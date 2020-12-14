Worldwide Textile Recycling Industry To 2025 - Players Include Anandi Enterprises, American Textile Recycling Service And Boer Group Recycling Solutions

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Textile Recycling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global textile recycling market grew at a CAGR of around 19% during 2014-2019. Textile recycling refers to the method of reprocessing and reusing old clothing, scarps, and fibrous waste materials. Generally, these materials are recovered from discarded clothes, carpets, furniture, tires, footwear, and other non-durable goods, such as towels and sheets. Textile recycling offers several environmental and economic benefits, such as reducing land and water pollution, minimizing dependence on virgin fibers, curbing usage of chemical dyes, and optimum consumption of energy and water. In recent times, it has emerged as an effective method for sustainability development in the apparel industry. Owing to these benefits, recycled textiles find wide applications across several end-use industries, including apparel, home furnishings, and other industrial sectors, such as retail, automotive, mining, building, construction, etc.The increasing demand for recycled textile is primarily driven by the rising environmental concerns towards the detrimental impact of waste incineration, heavy industrial discharges from textile mills, and depletion of raw materials, such as silk, wool, etc. Furthermore, the growing production of synthetic and polyester fabrics have led to the high emission levels of greenhouse gases, thereby fueling the need for recycled fabrics on a global level. Apart from this, the growing public awareness towards the importance of recycling old clothes coupled with the increasing number of collection bins for cloth sorting, have further propelled the market growth. Additionally, various recycling companies are launching informative initiatives regarding textile recycling along with introducing door-to-door pickup programs for old garments. Furthermore, these companies are also adopting innovative strategies for picking up post-consumer clothing materials by installing attractive cloth bins in public places such as parking spaces, parks, shopping malls, walkways, and other high visibility locations. In addition to this, several technological upgradations supported by the rising penetration of automation in the recycled textile industry have also catalyzed the market growth. For instance, Textile for Textile (T4T), an eco-innovation initiative by the European Commission, has led to the introduction of near-infrared (NIR)-spectroscopy technology for performing automated sorting applications in the recycled textile sector. Moreover, the emergence of eco-clothes that are made up of recycled textiles, plastics, and other organic raw materials have helped in waste reduction and resulted in minimal landfill space, and low dependency on virgin resources, such as cotton and wool. All the above-mentioned factors will continue to fuel the growth of the global textile recycling market in the coming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Anandi Enterprises, American Textile Recycling Service, Boer Group Recycling Solutions, I:Collect GmbH, Infinited Fiber Company, Patagonia, Prokotex, Retex Textiles, Unifi, Inc. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global textile recycling market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the textile waste?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-users?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global textile recycling market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Textile Recycling Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Cotton Recycling6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Wool Recycling6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Polyester & Polyester Fibre Recycling6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Nylon & Nylon Fibre Recycling6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Others6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Textile Waste7.1 Pre-consumer Textile7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Post-consumer Textile7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel8.1 Online Channel8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Retail & Departmental Stores8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End Users9.1 Apparel9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Industrial9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Home Furnishings9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Non-woven9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Others9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 United States10.1.1.1 Market Trends10.1.1.2 Market Forecast10.1.2 Canada10.1.2.1 Market Trends10.1.2.2 Market Forecast10.2 Asia Pacific10.2.1 China10.2.1.1 Market Trends10.2.1.2 Market Forecast10.2.2 Japan10.2.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2.2 Market Forecast10.2.3 India10.2.3.1 Market Trends10.2.3.2 Market Forecast10.2.4 South Korea10.2.4.1 Market Trends10.2.4.2 Market Forecast10.2.5 Australia10.2.5.1 Market Trends10.2.5.2 Market Forecast10.2.6 Indonesia10.2.6.1 Market Trends10.2.6.2 Market Forecast10.2.7 Others10.2.7.1 Market Trends10.2.7.2 Market Forecast10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.1.1 Market Trends10.3.1.2 Market Forecast10.3.2 France10.3.2.1 Market Trends10.3.2.2 Market Forecast10.3.3 United Kingdom10.3.3.1 Market Trends10.3.3.2 Market Forecast10.3.4 Italy10.3.4.1 Market Trends10.3.4.2 Market Forecast10.3.5 Spain10.3.5.1 Market Trends10.3.5.2 Market Forecast10.3.6 Russia10.3.6.1 Market Trends10.3.6.2 Market Forecast10.3.7 Others10.3.7.1 Market Trends10.3.7.2 Market Forecast10.4 Latin America10.4.1 Brazil10.4.1.1 Market Trends10.4.1.2 Market Forecast10.4.2 Mexico10.4.2.1 Market Trends10.4.2.2 Market Forecast10.4.3 Others10.4.3.1 Market Trends10.4.3.2 Market Forecast10.5 Middle East and Africa10.5.1 Turkey10.5.1.1 Market Trends10.5.1.2 Market Forecast10.5.2 Saudi Arabia10.5.2.1 Market Trends10.5.2.2 Market Forecast10.5.3 Others10.5.3.1 Market Trends10.5.3.2 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Anandi Enterprises14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.2 American Textile Recycling14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.3 Boer Group Recycling Solutions14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.4 I:Collect 14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.5 Infinited Fiber Company14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.6 Patagonia14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.6.3 Financials14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.7 Prokotex 14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.8 Pure Waste Textiles 14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.9 Retex Textiles Inc.14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10 Unifi Inc.14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10.3 Financials14.3.10.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bl9uwj

