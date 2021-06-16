Worldwide Thermoplastic Composites Industry To 2027 - Growing Market For Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermoplastic Composites Market by Fiber Type, Resin Type, Product Type and Applications: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thermoplastic composites market was valued at $15.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $22.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Composite materials are formed by combining a resin matrix, armature and operational additives. There are two types of composites - thermoset and thermoplastic composites. Thermoplastic composites developed from structural polymer composites. They are solidified through a reversible thermal curing process. In terms of physical properties, thermoplastic composites have low density, better insulation, environmental resistance, better mechanical properties, and they can be chemically unstable. Further, they are thermoformable, heat-weldable and recyclable. Owing to its superior physicochemical properties, thermoplastic composites are widely utilized in various end-use industries such as aerospace & defense, construction, automotive, healthcare, and among others.The global thermoplastic composites market is presently driven by various factors such as growing demand from the aerospace industry, use of composites for making lightweight automotive parts, and upsizing of wind turbine blades for generating more power in onshore & offshore wind power plants. In the aerospace and automotive industry, lightweight composites reduce the overall weight of the vehicle. This has a direct positive impact on fuel efficiency. Higher fuel efficiency contributes to higher emission control regulations set by various organizations. Moreover, in the automotive industry, the rising replacement of conventional internal combustion engine vehicles (ICs) with electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) is anticipated to boost the global thermoplastic composites market during the forecast period. EVs and HEVs require lightweight parts that will extend the range.On the contrary, the high cost of thermoplastic composites is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Carbon fiber composites manufacturing is a highly expensive and complex process. The cost of carbon fiber production accounts for more than 20.0% of the manufacturing costs of steel composites used in the automotive and aviation industries. The precursors that make up a fiber's backbone are usually based on pitch and polyacrylonitrile (PAN). Approximately 90% of the carbon fiber manufactured in the market is made from precursors based on PAN. Such precursors are expensive and cost around $15/lb, which makes the process costly overall. The quality and type of precursor used often affects the consistency and characteristics of the resulting carbon fiber, making it important to use precursors based on high consistency PAN.The global thermoplastic composites market is segmented into fiber type, product type, resin type, end-user industry, and region. On the basis of fiber type, the thermoplastic composites market is divided into carbon, glass, mineral, and others. Based on resin type, the market is bifurcated into glass mat thermoplastics (GMT) and advanced thermoplastic composites (ATC). On the basis of resin type, the thermoplastic composites market is segmented into PA, PP, PEEK, Hybrid, and others. Depending on applications, the market is fragmented into oil & gas, construction, aerospace and defense, automotive, marine, aerospace & defense, military, and others. Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Presently, North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the thermoplastic composites market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The major companies profiled in this report include BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, DSM, DuPont, Hanwha, Lanxess, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, PPG Industries, SABIC, and Solvay S.A. The global Thermoplastic Composites market report provides in-depth competitive analysis as well as profiles of these major players. Key Benefits

Porter's five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the thermoplastic composites market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. Market dynamics3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Rise in demand from the transportation industry to drive the demand for composites3.4.1.2. Emerging end-use applications of fiber composites3.4.2. Restraint3.4.2.1. High cost of raw materials3.4.3. Opportunity3.4.3.1. Growing market for electric vehicles3.5. Patent analysis, 2015-20203.5.1. Patent analysis, by country3.6. Impact of government rules and regulations3.7. Impact of Corona (COVID 19) outbreak on the thermoplastic composites market3.8. Pricing analysis CHAPTER 4: THERMOPLASTIC COMPOSITES MARKET, BY FIBER TYPE4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Glass4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country4.3. Carbon4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country4.4. Mineral4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market share analysis, by country4.5. Others4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.5.3. Market share analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: THERMOPLASTIC COMPOSITES MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. Glass mat thermoplastics (GMT)5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country5.3. Advanced thermoplastic composites (ATC)5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: THERMOPLASTIC COMPOSITES MARKET, BY RESIN TYPE6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market size and forecast6.2. PA6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market share analysis, by country6.3. PP6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market share analysis, by country6.4. PEEK6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.4.3. Market share analysis, by country6.5. Hybrid6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.5.3. Market share analysis, by country6.6. Others6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.6.3. Market share analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: THERMOPLASTIC COMPOSITES MARKET, BY APPLICATIONS7.1. Overview7.1.1. Market size and forecast7.2. Oil and gas7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.2.3. Market share analysis, by country7.3. Aerospace and defense7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.3. Market share analysis, by country7.4. Marine7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.4.3. Market share analysis, by country7.5. Construction7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.5.3. Market share analysis, by country7.6. Military7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.6.3. Market share analysis, by country7.7. Others7.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.7.3. Market share analysis, by country CHAPTER 8: THERMOPLASTIC COMPOSITES MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE9.1. INTRODUCTION9.1.1. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 20199.2. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES9.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year9.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development9.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company9.3. COMPETITIVE HEATMAP9.4. KEY DEVELOPMENTS9.4.1. New product launches9.4.2. Expansions9.4.3. Partnership9.4.4. Joint Venture CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES10.1. BASF SE10.1.1. Company overview10.1.2. Company snapshot10.1.3. Operating business segments10.1.4. Product portfolio10.1.5. Business performance10.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments10.2. CELANESE CORPORATION10.2.1. Company overview10.2.2. Company snapshot10.2.3. Operating business segments10.2.4. Product portfolio10.2.5. Business performance10.3. DSM10.3.1. Company overview10.3.2. Company snapshot10.3.3. Operating business segments10.3.4. Product portfolio10.3.5. Business performance10.4. DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.10.4.1. Company overview10.4.2. Company snapshot10.4.3. Product portfolio10.4.4. Business performance10.5. Hanwha10.5.1. Company overview10.5.2. Company snapshot10.5.3. Product portfolio10.5.4. Business performance10.6. LANXESS AG10.6.1. Company overview10.6.2. Company snapshot10.6.3. Operating business segmentsProduct portfolio10.6.4. Business performance10.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments10.7. MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS10.7.1. Company overview10.7.2. Company snapshot10.7.3. Operating business segments10.7.4. Product portfolio10.7.5. Business performance10.8. PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.10.8.1. Company overview10.8.2. Company snapshot10.8.3. Product portfolio10.8.4. Business performance10.9. SABIC10.9.1. Company overview10.9.2. Company snapshot10.9.3. Operating business segments10.9.4. Product portfolio10.9.5. Business performance10.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments10.10. SOLVAY S. A.10.10.1. Company overview10.10.2. Company snapshot10.10.3. Operating business segments10.10.4. Product portfolio10.10.5. Business performance10.10.6. Key strategic moves and developmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bv5qy6

