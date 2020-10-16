Worldwide Thin Wafer Industry To 2025 - Featuring 3M, Applied Materials & Nissan Chemical Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thin Wafer Market with COVID-19 Impact analysis by Wafer Size (125 mm, 200 mm, and 300 mm), Process (Temporary Bonding & Debonding and Carrier-less/Taiko Process), Technology , Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thin wafer market is estimated to grow from USD 7.6 billion in 2020 to USD 10.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the increased demand for connected devices owning to advancements in IoT, rising adoption of MEMS technology in portable health monitoring devices, increasing utilization of thin wafers in automotive communication and safety systems, miniaturization of electronic devices, and high amount of material saving.

COVID-19 sent both demand-side and supply-side shocks across the global economy. Leading thin wafer providers, such as GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. ( Taiwan) and Siltronic ( Germany), have incurred significant losses owing to the pandemic. Both companies have reported a decline of approximately 10% and 6% respectively in their half-year revenue as compared to the previous year. Also, devices such as MEMS, CIS, memory, RF devices, LEDs, interposers, and logic have experienced a decline in demand from end-user industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical. This has resulted in a decline in the demand for thin wafers, further weakening the financial position of most of the key manufacturers.

Polishing: The fastest-growing technology segment of the thin wafer market.

The wafer polishing process creates thinner wafers than back-grinding alone and evens out any irregular topography and prevents warping that causes the wafers to weaken. The integration of RFIDs into various consumer electronic devices and identity solutions, such as smart cards and identification tags, demands thinner wafers with smooth surfaces to be able to be incorporated seamlessly into these devices. This is expected to boost the demand for wafer polishing equipment during the forecast period.

Memory: The largest growing segment of thin wafer market, by application.

The memory segment accounted for the largest market share of the thin wafer market, by application and is dominated by smartphone manufacturers. New memory technologies such as dynamic random access memory (DRAM), synchronous dynamic random access memory (SDRAM), and flash memory (NAND) have replaced traditional technologies. Moreover, memory devices require high-precision bonding and packaging for the best performance. This shift in the memory market has created a demand for thinner wafers to integrate memory chips easily into various consumer electronic devices.

APAC is projected to be the fastest geographical market between 2020 and 2025

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. The high growth rate of APAC is attributed to the growing adoption of connected devices and increasing demand for wearable electronics during the forecast period. The rising number of users of smartphones and consumer devices due to growing disposable incomes is likely to stimulate the thin wafer market growth in APAC. Additionally, an increasing number of IDMs in the region is expected to boost the demand for thin wafers in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Thin Wafer Market4.2 Wafer Thinning Equipment Market, by Technology4.3 Thin Wafer Market, by Application4.4 Wafer Thinning Equipment Market, by Technology and Application4.5 Geographical Analysis of Thin Wafer Market 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rising Adoption of Mems Technology in Portable Health Monitoring Devices5.2.1.2 Increasing Focus on E-Learning Amid COVID-19 Drives Demand for Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, and Telecommunication Systems5.2.1.3 Reducing Sizes of Electronic Devices5.2.1.4 Growing Smartphone and Consumer Electronics Markets5.2.1.5 High Amount of Material Saving5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Efficiency Maintenance - Major Issue for Thin Wafers5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Expanding IC Industry in China5.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of IoT and Ai in Automotive Sector5.2.3.3 Rising Adoption of Portable Devices5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Thin Wafers Being Volatile and Susceptible to Damage Caused by Pressure or Stress5.2.4.2 Delay of Investment Plans for Capacity Expansion by Wafer Manufacturers due to COVID-195.3 Average Selling Price Trend5.4 Regulatory Update5.5 Value Chain Analysis5.6 Market Map5.7 Technology Analysis5.7.1 Silicon Carbide (SIC) Technology5.8 Case Study Analysis5.8.1 Stmicroelectronics Select Cree's Silicon Carbide Bare and Epitaxial Wafers5.8.2 Infineon Technologies and Umc Announce Manufacturing Agreement 6 Thin Wafer Market, by Process6.1 Introduction6.2 Temporary Bonding & Debonding6.2.1 Market Adhesives6.2.1.1 Uv-Release Adhesives6.2.1.2 Thermal-Release Adhesives6.2.1.3 Solvent-Release Adhesives6.3 Carrier-Less Approach (Taiko Process) 7 Thin Wafer Market, by Wafer Size7.1 Introduction7.2 125 mm7.2.1 Market for 125 mm Wafers to be Impacted due to Growing Adoption of Larger Diameter Wafers by Semiconductor Manufacturers7.3 200 mm7.3.1 Demand for 200 mm Wafers to Witness a Steady Growth During the Forecast Period7.4 300 mm7.4.1 300 mm Wafer Market Expected to Witness Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period 8 Thin Wafer Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Mems8.2.1 Growth of Mems is Attributed to Its Huge Adoption in Portable Electronic Devices8.3 CIS8.3.1 Increasing Demand for CIS from Automotive Vertical is Expected to Drive the Demand8.4 Memory8.4.1 Growing Adoption of Nand Flash Memory in Mobile Electronics to Drive the Demand8.5 RF Devices8.5.1 Growing Adoption of RF Devices in Smartphones to Propel the Market Growth During the Forecast Period8.6 LED8.6.1 Increasing Demand for LED Components in Home and Infrastructure Market to Augment the Growth During the Forecast Period8.7 Interposers8.7.1 Requirement for Advanced Architecture in Miniature Electronic Devices to Drive the Demand8.8 Logic8.8.1 High Penetration of Affordable Cloud Computing Solutions to Drive the Demand for Logic Devices8.9 Others8.10 Most Negatively Impacted Industry by COVID-198.10.1 RF Devices8.10.1.1 Impact Analysis8.11 Least Impacted Industry by COVID-198.11.1 LED8.11.1.1 Impact Analysis 9 Thin Wafer Market, by Technology9.1 Introduction9.2 Wafer Grinding9.2.1 Wafer Grinding Process is Attracting Manufacturers due to Its Promising Application in the Miniaturization and Packaging of Semiconductor Devices9.3 Wafer Polishing9.3.1 Demand for Thin Wafers with Smooth Surface for Seamless Integration to Drive the Demand for Wafer Polishing Equipment9.4 Wafer Dicing9.4.1 Wafer Dicing Equipment Market to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period 10 Thin Wafer Market, by Geography10.1 Introduction10.2 Americas10.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Thin Wafer Market in Americas10.3 EMEA10.4 APAC 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Competitive Landscape Overview11.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Companies, 201911.3 Competitive Situation and Trends11.3.1 Product Launches11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Contracts11.3.3 Expansions and Mergers & Acquisitions11.4 Thin Wafer Market, Company Evaluation Matrix, 201911.4.1 Star11.4.2 Pervasive11.4.3 Participant11.4.4 Emerging Leader11.5 Strength of Product Portfolio11.6 Business Strategy Excellence 12 Company Profiles12.1 Introduction12.2 Key Players12.2.1 SK Siltron12.2.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.12.2.3 Siltronic12.2.4 Sumco Corporation12.2.5 Globalwafers Co., Ltd.12.2.6 Suss Microtec12.2.7 Lintec Corporation12.2.8 Disco Corporation12.2.9 3M 12.2.10 Applied Materials12.3 Five Year Revenue Analysis of Major Players in the Thin Wafer Market12.4 Right to Win12.5 Other Companies12.5.1 Nissan Chemical Corporation12.5.2 Mechatronic Systemtechnik12.5.3 Synova12.5.4 EV Group12.5.5 Brewer Science12.5.6 Ulvac GmbH12.5.7 Wafer Works Corporation12.5.8 Okmetic12.5.9 Atecom Technology Co., Ltd. 12.5.10 Siltronix Silicon Technologies 13 Appendix13.1 Insights of Industry Experts 13.2 Discussion Guide 13.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal 13.4 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uus8f9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-thin-wafer-industry-to-2025---featuring-3m-applied-materials--nissan-chemical-among-others-301154094.html

SOURCE Research and Markets