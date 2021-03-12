Worldwide Synchronous Condenser Industry To 2027 - Converting The Existing Synchronous Generators Into Synchronous Condensers Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synchronous Condenser Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Cooling Type, Reactive Power Rating, Starting Method, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global synchronous condenser market was valued at US$ 507.64 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 580.28 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2020 to 2027.The demand for traditional power generating sources is declining with aging power generation plants, decommissioning, environmental regulations, increasing competition from gas-fired turbines, and renewable energy sources. Several aged coal-fired power plants across North America and Europe are being shut down owing to these factors. For instance, in 2019, 8.3 GW worth of capacity retirements took place, of which 53% were coal. Withdrawing a power generation unit decreases a plant's capacity for reactive power. There is a growing trend of turning aging power plants into synchronous condensers to stabilize the grid systems. These synchronous condensers provide the reactive power needed for areas previously reliant on large thermal power plants. A more affordable and efficient approach is to turn the current synchronous generators into synchronous condensers. Thus, the above-mentioned factors are expected to offer new opportunities for the synchronous condenser market globally.Geographically, North America held the largest share of the synchronous condenser market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Further, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Based on cooling type, the synchronous condenser market is segmented into air-cooled, hydrogen-cooled, and water-cooled. In 2019, the hydrogen-cooled segment accounted for a significant share in the global market. Based on reactive power rating, the synchronous condenser market is segmented into up to 100 MVAr, 100-200 MVAr, and above 200 MVAr. In 2019, the above 200 MVAr segment accounted for a significant share in the market. Based on starting method, the synchronous condenser market is segmented into pony motor, static frequency converter, and others. In 2019, the static frequency converter segment accounted for a significant share in the global synchronous condenser market. By application, the synchronous condenser market is segmented into metal and mining, electrical utilities and grid operators, marine, oil and gas, and others. In 2019, the electrical utilities and grid operators segment accounted for a significant share in the market. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Synchronous Condenser MarketThe COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, during December 2019. The crisis is adversely affecting industries worldwide. The global economy witnessed the worst hit in 2020, and it is likely to continue in 2021. The outbreak is creating significant disruptions in primary industries such as logistics, retail, and e-commerce. In addition, the sharp decline in international trade is hindering the growth of the global economy. The pandemic has temporarily closed down most of the production plants across all industries, and has also disrupted the supply chain and logistics industry. However, lockdown in almost all countries is restricting the supply chain of major components of synchronous condenser as well as hindering the manufacturing of the same.ABB Ltd.; Brush Group; Eaton Corporation plc; FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.; General Electric Company; IDEAL ELECTRIC POWER CO.; Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (Mitsubishi Electric Corporation); Siemens Energy (Siemens AG); Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA; and WEG ELECTRIC CORP. are among major companies operating in the synchronous condenser market. Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Study Scope1.2 Research Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Synchronous Condenser Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis4.2.5 South America PEST Analysis4.3 Ecosystem Analysis4.4 Expert Opinion 5. Synchronous Condenser Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Renewable Power Generation5.1.2 Growing Need for Power Factor Correction (Pfc)5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 High Equipment and Maintenance Costs of Synchronous Condensers5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Converting the existing synchronous generators into synchronous condensers5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Expanding High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Network5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Synchronous Condenser Market - Global Market Analysis6.1 Global Synchronous Condenser Market Overview6.2 Synchronous Condenser Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players 7. Synchronous Condenser Market Analysis - By Cooling Type7.1 Overview7.2 Synchronous Condenser Market, By Cooling Type (2019 and 2027)7.3 Air-Cooled7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Air-Cooled: Synchronous Condenser Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Hydrogen-Cooled7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Hydrogen-Cooled: Synchronous Condenser Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.5 Water-Cooled7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Water-Cooled: Synchronous Condenser Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Synchronous Condenser Market Analysis - By Reactive Power Rating8.1 Overview8.2 Synchronous Condenser Market Breakdown, by Reactive Power Rating, 2019 & 20278.3 Up to 100 MVAr8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Up to 100 MVAr Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4-200 MVAr8.4.1 Overview8.4.2-200 MVAr Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.5 Above 200 MVAr8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Above 200 MVAr Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn) 9. Synchronous Condenser Market Analysis - By Starting Method9.1 Overview9.2 Synchronous Condenser Market Breakdown, by Starting Method, 2019 & 20279.3 Pony Motor9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Pony Motor Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.4 Static Frequency Converter9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Static Frequency Converter Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.5 Others9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn) 10. Synchronous Condenser Market Analysis - By Application10.1 Overview10.2 Synchronous Condenser Market Breakdown, by Application, 2019 & 202710.3 Metal and Mining10.3.1 Overview10.3.2 Metal and Mining Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.4 Electrical Utilities and Grid Operators10.4.1 Overview10.4.2 Electrical Utilities and Grid Operators Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.5 Marine10.5.1 Overview10.5.2 Marine Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)10.6 Oil and Gas10.6.1 Overview10.6.2 Oil and Gas Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)10.7 Others10.7.1 Overview10.7.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn) 11. Synchronous Condenser Market - Geographic Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 North America: Synchronous Condenser Market11.3 Europe: Synchronous Condenser Market11.4 APAC: Synchronous Condenser Market11.5 MEA: Synchronous Condenser Market11.6 SAM: Synchronous Condenser Market 12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Synchronous Condenser Market12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.5 South America Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 13. Industry Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Market Initiative13.3 New Product Development 14. Company Profiles14.1 ABB Ltd.14.1.1 Key Facts14.1.2 Business Description14.1.3 Products and Services14.1.4 Financial Overview14.1.5 SWOT Analysis14.1.6 Key Developments14.2 Brush Group14.2.1 Key Facts14.2.2 Business Description14.2.3 Products and Services14.2.4 Financial Overview14.2.5 SWOT Analysis14.2.6 Key Developments14.3 Eaton Corporation plc14.3.1 Key Facts14.3.2 Business Description14.3.3 Products and Services14.3.4 Financial Overview14.3.5 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Key Developments14.4 FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.14.4.1 Key Facts14.4.2 Business Description14.4.3 Products and Services14.4.4 Financial Overview14.4.5 SWOT Analysis14.4.6 Key Developments14.5 General Electric Company14.5.1 Key Facts14.5.2 Business Description14.5.3 Products and Services14.5.4 Financial Overview14.5.5 SWOT Analysis14.5.6 Key Developments14.6 IDEAL ELECTRIC POWER CO.14.6.1 Key Facts14.6.2 Business Description14.6.3 Products and Services14.6.4 Financial Overview14.6.5 SWOT Analysis14.6.6 Key Developments14.7 Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (Mitsubishi Electric Corporation)14.7.1 Key Facts14.7.2 Business Description14.7.3 Products and Services14.7.4 Financial Overview14.7.5 SWOT Analysis14.7.6 Key Developments14.8 Siemens AG (Siemens Energy)14.8.1 Key Facts14.8.2 Business Description14.8.3 Products and Services14.8.4 Financial Overview14.8.5 SWOT Analysis14.8.6 Key Developments14.9 Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA14.9.1 Key Facts14.9.2 Business Description14.9.3 Products and Services14.9.4 Financial Overview14.9.5 SWOT Analysis14.9.6 Key Developments14.10 WEG ELECTRIC CORP.14.10.1 Key Facts14.10.2 Business Description14.10.3 Products and Services14.10.4 Financial Overview14.10.5 SWOT Analysis14.10.6 Key Developments 15. Appendix15.1 About the Publisher15.2 Word IndexFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x7bx2u

