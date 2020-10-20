Worldwide Time And Attendance Software Industry To 2027 - Strategic Recommendations For New Entrants

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Time and Attendance Software - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Time and Attendance Software Market accounted for $1,317.38 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $2,493.09 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.Customization of the software (cater to the needs of different groups of employees) and growing integration with financial analytics are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, cost of installation of this software is hampering the market growth.Time and attendance software is a business application developed to optimize and track the number of work hours of an employee, which helps keep record of wages and salaries paid. It provides management personnel with diverse tools to help maximize cash flow and minimize waste.Based on the type, the biometric segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its property of serving different individuals and organizations, ardently looking for first-rate security. Furthermore, they are helpful in monitoring the activities of various people entering and leaving the organization, these devices are becoming mandatory security systems.By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of global players in the U.S. Growing organization sizes and increasing application area of time and attendance software is the major factor which is supporting the market for time and attendance software in North American region.Some of the key players profiled in the Time and Attendance Software Market include ADP, Acumen Data, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., Halogen Software Inc., IBM Corporation, Icon Time Systems, InfoTronics, Insperity, Kronos Incorporated, Oracle, Redcort, Replicon, SAP, SumTotal Systems, LLC, Synerion, TSheets, Ultimate Software, and Workday, Inc. What the report offers:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining2.4.2 Data Analysis2.4.3 Data Validation2.4.4 Research Approach2.5 Research Sources2.5.1 Primary Research Sources2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Application Analysis3.7 End-user Analysis3.8 Emerging Markets3.9 Impact of COVID-19 4 Porters Five Forces Analysis4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3 Threat of Substitutes4.4 Threat of New Entrants4.5 Competitive Rivalry 5 Global Time and Attendance Software Market, By Type5.1 Introduction5.2 Biometric5.3 Interactive Voice Response (IVR)5.4 Proximity Cards, Badges, and Key Fobs5.5 Time Cards5.6 Web-based Login Stations5.7 Cloud Based 6 Global Time and Attendance Software Market, By Channel6.1 Introduction6.2 Direct Sales6.3 Distributor 7 Global Time and Attendance Software Market, By Organization Structure7.1 Introduction7.2 Large7.3 Medium7.4 Small 8 Global Time and Attendance Software Market, By Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Businesses with Hourly Employees8.3 Businesses that Track Billable Hours8.4 Freelancers8.5 Human Resources Departments 9 Global Time and Attendance Software Market, By End-user9.1 Introduction9.2 Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)9.3 Government9.4 Healthcare9.5 Hospital9.6 IT and Telecom9.7 Manufacturing9.8 Office Building9.9 Retail 10 Global Time and Attendance Software Market, By Geography10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.2.1 US10.2.2 Canada10.2.3 Mexico10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.2 UK10.3.3 Italy10.3.4 France10.3.5 Spain10.3.6 Rest of Europe10.4 Asia-Pacific10.4.1 Japan10.4.2 China10.4.3 India10.4.4 Australia10.4.5 New Zealand10.4.6 South Korea10.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific10.5 South America10.5.1 Argentina10.5.2 Brazil10.5.3 Chile10.5.4 Rest of South America10.6 Middle East & Africa10.6.1 Saudi Arabia10.6.2 UAE10.6.3 Qatar10.6.4 South Africa10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Developments11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers11.3 New Product Launches11.4 Expansions11.5 Other Key Strategies 12 Company Profiling 12.1 ADP12.2 Acumen Data12.3 Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.12.4 Halogen Software Inc.12.5 IBM Corporation12.6 Icon Time Systems12.7 InfoTronics12.8 Insperity12.9 Kronos Incorporated12.10 Oracle12.11 Redcort12.12 Replicon12.13 SAP12.14 SumTotal Systems, LLC12.15 Synerion12.16 TSheets12.17 Ultimate Software12.18 Workday, Inc.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yxdvzv

