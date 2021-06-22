Worldwide Tablets Industry To 2030 - Featuring Apple, AsusTek Computer And Samsung Electronics Among Others

DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tablets Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global tablets market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the tablets ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Tablet market global report answers all these questions and many more.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider tablets market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The tablets market section of the report gives context. It compares the tablets market with other segments of the tablets market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the tablets market are Apple Inc., AsusTek Computer Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Acer Inc., Microsoft Corporation, HP, Huawei, LG Electronics Inc., and Archos.The tablets market consists of sales of tablets by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide tablets which are portable computers that use touchscreens as their primary input. Most tablets are slightly smaller and weigh less than an average laptop. Generally, the size of a tablet screen is smaller than a laptop computer and larger than a smartphone. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.Major companies operating in the tablets market are focusing on developing innovative technology solutions for tablets. For instance, in June 2020, Apple a USA based technology company launched Apple iPad Pro 11 2020. iPad Pro is fitted with an Apple A12Z Bionic octa-core processor, based on iPadOS and powered by a non-removable Li-Po battery (28.65 Wh). The tablet's sensors include a proximity sensor, barometer, accelerometer, gyroscope and sensor for ambient light, liquid retina display. Therefore, making the tablets technologically advanced helps companies to sustain the competitive market.The tablets market covered in this report is segmented by product type into detachable; slate; hybrid; rugged. It is also segmented by application into personal; business.The increasing demand for tablets in various sectors such as healthcare, education, entertainment and other industries is a key factor driving the growth of the tablets market. For instance, the hospitality industry has introduced in-room tablets to offer their services at the fingertips of their guests. Similarly, tablets help the transportation industry to standardize workflows, facilitate proper communications on time and provide critical information. The increasing use of tablets across industries is driving sales. In 2020, the sales of the Apple iPad increased by 20%, delivering more than 14 million units and Samsung stood in second place, delivering 7 million units and growing by 39%. The increasing demand for tablets in different sectors is expected to fuel the market for tablets. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Tablets Market Characteristics 3. Tablets Market Trends and Strategies 4. Impact of COVID-19 on Tablets 5. Tablets Market Size and Growth5.1. Global Tablets Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion 5.1.1. Drivers of the Market 5.1.2. Restraints on the Market 5.2. Global Tablets Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 5.2.1. Drivers of the Market 5.2.2. Restraints on the Market 6. Tablets Market Segmentation

7. Tablets Market Regional and Country Analysis7.1. Global Tablets Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 7.2. Global Tablets Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

8. Asia-Pacific Tablets Market

9. China Tablets Market

10. India Tablets Market

11. Japan Tablets Market

12. Australia Tablets Market

13. Indonesia Tablets Market

14. South Korea Tablets Market

15. Western Europe Tablets Market

16. UK Tablets Market

17. Germany Tablets Market

18. France Tablets Market

19. Eastern Europe Tablets Market

20. Russia Tablets Market

21. North America Tablets Market

22. USA Tablets Market

23. South America Tablets Market

24. Brazil Tablets Market

25. Middle East Tablets Market

26. Africa Tablets Market

27. Tablets Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles27.1. Tablets Market Competitive Landscape 27.2. Tablets Market Company Profiles 27.2.1. Apple Inc. 27.2.1.1. Overview 27.2.1.2. Products and Services 27.2.1.3. Strategy 27.2.1.4. Financial Performance 27.2.2. AsusTek Computer Inc. 27.2.2.1. Overview 27.2.2.2. Products and Services 27.2.2.3. Strategy 27.2.2.4. Financial Performance 27.2.3. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. 27.2.3.1. Overview 27.2.3.2. Products and Services 27.2.3.3. Strategy 27.2.3.4. Financial Performance 27.2.4. Lenovo Group Ltd. 27.2.4.1. Overview 27.2.4.2. Products and Services 27.2.4.3. Strategy 27.2.4.4. Financial Performance 27.2.5. Acer Inc. 27.2.5.1. Overview 27.2.5.2. Products and Services 27.2.5.3. Strategy 27.2.5.4. Financial Performance 29. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Tablets Market 29. Tablets Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis 30. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zhuh58

