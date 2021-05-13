Worldwide Swine Feed Industry To 2027 - Growing Demand For Organic Feed Globally

DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Swine Feed Market by Product Type, Form, Nature: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global swine feed market size was valued at $100.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $121.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2027.Swine feed also known as pig feed or hog feed is manufactured from a combination of nutrients, either from plant or animal sources, which include corn, soy meal, barley, sorghum, wheat, minerals, vitamins, other micronutrients, and antibiotics. Swine feed provides proper nutrients for the healthy growth of pig.Increasing consumption of pork meat across the globe is fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, product innovation done by the manufactures to provide better quality swine feed has also contributed in driving the swine feed market growth in terms of value sales. However, a rise in the adoption of veganism globally is expected to hamper the growth of the swine feed market Nevertheless, a rise in demand for organic feed is likely to offer immense opportunities for the market growth, in terms of value sales, during the forecast period.The global swine feed market is segmented into product type, form, nature, and region. By product type, the market is classified into starter, grower and finisher. By form, it is divided into pellets, mash and crumbs. By nature, it is segmented into conventional and organic Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players operating in the global swine feed market focus on prominent strategies to overcome competition and maintain as well as improve their share worldwide.Some of the major players in the global swine feed industry analyzed in this report include Purina Mills LLC, Archer Daniel Midland Company, Cargill Inc., BASF SE, Lallemand Inc., Kent Corporation, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Keystone Mills, Kreamer Feed Inc., and Alltech. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global swine feed market from 2021 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in four major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, and growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION1.1. Report description1.2. Key benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research methodology1.4.1. Secondary research1.4.2. Primary research1.4.3. Analyst tools and models CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. Key findings of the study2.2. CXO perspective CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. COVID-19 impact on India skin care products market3.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Rising consumption of pork meat globally3.5.1.2. Product Innovation3.5.2. Restraint3.5.2.1. Rising acceptance of veganism globally3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Growing demand for organic feed globally3.5.3.2. Investing on R&D CHAPTER 4: SWINE FEED MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Starter4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Grower4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.4. Finisher4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast4.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL SWINE FEED MARKET, BY FORM5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. Pellets5.2.1. Overview5.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.3. Market size and forecast5.2.4. Market analysis, by country5.3. Mash5.3.1. Overview5.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.3. Market size and forecast5.3.4. Market analysis, by country5.4. Crumbs5.4.1. Overview5.4.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.3. Market size and forecast5.4.4. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: SWINE FEED MARKET, BY NATURE6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market size and forecast6.2. Conventional6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. Organic6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast6.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: SWINE FEED MARKET, BY REGION7.1. Overview7.2. North America7.3. Europe7.4. Asia-Pacific7.5. LAMEA CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE8.1. Top winning strategies8.2. Product mapping8.3. Competitive dashboard8.4. Competitive heat map8.5. Key developments8.5.1. Acquisition8.5.2. Partnership8.5.3. Product Launch CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES9.1. ARCHER DANIEL MIDLAND COMPANY9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Key executive9.1.3. Company snapshot9.1.4. Operating business segments9.1.5. Product portfolio9.1.6. R&D expenditure9.1.7. Business performance9.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments9.2. ALLTECH.9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Key Executives9.2.3. Company snapshot9.2.4. Product portfolio9.3. BASF SE.9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Key Executives9.3.3. Company snapshot9.3.4. Operating business segments9.3.5. Product portfolio9.3.6. R&D Expenditure9.3.7. Business performance9.4. CARGILL, INC.9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Key executives9.4.3. Company snapshot9.4.4. Operating business segments9.4.5. Product portfolio9.4.6. Business performance9.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.5. CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS.9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Key Executives9.5.3. Company snapshot9.5.4. Operating business segments9.5.5. Product portfolio9.5.6. Business performance9.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.6. KENT CORPORATION.9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Key Executives9.6.3. Company snapshot9.6.4. Product portfolio9.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.7. KEYSTONE MILLS.9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Key Executives9.7.3. Company snapshot9.7.4. Product portfolio9.8. KREAMER FEED INC.9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Key Executives9.8.3. Company snapshot9.8.4. Product portfolio9.9. LALLEMAND, INC.9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Key Executives9.9.3. Company snapshot9.9.4. Product portfolio9.10. PURINA MILLS, LLC.9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Key Executives9.10.3. Company snapshot9.10.4. Product portfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/29d458

