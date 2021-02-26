Worldwide Stone Flooring Industry To 2026 - Key Driving Factors And Challenges

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stone Flooring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stone flooring market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020. Stone flooring is a kind of flooring manufactured using natural solid rocks. The rocks are cut into slabs and further processed to get the desired shape and polish. Slate, marble, limestone, granite and sandstone are some of the commonly used stones for flooring applications. They are also available in a wide variety of designs and exhibit various advantageous properties, such as washability, high durability, temperature control and enhanced aesthetic value of the space. As a result, stone flooring is widely used for the construction of public and private complexes and renovation and retrofitting of commercial and residential properties.Significant growth in the construction industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, an increasing demand for contemporary and aesthetically appealing interiors in residential and commercial complexes, is also driving the market growth. There is also a rising preference for stones, especially marbles, for a luxurious finishing to the floors of commercial buildings, hotels, theaters, hotels, churches and monuments. Additionally, increasing environmental consciousness among the masses is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Modern stone floorings have minimal or no formaldehyde and volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions and exhibit stain and fire-resistance and anti-slippage properties. In line with this, the development of cost-effective and durable stone plastic composite (SPC) floorings is also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with extensive infrastructural developments, especially in the developing economies, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global stone flooring market to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market along with the profiles of the key players. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global stone flooring market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global stone flooring market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the flooring type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the colour?

What is the breakup of the market based on the finished product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global stone flooring market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Stone Flooring Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Raw Material6.1 Granite6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Marble6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Limestone6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Sandstone6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Slate6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Others6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Flooring Type7.1 Natural7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Artificial7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Colour8.1 White and Black8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Beige and Grey8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Green8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Others8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Finished Product9.1 Tiles9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Slabs9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Application10.1 Residential10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Non-residential10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region11.1 North America11.1.1 United States11.1.1.1 Market Trends11.1.1.2 Market Forecast11.1.2 Canada11.1.2.1 Market Trends11.1.2.2 Market Forecast11.2 Asia Pacific11.2.1 China11.2.1.1 Market Trends11.2.1.2 Market Forecast11.2.2 Japan11.2.2.1 Market Trends11.2.2.2 Market Forecast11.2.3 India11.2.3.1 Market Trends11.2.3.2 Market Forecast11.2.4 South Korea11.2.4.1 Market Trends11.2.4.2 Market Forecast11.2.5 Australia11.2.5.1 Market Trends11.2.5.2 Market Forecast11.2.6 Indonesia11.2.6.1 Market Trends11.2.6.2 Market Forecast11.2.7 Others11.2.7.1 Market Trends11.2.7.2 Market Forecast11.3 Europe11.3.1 Germany11.3.1.1 Market Trends11.3.1.2 Market Forecast11.3.2 France11.3.2.1 Market Trends11.3.2.2 Market Forecast11.3.3 United Kingdom11.3.3.1 Market Trends11.3.3.2 Market Forecast11.3.4 Italy11.3.4.1 Market Trends11.3.4.2 Market Forecast11.3.5 Spain11.3.5.1 Market Trends11.3.5.2 Market Forecast11.3.6 Russia11.3.6.1 Market Trends11.3.6.2 Market Forecast11.3.7 Others11.3.7.1 Market Trends11.3.7.2 Market Forecast11.4 Latin America11.4.1 Brazil11.4.1.1 Market Trends11.4.1.2 Market Forecast11.4.2 Mexico11.4.2.1 Market Trends11.4.2.2 Market Forecast11.4.3 Others11.4.3.1 Market Trends11.4.3.2 Market Forecast11.5 Middle East and Africa11.5.1 Market Trends11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country11.5.3 Market Forecast 12 SWOT Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Strengths12.3 Weaknesses12.4 Opportunities12.5 Threats 13 Value Chain Analysis 14 Porters Five Forces Analysis14.1 Overview14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers14.4 Degree of Competition14.5 Threat of New Entrants14.6 Threat of Substitutes 15 Price Analysis 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Market Structure16.2 Key Players16.3 Profiles of Key PlayersFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o644fl

