Worldwide Sperm Bank Industry To 2027 - Increase In Incidences Of Male And Female Infertility Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sperm Bank Market by Donor Type and Service Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sperm bank market size was valued at $4,741.51 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4,860.39 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027. Sperm bank (cryo-bank or semen-bank) is a specialized repository that purchases and stores the sperms under scientifically controlled conditions to keep them viable for a longer period of time. These stored sperms are sold to clinics and hospitals across the globe for artificial insemination, which involves introduction of the sperm directly into the female's uterine cavity to fertilize the egg for the purpose of achieving pregnancy. Thus, sperms donated at the sperm banks help achieve pregnancy similar to the pregnancy achieved by sexual inter-courses. However, sperm donors generally must fulfill specific requirement regarding age and medical history to donate their sperm. Likewise, numerous countries have laid down different rules and regulations for sperm bank donors. Therefore, favorable and supportive criteria's for sperm donation is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the sperm bank market over the next few years. One of the major factors driving the growth of the sperm bank market include upsurge in the incidences of infertility among both males and females within the population globally. For instance, according to a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), one in every four couples in developing countries are affected by infertility. Poor sperm fertility & motility, lower sperm count, and abnormally shaped sperm are some of the few concerns related to infertility in males. As a result, demand for various infertility and artificial insemination techniques such as In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and donor insemination are expected to rise, ultimately driving the market growth.In addition, favorable government initiatives related to reproductive assistance services, such as IVF, artificial insemination & surrogacy, and rise in access & adoption of infertility treatments using donor sperms are further expected to boost the growth of the market. Similarly, innovation in cryopreservation techniques, advancements in surgical technology, higher rates of miscarriages, overall augmenting investments in healthcare facilities, and increase in acceptance of LGBTQ community are some of the other factors predicted to impel the market growth in near future. On the contrary, higher costs associated with infertility treatment coupled with lesser success rate of achieving pregnancy are anticipated to obstruct the growth of the sperm bank market during the analysis period. Conversely, surge in technological innovation and advancements with respect to improvisation of infertility treatments such as in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and intrauterine insemination (IUI) is likely to provide growth opportunities for the key market players operating in the sperm bank industry.The sperm bank market is segmented on the basis of donor type, services type, and region. By donor type, the market is bifurcated into known donor and anonymous donor. By services type, the sperm bank market is categorized into sperm storage, semen analysis, and genetic consultation. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key market players profiled in the report include Androcryos, Babyquest Cryobank, California Cryobank, Cryos International, European Sperm Bank, Fairfax Cryobank, New England Cryogenic Center, Nordic Cryobank Group, Xytex Sperm Bank, and Indian Spermtech. Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

An in-depth analysis of various regions is expected to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to the stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the sperm bank market are provided.

Key regulatory guidelines for the sperm bank market are critically dealt with according to region.

A deep dive analysis of various regions provides insights that will allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. Key findings of the study2.2. CXO perspective CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Top winning strategies3.3. Porter's five force analysis3.4. Top player positioning3.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Increase in incidences of male and female infertility3.5.1.2. Government initiative to support sperm banks3.5.1.3. Surge in acceptance of sperm bank across the globe3.5.2. Restraint3.5.2.1. High cost and low success rate of treatment3.5.3. Opportunity3.5.3.1. Technological advancement and development in sperm bank industry3.6. Covid-19 Impact analysis on sperm bank market CHAPTER 4: SPERM BANK MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Sperm storage4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Semen analysis4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.4. Genetic consultation4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast4.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: SPERM BANK MARKET, BY DONOR TYPE5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. Known donor5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Anonymous donor5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: SPERM BANK MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES7.1. ANDROCRYOS , INC.7.1.1. Company overview7.1.2. Company snapshot7.1.3. Operating business segments7.1.4. Product/Service portfolio7.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments7.2. BABYQUEST CRYOBANK, INC.7.2.1. Company overview7.2.2. Company snapshot7.2.3. Operating business segments7.2.4. Service portfolio7.3. CALIFORNIA CRYOBANK7.3.1. Company overview7.3.2. Company snapshot7.3.3. Operating business segments7.3.4. Service portfolio7.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments7.4. CRYOS INTERNATIONAL, INC.7.4.1. Company overview7.4.2. Company snapshot7.4.3. Operating business segments7.4.4. Service portfolio7.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments7.5. EUROPEAN SPERM BANK, INC.7.5.1. Company overview7.5.2. Company snapshot7.5.3. Operating business segments7.5.4. Service portfolio7.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments7.6. FAIRFAX CRYOBANK, INC.7.6.1. Company overview7.6.2. Company snapshot7.6.3. Operating business segments7.6.4. Service portfolio7.7. INDIAN SPERMTECH7.7.1. Company overview7.7.2. Company snapshot7.7.3. Operating business segments7.7.4. Service portfolio7.8. NEW ENGLAND CRYOGENIC CENTER, INC.7.8.1. Company overview7.8.2. Company snapshot7.8.3. Operating business segments7.8.4. Service portfolio7.9. NORDIC CRYOBANK GROUP, INC.7.9.1. Company overview7.9.2. Company snapshot7.9.3. Operating business segments7.9.4. Service portfolio7.10. XYTEX SPERM BANK, INC.7.10.1. Company overview7.10.2. Company snapshot7.10.3. Operating business segments7.10.4. Service portfolio7.10.5. Key strategic moves and developmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/903txq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-sperm-bank-industry-to-2027---increase-in-incidences-of-male-and-female-infertility-is-driving-growth-301312886.html

SOURCE Research and Markets