Worldwide Textile Industry To 2027 - Featuring Toray Industries, PVH And Texhong Textile Group Among Others

The Global Textile Market was valued at USD 1005.2 billion in 2020 which expected to reach 1522.3 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 4.3% from 2020-2027.Textile is a defined as a type of material which embraces natural or synthetic fibers. These are obtained in two ways such as from animals, plants & synthetic. Plant based materials entails linen & cotton, and animal-based material includes wool/silk, and synthetic material is majorly polyester & rayon. Textile are a major & important aspect of the production of clothing. The increase in demand for apparel from fashion industry along with the growth of e-commerce platforms is anticipated to drive the growth of global textile market over the forecast period. Market Drivers

The textile industry works on 3 main principles, namely designing, production, and distribution of different flexible materials like yarn and clothing. A wide array of processes like knitting, crocheting, weaving, and others are used to manufacture a wide range of finished and semi-finished goods in bedding, apparel, clothing, medical, and other accessories.The increase in preference towards sustainable products is forcing major textile companies to focus on restructuring their business & investing in manufacturing practices that target sustainable products. For instance, DuPont's plant-based faux fur for performance fashion apparel & Eastman's usage of discarded carpet into new material is anticipated to open new industry avenues during the forecast period. Market Restraints

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 disease has acted as a restraint to the global textile market. Global trade restrictions owing to disrupted supply chain & decline in textile product consumption amid imposed lockdown will negatively impact the global textile market throughout the forecast period.The Global Textile Market is segmented into raw material such as Cotton, Chemical, Wool, Silk, and Others, by product such as Natural fibers, Polyesters, Nylon, and Others. Further, market is segmented into application such as Household, Technical, Fashion & Clothing, and Others.The Global Textile Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The United States is expected to be the largest market in the North America region for textile industry. North America region is one of the largest producers, raw cotton exporter, and top-raw-textile importer. Fashion is the largest application segment in the region due to the fast-changing fashionable trends & ease of adoption for the same due to the increase in online fast fashion companies. Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Toray Industries Inc., PVH Corp., Hyosung TNC Corp., Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd, Texhong Textile Group Ltd., Chori Co. Ltd, Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Far Eastern New Century Corp, Industria de Diseno Textil SA (Inditex SA), B.C. Corporation, etc.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Global Textile Market Outlook4.1 Overview4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.2 Restraints4.2.3 Opportunities4.3 Porters Five Force Model4.4 Value Chain Analysis 5 Global Textile Market, By Raw Material5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Raw Material5.2 Global Textile Market Share Analysis, By Raw Material5.3 Global Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Raw Material5.3.1 Cotton5.3.2. Chemical5.3.3. Wool5.3.4 Silk5.3.5. Others 6 Global Textile Market, By Product6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product6.2 Global Textile Market Share Analysis, By Product6.3 Global Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Product6.3.1 Natural fibers6.3.2 Polyesters6.3.3. Nylon6.3.4. Others 7 Global Textile Market, By Application7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application7.2 Global Textile Market Share Analysis, By Application7.3 Global Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Application7.3. 1 Household7.3.2. Technical7.3.3. Fashion & Clothing7.3.4. Others 8 Global Textile Market, By Region8.1 Global Textile Market Share Analysis, By Region8.2 Global Textile Market Share Analysis, By Region8.3 Global Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Region 9 North America Textile Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)9.1 Introduction9.2 North America Textile Market Share Analysis, By Raw Material9.3 North America Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Product9.4 North America Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Application9.5 North America Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Country9.5.1 U.S.9.5.2 Canada9.5.3 Mexico 10 Europe Textile Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)10.1 Introduction10.2 Europe Textile Market Share Analysis, By Raw Material10.3 Europe Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Product10.4 Europe Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Application10.5 Europe Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Country10.5.1 Germany10.5.2 France10.5.3 UK10.54. Rest of Europe 11 Asia Pacific Textile Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)11.1 Introduction11.2 Asia Pacific Textile Market Share Analysis, By Raw Material11.3 Asia Pacific Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Product11.4 Asia Pacific Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Application11.5 Asia Pacific Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Country11.5.1 China 11.5.2 Japan11.5.3 India11.5.4. Rest of Asia Pacific 12 Latin America Textile Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)12.1 Introduction12.2 Latin America Textile Market Share Analysis, By Raw Material12.3 Latin America Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Product12.4 Latin America Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Application12.5 Latin America Textile Market Size and Forecast, Country12.5.1. Brazil12.5.2. Rest of Latin America 13 Middle East Textile Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)13.1 Introduction13.2 Middle East Textile Market Share Analysis, By Raw Material13.3 Middle East Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Product13.4 Middle East Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Application13.5 Middle East Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Country13.5.1. Saudi Arabia13.5.2. UAE13.5.3. Egypt13.5.4. Kuwait13.5.5. South Africa 14 Competitive Analysis14.1 Competition Dashboard14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors14.3 Key Development Strategies 15 Company Profiles15.1 Toray Industries Inc15.1.1 Overview15.1.2 Offerings15.1.3 Key Financials15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview15.1.5 Key Market Developments15.1.6 Key Strategies15.2. PVH Corp15.2.1 Overview15.2.2 Offerings15.2.3 Key Financials15.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview15.2.5 Key Market Developments15.2.6 Key Strategies15.3. Hyosung TNC Corp15.3.1 Overview15.3.2 Offerings15.3.3 Key Financials15.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview15.3.5 Key Market Developments15.3.6 Key Strategies15.4 Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd15.4.1 Overview15.4.2 Offerings15.4.3 Key Financials15.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview15.4.5 Key Market Developments15.4.6 Key Strategies15.5 Texhong Textile Group Ltd15.5.1 Overview15.5.2 Offerings15.5.3 Key Financials15.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview15.5.5 Key Market Developments15.5.6 Key Strategies15.6 Chori Co. Ltd15.6.1 Overview15.6.2 Offerings15.6.3 Key Financials15.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview15.6.5 Key Market Developments15.6.6 Key Strategies15.7 Nisshinbo Holdings Inc15.7.1 Overview15.7.2 Offerings15.7.3 Key Financials15.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview15.7.5 Key Market Developments15.7.6 Key Strategies 15.8 Far Eastern New Century Corp15.8.1 Overview15.8.2 Offerings15.8.3 Key Financials15.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview15.8.5 Key Market Developments15.8.6 Key Strategies15.9 Industria de Diseno Textil SA (Inditex SA)15.9.1 Overview15.9.2 Offerings15.9.3 Key Financials15.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview15.9.5 Key Market Developments15.9.6 Key Strategies 15.10 B.C. Corporation15.10.1 Overview15.10.2 Offerings15.10.3 Key Financials15.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview15.10.5 Key Market Developments15.10.6 Key StrategiesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rkgv7d

