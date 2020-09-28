Worldwide Structural Health Monitoring Industry To 2025 - Players Include Nova Metrix, Geokon & Campbell Scientific Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Structural Health Monitoring Market with COVID-19 Impact by Technology (Wired, Wireless), Offering (Sensors, Data Acquisition Systems, and Software & Services), Vertical (Civil Infrastructure, Energy, Aerospace), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall structural health monitoring market is expected to grow from USD 1,748 million in 2019 to USD 2,878 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.1% between 2020 and 2025.

The major drivers for the market growth are automation and standardization in maintenance & repair of civil infrastructure in the post-COVID-19 period, loss of lives and capital due to catastrophic failure of infrastructure in recent years, increasing capital investments in structural health monitoring across various countries worldwide, stringent government regulations pertaining to the sustainability of structures, aging infrastructure and superior benefits associated with structural health monitoring, and declining cost of structural health monitoring systems. Wireless structural health monitoring technology expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025 The market for wireless structural health monitoring systems is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Wireless sensors used in the structural health monitoring system are autonomous data acquisition nodes to which traditional structural sensors, such as strain gauges, accelerometers, linear voltage displacement transducers, and inclinometers, could be attached. A wireless sensor network provides numerous advantages over the wired sensor network in terms of deployment, management, and cost. Wireless sensors could be used to identify the defects within bridges, buildings, dams, tunnels, aeronautics, and wind energy solutions. The aerospace & defense vertical is most impacted sector during COVID-19 in 2020 however expected to grow at the highest rate as compared to other verticals during the forecast period. The monitoring system, which is equipped with various sensors, provides a detailed picture of the condition of an aircraft. Monitoring systems monitor and analyze the integrity of structures and capture aircraft component positioning feedback through continuously monitoring various parameters such as strain, temperature, stress, and loads. A large number of aircraft remain in service beyond their actual operational life. Aging aircraft are subject to cracks because of fatigue and corrosive environment. With the help of structural health monitoring, it is easy to determine if any structural damage has occurred, the timing of occurrence, and the place of damage. On the basis of such critical data, decisions regarding the structures are made. The structural health monitoring market in APAC expected to grow at the highest rate between 2020 and 2025 The structural health monitoring market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. This growth can be attributed to the rapid infrastructure building activities being undertaken in APAC, mainly China, India, and Japan, where structural health monitoring paves the way for the modernization of infrastructure. The massive expansion of the civil infrastructure is another reason for the higher growth of structural health monitoring technology in the region. The wireless structural health monitoring technology is also expected to witness a high growth rate owing to the increasing adoption of smart sensors with remote monitoring capabilities, thereby reducing human intervention and costs. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 3.1 Realistic (Post-COVID-19) Scenario3.2 Optimistic (Post COVID-19) Scenario3.3 Pessimistic (Post COVID-19) Scenario 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Structural Health Monitoring Market4.2 Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Hardware4.3 Structural Health Monitoring Market in APAC, by Vertical and Country4.4 Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Technology4.5 Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Geography 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Automation and Standardization in Maintenance & Repair of Civil Infrastructure in Post-COVID-19 Period5.2.1.2 Loss of Lives and Capital Due to Catastrophic Failure of Infrastructure in Recent Years5.2.1.3 Increasing Capital Investments in Structural Health Monitoring Across Various Countries Worldwide5.2.1.4 Stringent Government Regulations Pertaining to the Sustainability of Structures5.2.1.5 Aging Infrastructure and Superior Benefits Associated With Structural Health Monitoring5.2.1.6 Declining Cost of Structural Health Monitoring Systems5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Installation and Monitoring Costs5.2.2.2 High Chances of Inaccurate Results Due to Errors in Readings5.2.2.3 Slow Response to the Structural Health Monitoring in Developing Countries5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Integration of Technologically Advanced Solutions for Structural Health Monitoring During Post-COVID-19 Period5.2.3.2 Regional Opportunities and High Growth Prospects in APAC and GCC Countries5.2.3.3 Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) for Infrastructure Development5.2.3.4 Advancements in the Field of Sensor Technology5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Requirement of Skilled Operators for Installation and Calibration of Structural Health Monitoring Instruments5.2.4.2 Technical Challenges and Operational Factors5.2.4.3 Need for Large Volumes of Data Processing and Management 6 Industry Trends6.1 Value Chain Analysis6.1.1 Instrumentation and Hardware Manufacturers6.1.1.1 Research and Development6.1.1.2 Raw Material/Component Supply6.1.1.3 Manufacturing and Assembly6.1.1.4 Product Distribution6.1.1.5 Post-Sales Services6.1.2 Software and Service Providers6.1.3 End-users6.2 Market Evolution6.3 Key Technology Trends6.4 Average Selling Price (Asp) Trends for Sensors (2016-2025)6.5 Case Studies: Structural Health Monitoring Market6.5.1 Case Study 1: SGS Group6.5.2 Case Study 2: Monitoring of Vintage Bridge ( Russia)6.5.3 Case Study 3: Structural Health Monitoring of Naini Bridge ( India) 7 Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Offering7.1 Introduction7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Hardware and Software & Services Segments7.3 Hardware7.3.1 Sensors7.3.1.1 Accelerometers7.3.1.1.1 Surging Adoption of Accelerometers in Monitoring of Bridges and Dams7.3.1.2 Displacement Sensors7.3.1.2.1 Linear Variable Differential Transformers (Lvdts) to Witness Substantial Demand7.3.1.3 Inclinometers and Tiltmeters7.3.1.3.1 Inclinometers and Tiltmeters to Witness High Adoption in Industrial and Aviation Segments7.3.1.4 Strain Gauges7.3.1.4.1 Strain Gauges Are Gaining Popularity Owing to Their Low Cost and Easy Installation Process7.3.1.5 Corrosion Sensors7.3.1.5.1 Corrosion Sensors to Witness Robust Demand in Oil and Gas Pipelines, Chemical and Petrochemical Plants, Bridges, and Aircraft Applications7.3.1.6 Temperature Sensors7.3.1.6.1 Temperature Sensors Expected to Witness Increase in Deployment on Infrastructural Buildings for Monitoring Cracking and Spalling Due to Thermal Shocks7.3.1.7 Others (Acoustic Sensors, Ultrasonic Sensors, and So On)7.3.2 Data Acquisition Systems (Das) and Communication Systems7.3.3 Others7.4 Software & Services7.4.1 Software7.4.2 Services7.4.2.1 Pre-Installation7.4.2.2 Post-Installation 8 Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Technology8.1 Introduction8.2 Wired Structural Health Monitoring8.3 Wireless Structural Health Monitoring 9 Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Vertical9.1 Introduction9.2 Civil Infrastructure9.3 Effect of COVID-19 on Civil Infrastructure9.3.1 Dams9.3.2 Bridges9.3.3 Stadiums9.3.4 Buildings9.3.5 Tunnels9.3.6 Others9.4 Aerospace & Defence9.4.1 Aerospace9.4.2 Defense9.4.3 Effect of COVID-19 on Aerospace & Defense9.5 Energy9.5.1 Effect of COVID-19 on Energy Vertical9.6 Mining9.7 Others 10 Implementation Methods for Structural Health Monitoring Systems10.1 Introduction10.2 New Construction10.3 Retrofitting 11 Applications of Structural Health Monitoring Systems11.1 Introduction11.2 Structural Health Monitoring and Non-Destructive Testing11.3 Damage Detection11.4 Crack Detection11.5 Impact Monitoring11.6 Corrosion Monitoring11.7 Strain Monitoring11.8 Hotspot Monitoring11.9 State Sensing11.10 Multimodal Sensing 12 Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Region12.1 Introduction12.2 Americas12.3 Europe12.4 APAC12.5 Rest of the World (RoW) 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Market Share Analysis13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 201913.3.1 Stars13.3.2 Pervasive13.3.3 Emerging Leaders13.3.4 Emerging Companies13.4 Market Evaluation Framework13.5 Recent Developments13.5.1 Partnerships, Agreements, Collaborations, and Contracts13.5.2 Product Launches/Developments13.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions 14 Company Profiles14.1 Introduction14.2 Key Players14.2.1 Nova Metrix14.2.2 Geokon14.2.3 Campbell Scientific14.2.4 Cowi14.2.5 Geocomp14.2.6 Acellent Technologies14.2.7 Sixense14.2.8 Pure Technologies (A Subsidiary of Xylem)14.2.9 Structural Monitoring Systems 14.2.10 SGS 14.2.11 Digitexx14.3 Other Important Players14.3.1 First Sensor14.3.2 Bridge Diagnostics14.3.3 Sisgeo14.3.4 Rst Instruments14.3.5 Avt Reliability (Aesseal)14.3.6 Geomotion Singapore14.3.7 Strainstall UK ( James Fisher & Sons plc)14.3.8 Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik14.3.9 Kinemetrics14.4 Start-Up Ecosystem14.4.1 Feac Engineering14.4.2 Yapidestek Engineering14.4.3 Sites-Afla14.4.4 Sensuron14.4.5 Infibra Technologies14.4.6 Sodis Lab14.4.7 Set Point Technologies14.5 Right to Win 15 Appendix

