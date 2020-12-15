Worldwide Specialty Food Ingredients Industry To 2025 - Players Include Givaudan, Ingredion Incorporated And Sensient Technologies

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market - Analysis By Type, Application, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market was valued at USD 47642.38 million in the year 2019. Rising number of buyers demanding plant-based meat product either for clinical reasons or for practicing healthy lifestyle are impelling market growth. Also, the manufacturers making continuous efforts in research and development for healthy products which are in turn are accelerating demand for specialty food ingredients such as antioxidants, proteins, vitamins and minerals across the regions.Furthermore, there is a strong association between the Specialty Food Ingredients market and the processed food and beverage markets. Also, the rising demand for food safety and shelf-life, the manufacturers of processed or convenience food are keen on presenting the best food product to the consumer playing a crucial role in driving the demand for specialty food ingredients. The main driving forces for the growing market are the advanced technology, nutrition and taste convergence, rise in convenience food sector and growing end users' applications have been anticipated to infuse growth in the market for Specialty Food Ingredients during the forecasting period of 2020-2025.Under the Type segment, the market share of vitamins and minerals is expected to increase owing to being used in various dishes as an important sub type of specialty food ingredient is accelerating the market growth In addition, COVID-19 Pandemic has resulted in changing operations in the value and supply chains of various segments of the industry that also triggered players in the beverages, confectionary, sauces, dressings, and condiments markets across European Unions and all other regions. Manufacturers would have to increase focus on curbing the production costs in order to sustain competitive prices to manage healthy revenue cycles. However, a significant supply disruption or sharp increase in any of raw material prices in the product production have an adverse impact on growth and profitability. Nonetheless, the rise in awareness of including plant-based products in diet and rise in the demand for healthier and nutrient rich processed food have supported the market demand of specialty food ingredient market across the regions. Also, setting new standards for technology and sustainability in krill harvesting by krill harvesting companies and rise in the demand for plant sourced omega nutrient are expected to support the Specialty Food Ingredients market to a greater extent.On the basis of Application segment, Beverages holds the largest market share and value during the historical period. The demand of processed, baked and healthier food products are accelerating the demand for bakery and confectionary products in the market. Also, the rise in the demand for various types of sauces, condiments and flavored products are estimated to pull the market.Among the regions, North America is largest market of demanding Specialty Food Ingredients. Factors such as rising number of patients with chronic heart diseases, rising diabetic population, blood pressure diseases are driving the market for the healthier food products which in turn expected to bolster the market for Specialty Food Ingredients Market in the region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR on the back of rising awareness and use of specialty nutrients in various dishes by masses, rising level of patient population and high use of specialty food nutrient in infant food, dietary supplements in the region. Scope of the Report

The report analyses Specialty Food Ingredients Market By Value.

The report analyses Specialty Food Ingredients Market By Type (Antioxidants, Beans and Pulses, Vitamins and Minerals, Emulsifiers and Stabilizers, Flavors, Extracts and Colors, Sweetening Solutions, Protein, Fat, Others).

The report assesses the Specialty Food Ingredients Market By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Sauces and Condiments, Others).

The Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market has been analysed By Region ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific ) and By Country (US, Canada , France , UK, Spain , Germany , China , India , Australia and Japan ).

, , ) and By Country (US, , , UK, , , , , and ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Type, By Application and Region. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges, mergers and acquisitions of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The companies analysed in the report include Givaudan, Tate & Lyle Plc, Archer-daniels-midland Company, KF Specialty Ingredients, Ingredion Incorporated, Sensient Technologies, Kemin Industries, Cargill, DSM, DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

The report presents the analysis of Specialty Food Ingredients market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Report Scope and Methodology1.1 Scope of the Report1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Executive Summary 2. Strategic Recommendations 3. Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Product Outlook 4. Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Sizing and Forecast4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025 5. Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market Segmentation By Type (By Value)5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market - By Type (2019 & 2025)5.2 Antioxidants - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)5.3 Beans and Pulses- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)5.4 Vitamins and Minerals - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)5.5 Emulsifiers and Stabilizers - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)5.6 Flavors, Extracts and Colors- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)5.7 Sweetening Solutions - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)5.8 Protein - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)5.9 Fats and Others- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025) 6. Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market Segmentation By Application (By Value)6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Specialty Food Ingredients - By Application (2019 & 2025)6.2 Bakery & Confectionery - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)6.3 Beverages - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)6.4 Sauces and Condiments - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)6.5 Others- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025) 7. Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Regional Analysis7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market: By Region (2019 & 2025) 8. North America Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Segmentation By Type, By Application (2020-2025)8.1 North America Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)8.2 North America Prominent Companies in Specialty Food Ingredients Market8.3 Market Segmentation By Type (Antioxidants, Beans and Pulses, Vitamins and Minerals, Emulsifiers and Stabilizers, Flavors, Extracts and Colors, Sweetening Solutions, Protein and Fat & others)8.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Sauces and Condiments and Others)8.6 North America Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Country Analysis8.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Specialty Food Ingredients Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)8.8 Competitive Scenario of North America Specialty Food Ingredients Market: By Country (2019 & 2025)8.9 United States Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)8.10 United States Specialty Food Ingredients Market Segmentation By Type, By Application(2020-2025)8.11 Canada Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)8.12 Canada Specialty Food Ingredients Market Segmentation By Type, By Application(2020-2025) 9. Europe Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Segmentation By Type, By Application (2020-2025)9.1 Europe Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)9.2 Europe Prominent Companies in Specialty Food Ingredients Market9.3 Market Segmentation By Type (Antioxidants, Beans and Pulses, Vitamins and Minerals, Emulsifiers and Stabilizers, Flavors, Extracts and Colors, Sweetening Solutions, Protein and Fat & others)9.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Sauces and Condiments and Others)9.5 Europe Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Country Analysis9.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Specialty Food Ingredients Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)9.10 Competitive Scenario of Europe Specialty Food Ingredients Market: By Country (2019 & 2025)9.11 United Kingdom Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)9.12 United Kingdom Specialty Food Ingredients Market Segmentation By Type, By Application(2020-2025)9.13 France Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)9.14 France Specialty Food Ingredients Market Segmentation By Type, By Application(2020-2025)9.15 Spain Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)9.16 Spain Specialty Food Ingredients Market Segmentation By Type, By Application(2020-2025)9.17 Germany Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)9.18 Germany Specialty Food Ingredients Market Segmentation By Type, By Application(2020-2025) 10. Asia Pacific Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Segmentation By Type, By Application(2020-2025)10.1 Asia Pacific Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)10.2 Asia Pacific Prominent Companies in Specialty Food Ingredients Market10.3 Market Segmentation By Type (Antioxidants, Beans and Pulses, Vitamins and Minerals, Emulsifiers and Stabilizers, Flavors, Extracts and Colors, Sweetening Solutions, Protein and Fat & others)10.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Sauces and Condiments and Others)10.5 Asia Pacific Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Country Analysis10.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Specialty Food Ingredients Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)10.7 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Specialty Food Ingredients Market: By Country (2019 & 2025)10.8 China Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)10.9 China Specialty Food Ingredients Market Segmentation By Type, By Application(2020-2025)10.10 Australia Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)10.11 Australia Specialty Food Ingredients Market Segmentation By Type, By Application(2020-2025)10.12 India Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)10.13 India Specialty Food Ingredients Market Segmentation By Type, By Application(2020-2025)10.14 Japan Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)10.15 Japan Specialty Food Ingredients Market Segmentation By Type, By Application(2020-2025) 11. Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market Dynamics11.1 Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market Drivers11.2 Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market Restraints11.3 Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market Trends 12. Market Attractiveness12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market - By Type (Year 2025)12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market - By Application (Year 2025)12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market - By Region, By Value, (Year-2025)12.4 Strategic Analysis12.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions 13. Competitive Analysis13.1 Market Share Analysis 14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)14.1 Givaudan14.2 Tate & Lyle Plc14.3 Archer-daniels-midland Company14.4 KF Specialty Ingredients14.5 Ingredion Incorporated14.6 Sensient Technologies14.7 Kemin Industries14.8 Cargill14.9 DSM14.10 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yw84lu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-specialty-food-ingredients-industry-to-2025---players-include-givaudan-ingredion-incorporated-and-sensient-technologies-301193031.html

SOURCE Research and Markets