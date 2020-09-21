Worldwide Supply Chain Management Software Industry To 2028 - Featuring Infor, Epicor Software & Manhattan Associates Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2020 The "Global Supply Chain Management Software Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global supply chain management software market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 9.78% over the projected period 2019-2028.

The growing need for demand management systems is primarily driving the growth of the global supply chain management (SCM) software market. Also, there is an increased application of SCM software in the e-commerce industry for facilitating the smooth functioning of its complex processes. In addition, this software generates reliable data-driven insights, thereby providing better control over the supply chain. The growing trend of digitization in businesses is likely to create new opportunities for the studied market. Besides, the growing adoption of cloud-based supply management software is also favoring global market growth. However, the high cost required tosetup supply chain management software is restraining the SCM software market growth. Also, there is a rise in the instances of cybersecurity attacks associated with cloud-based SCM software, which is expected tohinder the market growth in the forecast period.The global market report covers the countries from North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing region for the supply chain management software in the forthcoming years. Rapid urbanization and the growing demand for software from different applications are primarily contributing to the growth of the regional market. With the increase in the adoption of internet-based technologies by different companies, there is a considerable increase in the penetration of cloud-based supply chain management software in the region. Besides, there is an increasing public awareness regardingthe advantages of using SCM software. This is likely to increase the adoption of this software in APAC over the coming period.The major companies in the supply chain management software market are Infor, Epicor Software Corporation, Manhattan Associates, HighJump, The Descartes Systems Group Inc, Oracle, International Business Machines Corporation, Blue Yonder Group (JDA Software), SAP SE and Kinaxis.HighJump is a company providing integrated solutions for warehouse, logistics and transportation ecosystems to build an efficient supply chain. The company utilizes advanced cloud technology to aid customers to uncover actionable insights and achieve greater efficiency. Also, it provides solutions that help in managing supply chains in an efficient manner. The company helps manage the inventory and information flow from supplier to direct delivery stores through manufacturing, distribution and EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) solutions.. It provides a wide product portfolio, including cloud WWS, warehouse management ERP integration, multi-violent operations and voice-directed warehouse. Key Topics Covered: 1. Global Supply Chain Management Software Market - Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Market Definition2.2. Key Insights2.2.1. Retail & Consumer Goods Industry is the Largest User of Supply Chain Management Software2.2.2. Increasing Usage in Sme Sector2.2.3. Procure & Sourcing is the Dominant Solution2.2.4. Rising Popularity of Cloud Deployment2.2.5. Service is Rapidly Growing Component of the Market2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants2.3.2. Threat of Substitute2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers2.3.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry2.4. Market Attractiveness Index2.5. Vendor Scorecard2.6. Impact of Covid-19 on Supply Chain Management Software Market2.7. Market Drivers2.7.1. Need for Demand Management System2.7.2. Growth in the E-Commerce Industry2.7.3. Software Provides Better Control Over the Supply Chain2.8. Market Restraints2.8.1. High Cost of Setup2.9. Market Opportunities2.9.1. Rise in Digitization in Businesses2.9.2. Growing Demand for Cloud Solutions2.10. Market Challenges2.10.1. Possibility of Cyber Attack2.10.2. Need for Higher Bandwidth for Cloud Solutions 3. Supply Chain Management Software Market Outlook - by Industry Vertical3.1. Retail & Consumer Goods3.2. Manufacturing3.3. Food & Beverages3.4. Transportation & Logistics3.5. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals3.6. Automotive3.7. Other Industry Verticals 4. Supply Chain Management Software Market Outlook - by Component4.1. Solution4.2. Service 5. Supply Chain Management Software Market Outlook - by Deployment5.1. On-Premise5.2. Cloud-Based 6. Supply Chain Management Software Market Outlook - by Organization Size6.1. Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises6.2. Large Enterprises 7. Supply Chain Management Software Market Outlook - by Solution7.1. Procurement and Sourcing7.2. Supply Chain Planning7.3. Manufacturing Execution System7.4. Transportation Management System7.5. Warehouse Management System 8. Supply Chain Management Software Market - Regional Outlook8.1. North America8.2. Europe8.3. Asia-Pacific8.4. Latin America8.5. Middle East and Africa 9. Competitive Landscape9.1. Highjump9.2. International Business Machines Corporation9.3. Kinaxis9.4. Oracle9.5. Manhattan Associates9.6. The Descartes Systems Group Inc9.7. Blue Yonder Group (Jda Software)9.8. SAP Se9.9. Infor9.10. Epicor Software Corporation 10. Research Methodology & Scope10.1. Research Scope & Deliverables10.1.1. Objectives of Study10.1.2. Scope of Study10.2. Sources of Data10.2.1. Primary Data Sources10.2.2. Secondary Data Sources10.3. Research Methodology10.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market10.3.2. Identification of Data Sources10.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants10.3.4. Data Collection10.3.5. 