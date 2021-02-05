Worldwide Surgical Robotic Systems Industry To 2026 - Key Drivers And Restraints

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market By Component (Accessories, Systems and Services), By Application (Gynecology Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Urology Surgery, Neurosurgery, General Surgery and Others), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market size is expected to reach $13.3 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 21% CAGR during the forecast period. Surgical robots have seen a worldview change in a recent couple of years because of technological progressions in the regions of 3D-imaging, top-notch microscopic cameras, data recorders, data analytics frameworks, motion sensors, remote navigation frameworks, robotic controlled catheters, and different accessories valuable for medical procedures. This is to grow new applications for existing platforms and create disruptive advancements that will boost the future market.The business is seeing a growing pattern of robotic organizations teaming up on technology stages with third-party vendors to create new surgical applications. Robotic surgery can be considered as a minimally invasive surgery that uses robotics for performing surgeries. These robotic frameworks are worked by specialists and comprise of miniaturized surgical tools which are mounted on robotic arms, in this way permitting specialists to perform the medical procedures accurately.The key elements boosting the surgical robots market size are expanding requirement for automation in the healthcare industry and the shifting pattern towards cutting edge robotic surgeries. However, the significant expense related to surgical robotic procedures and robotic frameworks will limit the clinical robot market. Furthermore, the rise in loss of life and wounds because of robotic surgeries will likewise hinder the development of the surgical robot market. Additionally, undeveloped economies, for example, Brazil, India, China, and other developing economies will make possibilities for growth for the surgical robot market.Based on Component, the market is segmented into Accessories, Systems and Services. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Gynecology Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Urology Surgery, Neurosurgery, General Surgery and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Stryker Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Kuka AG, Johnson and Johnson, Siemens AG, Medtronic PLC, Smith & Nephew PLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., and TransEntrix, Inc. Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.4.1 Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market, by Component1.4.2 Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market, by Application1.4.3 Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market, by Geography1.5 Methodology for the research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market by Component3.1 Global Accessories Market by Region3.2 Global Systems Market by Region3.3 Global Services Market by Region Chapter 4. Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market by Application4.1 Global Gynecology Surgery Market by Region4.2 Global Orthopedic Surgery Market by Region4.3 Global Urology Surgery Market by Region4.4 Global Neurosurgery Market by Region4.5 Global General Surgery Market by Region4.6 Global Other Application Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market by Region5.1 North America Surgical Robotic Systems Market5.2 Europe Surgical Robotic Systems Market5.3 Asia Pacific Surgical Robotic Systems Market5.4 LAMEA Surgical Robotic Systems Market Chapter 6. Company Profiles6.1 Stryker Corporation6.1.1 Company Overview6.1.2 Financial Analysis6.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis6.1.4 Research & Development Expense6.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:6.1.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:6.2 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.6.2.1 Company Overview6.2.2 Financial Analysis6.2.3 Regional Analysis6.2.4 Research & Development Expense6.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:6.2.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:6.2.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:6.3 Kuka AG6.3.1 Company Overview6.4 Johnson and Johnson6.4.1 Company Overview6.4.2 Financial Analysis6.4.3 Segmental &Regional Analysis6.4.4 Research & Development Expenses6.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:6.4.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:6.5 Siemens AG6.5.1 Company Overview6.5.2 Financial Analysis6.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis6.5.4 Research & Development Expense6.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:6.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:6.5.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:6.6 Medtronic PLC6.6.1 Company overview6.6.2 Financial Analysis6.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis6.6.4 Research & Development Expenses6.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:6.6.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:6.6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:6.7 Smith & Nephew PLC6.7.1 Company Overview6.7.2 Financial Analysis6.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis6.7.4 Research & Development Expense6.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:6.7.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:6.7.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:6.8 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.6.8.1 Company Overview6.8.2 Financial Analysis6.8.3 Regional Analysis6.8.4 Research & Development Expense6.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:6.8.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:6.8.5.2 Approvals:6.9 Globus Medical, Inc.6.9.1 Company Overview6.9.2 Financial Analysis6.9.3 Regional Analysis6.9.4 Research & Development Expense6.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:6.9.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:6.10. TransEntrix, Inc.6.10.1 Company Overview6.10.2 Financial Analysis6.10.3 Regional Analysis6.10.4 Research & Development Expense6.10.5 Recent strategies and developments:6.10.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:6.10.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:6.10.5.3 Business Expansions:For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yqxzj9

