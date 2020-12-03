Worldwide Starch Derivatives Industry To 2025 - Featuring Cargill, Ingredion And Tate & Lyle Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Starch Derivatives Market by Type (Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Maltodextrin, Hydrolysates, Cyclodextrin), Raw Material (Corn, Cassava, Potato, Wheat), Application (Food & Beverages, Industrial, and Feed), Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The starch derivatives market is estimated to be valued at USD 50.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 61.5 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.9 %, in terms of value. The market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing consumption of processed food and convenience food. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market. Asian countries, especially China, have emerged as leading destinations, as major companies are investing in these countries. One of the major restraints in the growth of the starch derivatives market is the rising costs of raw materials and high research and development costs involved in extraction of starch. By application, the food & beverages segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on application, the food & beverages segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. This segment is rapidly growing, mainly due to the increasing demand for convenience food, in which starch derivatives are considered as food additives. In food applications, the starch derivatives are used for their functional applications, as fat replacers, texture improvers, nutritional products, high shear ability, and temperature stability. By form, the liquid form is estimated to account for the largest share. The liquid form of starch derivatives is dominating the market. The liquid form of the starch derivatives is quite popular among the manufacturers. Glucose syrup is available in liquid form and is used by many industrial manufacturers because of pf the functional properties associated with it. It is used in numerous food & beverage applications such as candy, beer, fondant, and certain canned and premade baked goods. The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study, due to increase in demand for convenience & processed food, along with the growing industrial base, leading to increased demand for starch derivatives in the region. In addition, the growing industrial applications, starch processing technologies, and ready availability of starch derivatives drive the market in Asia Pacific countries.The starch derivatives market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and RoW ( Middle East and Africa).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Starch Derivatives Market4.2 Starch Derivatives Market: Key Regional Submarkets4.3 Asia-Pacific: Starch Derivatives Market, by Key Raw Material & Country4.4 Starch Derivatives Market, by Type4.5 Starch Derivatives Market, by Raw Material & Region4.6 Starch Derivatives Market, by Application4.7 Starch Derivatives Market, by Form 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rise in Demand for Consumption of Processed and Convenience Food5.2.1.2 Functional Properties of Starch Derivatives and Their Incorporation in a Wide Range of Food Applications5.2.1.3 Increase in Consumer Shift Toward Plant-Based Diets5.2.1.4 Health-Conscious Consumers Reducing Sugar Content in Their Diets5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High R&D Cost Creates a Barrier in the Development of Starch Derivatives Market5.2.2.2 Growth of the Gum Arabic Market5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Potential Alternative Sources to Starch Derivatives5.2.3.2 Untapped Application of Starch Derivatives5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Alternative Uses of Corn in the Ethanol Industry5.2.4.2 Rise in the Cost of Raw Materials5.3 COVID-19 Impact on Starch Derivatives Market5.4 Global Average Price of Starch Derivatives, by Raw Material (Usd/Ton)5.5 Value Chain5.6 Supply Chain5.7 Ecosystem/Market Map for Food & Beverages5.8 Key Market for Import/Export5.8.1 Corn Starch5.8.2 Cassava Starch5.8.3 Potato Starch5.8.4 Wheat Starch5.9 Yc-Shift5.10 Regulation5.10.1 Introduction5.10.2 Food and Drug Administration 6 Starch Derivatives Market, by Type6.1 Introduction6.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Starch Derivatives Market, by Type6.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario6.1.1.2 Realistic Scenario6.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario6.2 Glucose Syrup6.2.1 Extensive Use of Glucose Syrup in Confectionery Products6.3 Modified Starch6.3.1 Modified Starch Characterized by Various Functional Benefits6.4 Maltodextrin6.4.1 Maltodextrin Used Widely in the Pharmaceutical Industry for Binding Tablets and in Sports Supplements6.5 Hydrolysates6.5.1 Hydrolysates Provide Texture and Moisture Retention to Various Food Products6.6 Cyclodextrin6.6.1 Cyclodextrins Find Use Largely in the Pharmaceutical Industry as Complexing Agents 7 Starch Derivatives Market, by Raw Material7.1 Introduction7.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Starch Derivatives Market, by Raw Material7.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario7.1.1.2 Realistic Scenario7.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario7.2 Corn7.2.1 Corn Dominates Across Manufacturing Industries as a Raw Material7.3 Cassava7.3.1 Cassava Offers Various Functional Properties7.4 Potato7.4.1 Potato Starch Finds Its Application Majorly in the European Market7.5 Wheat7.5.1 Wheat Starch is Gaining Popularity Owing to Its Thickening and Blending Properties7.6 Other Raw Materials7.6.1 Increase in Demand for Other Raw Materials from Various Application Industries 8 Starch Derivatives Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Starch Derivatives Market, by Application8.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario8.1.1.2 Realistic Scenario8.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario8.2 Food & Beverages8.2.1 Bakery & Confectionery Products8.2.1.1 Starch Derivatives Add Taste & Texture to Confectionery Products8.2.2 Processed Foods8.2.2.1 Starch Derivatives Function as Stabilizers and Provide Freeze-Thaw Ability to Processed Foods8.2.3 Beverages8.2.3.1 Increase in Consumption of Low-Sugar-Content Beverages8.2.4 Other Food Applications8.2.4.1 Starch Derivatives Add Crunch to Snacks & Cereals8.3 Industrial8.3.1 Papermaking8.3.1.1 Starch Derivatives Provide Internal Strength to Paper Products8.3.2 Weaving & Textiles8.3.2.1 Starch Acts as a Shield Against Abrasion for the Delicate Fibers During Subsequent Processing8.3.3 Medicines & Pharmaceuticals8.3.3.1 Cyclodextrin Finds Significant Use in Manufacturing Tablets8.3.4 Cosmetics8.3.4.1 Starch Imparts Smoothness to Various Cosmetics Product8.3.5 Other Industrial Applications8.3.5.1 Modified Starches Improve the Quality of Corrugated Cardboard8.4 Feed 9 Starch Derivatives Market, by Form9.1 Introduction9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Starch Derivatives Market, by Form9.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario9.1.1.2 Realistic Scenario9.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario9.2 Dry9.2.1 Dry Form is Convenient to Use9.3 Liquid9.3.1 Liquid Form Undergoes Various Complex Processes, Making It Less Preferable 10 Starch Derivatives Market, by Function10.1 Introduction10.2 Thickeners10.3 Stabilizers10.4 Binders10.5 Emulsifiers10.6 Other Functions 11 Starch Derivatives Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Starch Derivatives Market, by Region11.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario11.1.1.2 Realistic Scenario11.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.5 South America11.6 Rest of the World (Row) 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Evaluation Framework12.3 Market Share Analysis, 201912.4 Revenue Analysis of Major Market Players12.5 Competitive Scenario12.5.1 Expansions & Investments12.5.2 Joint Ventures & Partnerships12.5.3 New Product Launches12.5.4 Acquisitions 13 Company Evaluation Matrix & Company Profiles13.1 Overview13.2 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions & Methodology13.2.1 Star13.2.2 Emerging Leaders13.2.3 Pervasive Players13.2.4 Emerging Companies13.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019 (Overall Market)13.4 Company Profiles13.4.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company13.4.2 Cargill13.4.3 Ingredion13.4.4 Tate & Lyle13.4.5 Roquette Freres13.4.6 Grain Processing Corporation13.4.7 Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited13.4.8 Agrana13.4.9 Gulshan Polyols Ltd. 13.4.10 Fooding Group Limited 13.4.11 Foodchem International Corporation 13.4.12 Tereos 13.4.13 Molinos Juan Semino Sa 13.4.14 JP & SB International 13.4.15 Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited*Details on Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Analyst's View Might Not be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.13.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/Sme)13.5.1 Progressive Companies13.5.2 Starting Blocks13.5.3 Responsive Companies13.5.4 Dynamic Companies13.6 Company Profile (Start-Up/Sme)13.6.1 Jay Sardar Starch & Gum Consultant13.6.2 Shreegluco Biotech Private Limited13.6.3 Shubham Starch Chem Pvt. Ltd.13.6.4 Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd.13.6.5 Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.13.6.6 Sanstar Bio-Polymers Ltd. 13.6.7 B Food Science Co. Ltd.13.6.8 Varun Industries13.6.9 Sinofi Ingredients 13.6.10 Nagase & Co. Ltd. 14 Appendix

