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Product Type, the market is classified as Natural and Synthetic. Synthetic products are further segmented as biodegradable and Non-biodegradable. Natural segment holds the highest market share.

By Application, the market is classified as chronic wounds, burns cases, traumatic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers and others. Amongst all, the Chronic Wounds segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Technology, the market is classified as Laser assisted bio-printing, 3D, Robotic Technology, and Others. Amongst them, the 3D Technology is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Duration, the market is classified as Permanent and Semi-permanent. Amongst the two, the Permanent segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By End-user, the market is classified as Hospital and Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Center, and Others. The Hospital and Clinic segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Geography, North America dominates the market.

Recent Developments

Acelity enters agreement to transition Systagenix manufacturing facility to Scapa Healthcare - September 2020

Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire ACell, Inc. - December 2020

Company ProfilesSome of the companies covered in this report Smith & Nephew, Molnlycke Health Care, Integra LifeSciences, Regenicin., Organogenesis Inc, MiMedx., LifeNet Health, Kerecis, Medline Industries, BSN medical, ConvaTec Group, Mallinckrodt, Tissue Regenix, etc. Competitive QuadrantThe report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments and growth in market share. Report Highlights

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered 1 Report Description1.1 Study Objectives 1.2 Market Definition1.3 Currency1.4 Years Considered1.5 Language1.6 Key Shareholders 2 Research Methodology2.1 Research Process2.2 Data Collection and Validation2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Assumptions of the Study2.5 Limitations of the Study 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers 4.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Acute and Chronic Wounds4.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Skin Grafts4.2.1.3 Rising Awareness Regarding Various Treatment Options4.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption and a Suitable Alternative to Auto-And Allografts4.2.1.5 Rising Incidences of Accidents, Such as Road Accidents, Burns, and Trauma4.2.2 Restraints4.2.2.1 Lack of Proper Reimbursement Policies4.2.2.2 High Cost of Treatment and Prolonged Treatment Time4.2.2.3 Inability of Biologists, Biochemists, and Technical Engineers to Reproduce Skin Appendages4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.3.1 Focus of Researchers on Establishing New Construction Technologies in the Arena of Skin Tissue Engineering4.2.4 Challenges4.2.4.1 Difficulty in Producing Complex Skin Substitutes That Can Readily Be Transplanted in Large Quantities4.2.4.2 Issues With the Biomaterials Used for Skin Grafts4.2.4.3 Challenges in Finding a Substitute for Split-Thickness Grafts 4.3 Trends4.3.1 The 3-D bio textile and bio printing 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market, By Biomaterial6.1 Introduction6.2 Autologous6.3 Allogeneic6.4 Xenogeneic6.5 Amnion 7 Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market, By Anatomical Structure7.1 Introduction 7.2 Cellular7.3 Acellular 8 Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market, By Product Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Natural8.3 Synthetic8.3.1 Biodegradable8.3.2 Non-Biodegradable 9 Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market, By Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Chronic Wounds 9.3 Burns Cases9.4 Traumatic Wounds9.5 Diabetic Foot Ulcers 9.6 Others 10 Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market, By Technology10.1 Introduction10.2 Laser assisted bio-printing10.3 3D10.4 Robotic Technology10.5 Others 11 Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market, By Duration11.1 Introduction11.2 Permanent11.3 Semi-permanent 12 Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market, By End-user12.1 Introduction12.2 Hospital and Clinic12.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centre12.4 Others 13 Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market, By Geography13.1 Introduction13.2 North America13.3 South America13.4 Europe13.5 Asia-Pacific13.6 Rest of the World 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant14.2 Market Share Analysis14.3 Competitive Scenario14.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions14.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships14.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements14.3.4 Investments & funding 15 Company Profiles15.1 Organogenesis, Inc.15.2 Smith & Nephew15.3 BSN Medical15.4 Molnlycke Health Care15.5 Integra LifeSciences15.6 Medtronic15.7 Tissue Regenix Ltd.15.8 Stratatech (A Mallinckrodt Company)15.9 Regenicin15.10 MiMedx15.11 LifeNet Health15.12 Kerecis15.13 Medline Industries, Inc.15.14 ConvaTec Group15.15 Mallinckrodt15.16 Amarantus Bioscience Holdings15.17 3M Inc.

