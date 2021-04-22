Worldwide Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Industry To 2030 - Unmet Needs And Strategies For The Development Of Markets

DUBLIN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Therapeutic Drug Monitoring - Technologies, Markets & Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report deals with therapeutic drug monitoring, a multi-disciplinary clinical specialty, aimed at improving patient care by monitoring drug levels in the blood to individually adjust the dose of drugs for improving outcome. TDM is viewed as a component of personalized medicine that interacts with several other disciplines including pharmacokinetics and pharmacogenetics. One chapter is devoted to the monitoring of drugs of abuse (DoA). Various technologies used for well-known DoA are described. A section on drug abuse describes methods of detection of performance-enhancing drugs.The TDM market is analyzed from 2020 to 2030 according to technologies as well as geographical distribution. The global market for DoA testing was also analyzed from 2018 to 2028 and divided according to the area of application. Unmet needs and strategies for the development of markets for TDM are discussed. The report contains profiles of 35 companies involved in developing tests and equipment for drug monitoring along with their collaborations. The text is supplemented with 21 tables, 9 figures, and 210 selected references from literature. Benefits of this report

Up-to-date one-stop information on therapeutic drug monitoring

Description of 35 companies involved with their collaborations in this area

Market analysis 2020-2030

Market values in major regions

Strategies for developing markets for therapeutic drug monitoring

A selected bibliography of 210 publications

Text is supplemented by 21 tables and 9 figures

Who should read this report?

Biotechnology companies developing assays and equipment for drug monitoring

Reference laboratories providing drug monitoring services

Pharmaceutical companies interested in companion tests for monitoring their drugs

Clinical pharmacologists interested in integrating therapeutic drug monitoring with pharmacogenetics for development of personalized medicine

The report contains information on the following:

Technologies for TDM

Drug Monitoring Instruments

Applications of TDM

Drugs Requiring Monitoring

Monitoring of Biological Therapies

Monitoring of Drug Abuse

Markets for TDM

Companies

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction Technologies for TDM Drug Monitoring Instruments Applications of TDM Drugs Requiring Monitoring Monitoring of Biological Therapies Monitoring of Drug Abuse Markets for TDM Companies References

List of TablesTable 1-1: Historical landmarks in the development of therapeutic drug monitoringTable 4-1: Psychotropic drugs requiring TDMTable 5-1: Drugs requiring TDMTable 5-2: Indications and therapeutic ranges of various AEDsTable 6-1: Molecular imaging methods for tracking cells in vivoTable 6-2: Applications of molecular diagnostics in gene therapyTable 7-1: Commonly tested drugs of abuse and recreational drugsTable 7-2: Testing and confirmation cutoff concentrations/detection times for DoATable 7-3: Historical landmarks of drug abuse in sportsTable 7-4: Drugs used by athletes for performance enhancementTable 7-5: Genes that may be used for performance enhancementTable 8-1: Global markets for TDM according to technologies from 2020-2030Table 8-2: Global markets for TDM according to tests in drug categories 2020-2030Table 8-3: Global markets for TDM according to point of application 2020-2030Table 8-4: Markets for TDM and DoA testing equipment 2020-2030Table 8-5: Geographical distribution of markets for TDM tests 2020-2030Table 8-6: Drivers for growth of TDM marketsTable 8-7: Global markets for DoA testing 2020-2030Table 9-1: Major players in therapeutic drug monitoringTable 9-2: Drugs for which monitoring and detection tests are provided by LabCorpTable 9-3: Collaborations of companies involved in TDM

List of FiguresFigure 1-1: Therapeutic window of a drugFigure 1-2: Therapeutic range of a drugFigure 1-3: Flow chart of TDMFigure 1-4: Interrelationships of TDMFigure 2-1: Separation of structurally similar drug molecules by HPLCFigure 2-2: Determination of the identity of a target substance by mass spectrometryFigure 2-3: Basic principle of a biosensorFigure 8-1: Unmet needs in TDMFigure 8-2: Metabolism of azathioprine and biomarkers for TDM

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tf05gj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-therapeutic-drug-monitoring-industry-to-2030---unmet-needs-and-strategies-for-the-development-of-markets-301275269.html

SOURCE Research and Markets