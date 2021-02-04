Worldwide Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Industry To 2027 - Extensive Demand From Automobile Industry Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By End Use Industry (Automotive, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market was valued at US$ 1,646.78 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,612.50 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players, along with their developments, in the market.Thermoplastic vulcanizate (TPV) is a mixture of rubber particles distributed in a thermoplastic matrix. Therefore, TPV has mixed properties, including the characteristics of the vulcanized rubber elastomer as well as the handling properties of the thermoplastic material. Typical TPV contains approximately two-thirds of ethylene propylene diene monomer and one-third of impact polypropylene. This mixture of raw materials can also differ, such as polypropylene with natural rubber, polypropylene and ethylene-octene copolymers, and others. These materials have a wide range of hardness, excellent flex fatigue, high impact resistance, and superior resistance to acids, bases, and aqueous media. Due to its manufacturing versatility and ease of processing, TPV is used in applications requiring durability and lightweight characteristics, such as in vehicles, construction, and others.Based on end use industry, the thermoplastic vulcanizate (TPV) material market is segmented into automotive, building and construction, consumer goods, healthcare, and others. In 2019, the automotive segment dominated the market. Automotive lightweight materials have witnessed strong growth over the last few years owing to the growing demand for luxury, low-emission, safe, and high-performance vehicles. As a result, suppliers and manufacturers have launched a number of solutions that not only help OEMs comply with strict regulations but also meet the expanding range of personal customer demands. TPVs are also a reasonable alternative to expensive elastomers. They offer excellent elastomeric durability, including relatively high tensile strength and elongation at break time, high elastic recovery as well as good dimensional stability in hot air, and excellent resistance to UV aging, ozone, and weathering. The key applications of TVP in the automotive industry include hose covers, air inlet duct covers, gaskets, seals, convoluted boots, vibration-dampers, strut covers, ignition parts, bushings, and window seals. Flexible TPV automotive under-the-hood components include air intake tubes and bellows, well flares of the wheel, bellows of the steering system, and sound abatement parts. Further, the cost of TPVs is considered 10-30% percent lower than EPDM, combined with a lower weight, enhanced versatility of design, and recyclabilityThe global thermoplastic vulcanizate market is concentrated with a few well-established players such as Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.; Celanese Corporation; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Kumho Polychem, Trinseo; Teknor Apex; ExxonMobil; Zeon Chemicals L.P.; and Alphagary and Ravago Manufacturing. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Thermoplastic Vulcanizate MarketThe COVID-19 pandemic began in Wuhan ( China) in December 2019. As of December 2020, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, and the UK are among the worst-affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The overall market breakdown due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the thermoplastic vulcanizate market due to shutting down of factories, obstacles in supply chain, and downturn in world economy. Reasons to Buy:

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Study Scope1.2 Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation1.3.1 Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Market, by End Use Industry1.3.2 Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Market, by Geography 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Scope of the Study3.2 Research Methodology3.2.1 Data Collection:3.2.2 Primary Interviews:3.2.3 Hypothesis formulation:3.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis:3.2.5 Developing base number:3.2.6 Data Triangulation:3.2.7 Country level data: 4. Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 APAC4.2.4 MEA4.2.5 SAM4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Extensive Demand from Automobile Industry5.1.2 Growing Demand of Thermoplastic Vulcanizate from Consumer Goods Industry5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Use of Bio - Based Thermoplastic Vulcanizate5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Rising Usage of Thermoplastic Vulcanizate in Healthcare Industry5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints 6. Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) - Global Market Analysis6.1 Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Market Overview6.2 Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players 7. Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Market Analysis - By End Use Industry7.1 Overview7.2 Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Market, By End Use Industry (2019 and 2027)7.3 Automotive7.3.1 Overview7.3.1.1 Automotive : Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Building & Construction7.4.1 Overview7.4.1.1 Building & Construction: Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.5 Consumer Goods7.5.1 Overview7.5.1.1 Consumer Goods: Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.6 Healthcare7.6.1 Overview7.6.1.1 Healthcare: Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.7 Others7.7.1 Overview7.7.1.1 Others: Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Market - Geographic Analysis8.1 Overview8.2 North America: Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Market8.3 Europe: Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Market8.4 APAC: Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Market8.5 MEA: Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Market8.6 SAM: Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Market 9. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Market9.1 Overview9.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic9.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic9.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic9.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic9.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 10. Industry Landscape10.1 Mergers and Acquisitions10.2 Strategy and Business Planning 11. Company Profiles11.1 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.11.1.1 Key Facts11.1.2 Business Description11.1.3 Products and Services11.1.4 Financial Overview11.1.5 SWOT Analysis11.1.6 Key Developments11.2 Celanese Corporation11.2.1 Key Facts11.2.2 Business Description11.2.3 Products and Services11.2.4 Financial Overview11.2.5 SWOT Analysis11.2.6 Key Developments11.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation11.3.1 Key Facts11.3.2 Business Description11.3.3 Products and Services11.3.4 Financial Overview11.3.5 SWOT Analysis11.4 Kumho Polychem11.4.1 Key Facts11.4.2 Business Description11.4.3 Products and Services11.4.4 Financial Overview11.4.5 SWOT Analysis11.4.6 Key Developments11.5 Trinseo11.5.1 Key Facts11.5.2 Business Description11.5.3 Products and Services11.5.4 Financial Overview11.5.5 SWOT Analysis11.6 Teknor Apex11.6.1 Key Facts11.6.2 Business Description11.6.3 Products and Services11.6.4 Financial Overview11.6.5 SWOT Analysis11.7 ExxonMobil11.7.1 Key Facts11.7.2 Business Description11.7.3 Products and Services11.7.4 Financial Overview11.7.5 SWOT Analysis11.7.6 Key Developments11.8 Zeon Chemicals L.P.11.8.1 Key Facts11.8.2 Business Description11.8.3 Products And Services11.8.4 Financial Overview11.8.5 Swot Analysis11.9 Alphagary11.9.1 Key Facts11.9.2 Business Description11.9.3 Products And Services11.9.4 Financial Overview11.9.5 Swot Analysis11.10 Ravago Manufacturing11.10.1 Key Facts11.10.2 Business Description11.10.3 Products And Services11.10.4 Financial Overview11.10.5 Swot Analysis 12. Appendix12.1 About the Publisher12.2 Glossary of Terms For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dya2xi

