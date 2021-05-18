Worldwide Synthetic Rubber Industry To 2025 - By Type, Application And Region
This report will cover the synthetic rubber industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions, types, applications and on-going trends. This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the synthetic rubber industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the synthetic rubber industry and their areas of application.
Global markets are presented for the size of synthetic rubber segments, along with growth forecasts through 2025. Estimates of sales value are based on the price in the supply chain. Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all global regions and types of synthetic rubber. Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.
This report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of every industry around the world was impacted by the pandemic. The presently developing COVID-19 pandemic has currently halted the progress of every economy. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments around the world are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.
The synthetic rubber market is further segmented based on its types: styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR), Ethylene propylene diene rubber (EPDM), polybutadiene rubber (BR), polyisoprene (IR), nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) and others. The market is also segmented into applications like tires, industrial, non-tire automotive, footwear and others.
The report includes:
- 117 data tables and 39 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for synthetic rubber
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Russia, Japan, China, India, and Malaysia
- Market share analysis of the synthetic rubber market based on type, application, region, and on-going trends and evaluation of current market trends, market size, and market forecast
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market
- Coverage of major developments in the synthetic rubber market and discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on the synthetic rubber market
- Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Company profiles of major players of the industry, including ExxonMobil, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Zeon Corp., TSRC Corp., JSR CORP. and Kumho Petrochemical
Synthetic rubber is widely used in the automotive industry to produce tires and other rubber components in cars, busses, trucks, etc. There has been a surge in new vehicle production and consumption in developing countries like China and India, and in many Southeast Asian countries.
Companies like Bridgestone Group, Michelin, Goodyear and Continental are among those which have taken initiatives to end the use of fossil fuels in tire manufacturing and produce tires completely from sustainable materials.
At the end of 2016, the capacity in non- China Asia-Pacific exceeded China, as a majority of the expansions and new projects were from the rest of the Asia-Pacific region.
Overcapacity is one of the biggest challenges facing the global synthetic rubber industry, with one of the major reasons being over-investment in China during the past few years. Due to overcapacity, many manufacturers are forced to work with reduced or low operating rates, and a few have also delayed expansion projects.
In 2020, the automotive industry was severely hampered as manufacturing facilities were shut down and production came to standstill due to COVID-19. This resulted in a negative impact on growth rates in several countries. Some tire and synthetic rubber manufacturers decreased their production capacity or shut down a few of their facilities temporarily. Many global car manufacturers reduced their production in the first quarter of 2020 because of a lack of components from China. On the other hand, demand for synthetic rubber for glove production increased during the pandemic.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of This Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technology Background
- Origin of Synthetic Rubber
- World War I and World War II
- Synthetic versus Natural Rubber
Chapter 4 Market Trends
- Drivers
- Growing Demand for Tires in the Automotive Industry
- Restraints
- Adverse Effects on the Environment
- Ecofriendly Tire Alternatives
- Challenges
- Overcapacity of Synthetic Rubber
- Rubber Recycling
- Opportunities
- Increasing Demand in Developing Regions
- Environmental Impact of Scrap Tires
- Environmentally Friendly Tire Technology
- COVID-19's Impact on Synthetic Rubber
- Impact Rubber Use on the Automotive Industry
- Impact of Use of Rubber in the Construction Industry
- Impact of Use of Rubber Gloves in Other Industries
Chapter 5 Synthetic Rubber Market by Type
- Introduction
- Styrene Butadiene Rubber
- Processing and Compounding SBRs
- Product Portfolios of SBR Producers
- Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Rubber
- Properties of E-SBR
- Hot Emulsion SBR
- Cold Emulsion SBR
- Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber
- Properties of S-SBR
- Polybutadiene Rubber
- Manufacturing Process
- Styrene Butadiene Block Copolymer
- Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber
- Applications of EPDM
- Product Portfolios of EPDM Manufacturers
- Butyl Rubber
- Product Portfolios of IIR Manufacturers
- Polyisoprene Rubber/Isoprene Rubber
- Product Portfolios of IR Manufacturers
- Other Synthetic Rubbers
Chapter 6 Synthetic Rubber Market by Application
- Introduction
- Automotive
- Tire
- Production of Vehicles by Country
- Tire Manufacturer Sales
- Tire Replacement
- Non-Tire
- Industrial
- Building and Construction
- Footwear
- Others
- NBR Gloves
- Neoprene Gloves
- Polyisoprene Gloves
Chapter 7 Synthetic Rubber Production and Capacity
- Synthetic and Natural Rubber Production
- Global Synthetic Rubber Capacity
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Synthetic Rubber Market
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- Russia
- France
- Italy
- Other European Countries
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Malaysia
- Other Countries
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Company Market Shares of Synthetic Rubber
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Arlanxeo
- ExxonMobil
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
- JSR Corp.
- Kumho Petrochemical
- LG Chem
- Nizhnekamskneftekhim
- Petrochina
- Sinopec (China Petrochemical Corp.)
- Sibur
- Tsrc Corp.
- Versalis S.P.A.
- Zeon Corp.
Chapter 11 Appendix: Acronyms
