Worldwide Thermal Interface Materials Industry For 5G To 2026 - Market Accounted For $434.5 Million In 2020

The report constitutes an in-depth study of the global thermal interface materials market for 5G, including a thorough analysis of the market across different applications (5G smartphones, 5G base stations, and routers and servers). The study also presents a detailed analysis of the market trends and the market size for the period 2020 to 2026, wherein 2020 is the base year, revenue for the year 2020 is estimated, and the years from 2021 to 2026 constitute the forecast period. The report covers all the prevalent market strategies that are expected to play a major role in the market's growth over the forecast period 2021-2026. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities, which are expected to influence the market's growth during the forecast period 2021-2026. This report's scope is focused on the thermal interface materials and their market dynamics, growth prospect mapping, and country-wise analysis.The study provides a holistic perspective on market growth in terms of revenue estimates across different regions and countries. The report provides a cross-section analysis of the thermal interface materials market for 5G by product and application in terms of market estimates and projections for different countries across different regions. Additionally, the research also covers regional and country-wise analysis for the market in various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Japan (APJ), China, the U.K., MEA, and South America. The research is based on extensive primary interviews (industry leaders and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), and various analytical tools used to build the forecast and predictive models.The global thermal interface materials market for 5G accounted for $434.5 million in terms of value in 2020 and is expected to reach $908.9 million by 2026. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.36% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The Asia-Pacific and Japan region is expected to grow at a significant growth rate of 16.17% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Market Segmentation

Application Type - 5G Smartphone, 5G Base Station, and Others (Routers & Servers)

Product Type - Thermal Pad, Thermal Gel, Thermal Grease, Thermal Tap, Graphite Sheet, Phase Change Material, Thermal Gap Filler, Others (Graphene, Carbon Fiber TIM)

Regional Segmentation

North America - U.S. and Canada

- U.S. and Europe - Germany , France , Italy , and Rest-of- Europe

- , , , and Rest-of- Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) - South Korea , Japan , Taiwan , and Rest-of-APJ

and (APJ) - , , , and Rest-of-APJ U.K.

China

South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Growth Drivers

Countries Focusing on Roll-Out of 5G Technology, Emphasizing on Growth of 5G Deployments

Increasing Power Consumption and Shrinking Size of Devices

Market Challenges

Delays in Spectrum Allocation and Deployment of Small Cells Expected to Impact the Demand for Thermal Interface Materials for 5G

Physical Properties of Traditional Thermal Interface Materials

Market Opportunities

Countries at a Nascent Stage of 5G Roll-Out Expected to Introduce Growth Opportunities for 5G TIM Manufacturers

Impact of Thermal Interface Material Dielectric Constant on EMI Radiation

Key Companies ProfiledFuji Polymer Industries Co., Ltd., Laird Technologies, Inc., Henkel Corporation, Dow, W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Jiangxi Dasen Technology Co., Ltd., 3M Company, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Denka Company Limited, JONES TECH PLC, T-Global Technology Co., Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp, Momentive Performance Materials, Inc., Dongguan Sheen Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global thermal interface materials market for 5G market?

How are global material manufacturers and other players entering the market?

What are the views of CXOs and senior management of the thermal interface materials companies operating in the space?

Which thermal interface material for 5G is expected to be leading the market by 2026?

What were the market values, and pricing of the leading segments and subsegments of the market in 2020, and how is the market estimated to grow during the forecast period?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2021-2026?

How is the industry impacted by the COVID-19?

What are the key patents filled by the companies?

What are the key strategies that have been implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

Competitive LandscapeThe competitive landscape of the global thermal interface materials market consists of different strategies undertaken by key players across the thermal interface materials industry to gain traction and market share presence. Some strategies adopted by thermal interface materials manufacturers are new product launches, business expansions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations.Among all these strategies adopted, product launches have led to the popular choice of the strategy implemented in the thermal interface materials market's competitive landscape. Some of the most prominent ecosystem players are Parker Hannifin Corp, Laird Technologies, Inc., and Henkel Corporation.For instance, In July 2020, Dow launched a thermally conductive gel for sensitive electronic components targeting 5G technology, called DOWSIL TC-3065 thermal gel. This gel can be used for ethernet switches, optical transceivers, and routers.In September 2020, Parker Hannifin Corp launched a new thermal interface material called THERM-A-GAPTM GEL 37, especially for 5G telecom infrastructure equipment and the automotive in-cabin market at a very competitive price point. Key Topics Covered: 1 Markets1.1 Business Dynamics1.1.1 Supply Chain Network1.1.2 Industry Trend1.1.2.1 Focus on increasing the Thermal Conductivity of Thermal Interface Materials1.2 Business Dynamics1.2.1 Market Drivers1.2.1.1 Countries Focusing on Roll-Out of 5G Technology, Emphasizing on Growth of 5G Deployments1.2.1.2 Increasing Power Consumption and Shrinking Size of Devices1.2.2 Business Challenges1.2.2.1 Delays in Spectrum Allocation and Deployment of Small Cells Expected to Impact the Demand for Thermal Interface Materials for 5G1.2.2.2 Physical Properties of Traditional Thermal Interface Materials1.2.3 Business Strategies1.2.3.1 Product Development1.2.4 Business Opportunities1.2.4.1 Countries at a Nascent Stage of 5G Roll-Out Expected to Introduce Growth Opportunities for 5G TIM Manufacturers1.2.4.2 Impact of Thermal Interface Material Dielectric Constant on EMI Radiation 2 Application2.1 Application and Specification2.1.1 5G Smartphones2.1.2 5G Base Stations2.1.3 Others (Routers and Servers)2.2 Demand Analysis of Thermal Interface Materials Market for 5G (by Application) 3 Products3.1 Product and Specification3.1.1 Thermal Greases3.1.2 Thermal Gap Pads3.1.3 Thermal Gels3.1.4 Phase Change Materials3.1.5 Thermal Taps3.1.6 Graphite Sheets3.1.7 Thermal Gap Fillers3.1.8 Others (Graphene and Carbon Fiber TIM)3.2 Demand Analysis of Thermal Interface Materials Market for 5G (by Product)3.3 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate-Market Share Matrix 4 Region4.1 North America4.2 South America4.3 Europe4.4 U.K.4.5 Middle East and Africa4.6 China4.7 Asia-Pacific and Japan 5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles5.1 Competitive Benchmarking5.2 Company Profiles5.2.1 Fuji Polymer Industries Co., Ltd.5.2.1.1 Company Overview5.2.1.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.1.2 Business Strategies5.2.1.2.1 Product Developments5.2.1.3 Competitive Position5.2.1.3.1 Strength of the Company5.2.1.3.2 Weakness of the Company5.2.2 Laird Technologies, Inc.5.2.2.1 Company Overview5.2.2.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.2.2 Business Strategies5.2.2.2.1 Product Developments5.2.2.3 Patent Analysis5.2.2.4 Competitive Position5.2.2.4.1 Strength of the Company5.2.2.4.2 Weakness of the Company5.2.3 Henkel Corporation5.2.3.1 Company Overview5.2.3.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.3.2 Business Strategies5.2.3.2.1 Product Developments5.2.3.3 Competitive Position5.2.3.3.1 Strength of the Company5.2.3.3.2 Weaknesses of the Company5.2.4 Dow5.2.4.1 Company Overview5.2.4.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.4.2 Business Strategies5.2.4.2.1 Product Developments5.2.4.3 Competitive Position5.2.4.3.1 Strength of the Company5.2.4.3.2 Weakness of the Company5.2.5 W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.5.2.5.1 Company Overview5.2.5.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.5.2 Competitive Position5.2.5.2.1 Strength of the Company5.2.5.2.2 Weakness of the Company5.2.6 Panasonic Corporation5.2.6.1 Company Overview5.2.6.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.6.2 Business Strategies5.2.6.2.1 Product Developments5.2.6.3 Competitive Position5.2.6.3.1 Strength of the Company5.2.6.3.2 Weaknesses of the Company5.2.7 Jiangxi Dasen Technology Co., Ltd.5.2.7.1 Company Overview5.2.7.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.7.2 Competitive Position5.2.7.2.1 Strength of the Company5.2.7.2.2 Weakness of the Company5.2.8 3M Company5.2.8.1 Company Overview5.2.8.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.8.2 Competitive Position5.2.8.2.1 Strength of the Company5.2.8.2.2 Weakness of the Company5.2.9 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.5.2.9.1 Company Overview5.2.9.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.9.2 Business Strategies5.2.9.2.1 Product Developments5.2.9.3 Competitive Position5.2.9.3.1 Strength of the Company5.2.9.3.2 Weakness of the Company 5.2.10 Denka Company Limited5.2.10.1 Company Overview5.2.10.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.10.2 Business Strategies5.2.10.2.1 Product Developments5.2.10.3 Competitive Position5.2.10.3.1 Strength of the Company5.2.10.3.2 Weakness of the Company 5.2.11 JONES TECH PLC5.2.11.1 Company Overview5.2.11.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.11.2 Competitive Position5.2.11.2.1 Strengths of the Company5.2.11.2.2 Weakness of the Company 5.2.12 T-Global Technology Co., Ltd.5.2.12.1 Company Overview5.2.12.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.12.2 Competitive Position5.2.12.2.1 Strengths of the Company5.2.12.2.2 Weakness of the Company 5.2.13 Parker Hannifin Corp5.2.13.1 Company Overview5.2.13.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.13.2 Business Strategies5.2.13.2.1 Product Developments5.2.13.3 Competitive Position5.2.13.3.1 Strength of the Company5.2.13.3.2 Weakness of the Company 5.2.14 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.5.2.14.1 Company Overview5.2.14.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.14.2 Competitive Position5.2.14.2.1 Strength of the Company5.2.14.2.2 Weakness of the Company 5.2.15 Dongguan Sheen Electronic Technology Co., Ltd5.2.15.1 Company Overview5.2.15.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.15.2 Competitive Position5.2.15.2.1 Strengths of the Company5.2.15.2.2 Weakness of the Company 5.2.16 List of other Players in the Ecosystem 6 RESEARCH METHODOLOGYFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wavygi

