Worldwide Surveillance Radars Industry To 2025 - Featuring Detect, Elbit Systems & Flir Systems Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surveillance Radars Market by Application (Commercial, National Security, Defense & Space), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Frequency Band (HF, UHF & VHF; L; S; C; X; Ku; Ka; Multi-bands), Dimension, Component, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The surveillance radars market is projected to grow from USD 8.0 billion in 2020 to USD 11.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by various factors, such as the advancement in border surveillance systems, ongoing military modernizations, demand for border surveillance, and the need for advanced air defense systems among others.The Surveillance Radar market includes major players Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Hensoldt ( Germany), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. ( Israel), and Leonardo S.p.A ( Italy). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect surveillance radar production and deliveries by 3% to 5% globally in 2020. Ground Based Air Surveillance Radars: The largest market share segment of the surveillance radar market, by Type Ground based air surveillance radars is the largest market share segment of the surveillance radar market, by type. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to its availability of cost-efficient unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for airborne surveillance. The requirement for air defense systems is expected to drive the ground-based surveillance radars segment during the forecast period. L3Harris (US) offers a ground-based tactical air surveillance radar (TSAR) for air traffic control and air surveillance. The radar uses a sidelobe antenna and a solid-state transmitter and supports the high-resolution, full-color display. Space: The fastest-growing segment of the surveillance radar market, by the platform. The space segment is projected to grow at the fastest growing segment during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for enhanced imaging technology. Synthetic aperture radar (SAR) is the most commonly used surveillance radar for space. Other types of space surveillance radars are Inverse Synthetic Aperture Radar (ISAR) and tracking radars. For example, the US Space Surveillance Network detects, tracks, and identifies objects which travel in Earth's orbit. Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW):: The fastest-growing segment of the Surveillance Radar market, by waveform Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) is the fastest-growing segment of the Surveillance Radar market. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to the increased dependency of low power transmission devices derive from the segment. Frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) radar radiates continuous transmission power like a simple continuous-wave radar. North America:: Region with the highest market share in the Surveillance Radar market.

The North America region of the Surveillance Radar market has the highest market share during the forecast period. The surveillance radars market in the North American region is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to the ongoing modernizations of aircraft, ships, border surveillance systems, among others. According to an article published in by The Intercept on 25th August 2019, the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) are planning to install 10 surveillance towers across the Arizona border under a USD 26 million contract with Elbit Systems ( Israel). Cross-border conflicts, high illegal immigration rates, and drug trafficking have led to the US Homeland Security investing heavily in border security and detection systems. The US Customs and Border Protection has started installing surveillance towers across the Texas border. Key Topics Covered:

