Worldwide Spa Industry To 2025 - Featuring Canyon Ranch, Emirates Palace & Four Seasons Hotels Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spa Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global spa market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Spa refers to a commercial establishment that provides health management and body relaxation services. The services offered include a wide range of therapeutic treatments, such as massages, body scrubs, steam baths, facials, sauna baths, manicures and pedicures. They are most commonly provided by day spas, hotel and resorts spas, destination spas, medical spas and mineral or thermal spas. These establishments also offer customizable treatments that have anti-aging and de-stressing effects and are also beneficial for managing stress, medical ailments, detoxifying the body, weight management and boosting the immune system.Significant growth in the wellness tourism industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, increasing health consciousness among the masses is also driving to the market growth. Due to rapid urbanization, sedentary lifestyles and hectic schedules of working professionals, there is a growing preference for therapeutic spas to reduce anxiety and stress. In line with this, spas offering personalized premium and super-premium experiences through various wellness programs and treatments are also gaining immense traction as they are expanding their customer base to individuals that prefer to relax in a comfortable ambiance. Additionally, the availability of natural and organic procedures and flotation therapies and the increasing utilization of innovative marketing strategies on social media to strengthen brand positioning are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Contemporary spas that provide facial and detoxifying treatments by using organic ingredients, peels and water-based elements that promote natural healing of the skin, along-with the rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, have also augmented the industry growth. However, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread across the globe, the market has been significantly impacted due to complete lockdowns imposed by the governments across various countries. The market is expected to recover once the normalcy is regained. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global spa market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Canyon Ranch Inc., Emirates Palace, Four Seasons Hotels Limited, Grand Resort Bad Ragaz AG, Harrison Hot Springs Resort & Spa Corp., Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., Massage Envy Franchising LLC, Planet Beach Franchising Corporation, Rancho La Puerta Inc. and Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas (InterContinental Hotels Group). Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global spa market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global spa market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global spa market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Spa Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Salon Spa6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Hotel and Resort Spa6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Medical Spa6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Destination Spa6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Thermal Spring Spa6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Others6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by End User7.1 Male7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Female7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 North America8.1.1 United States8.1.1.1 Market Trends8.1.1.2 Market Forecast8.1.2 Canada8.1.2.1 Market Trends8.1.2.2 Market Forecast8.2 Asia Pacific8.2.1 China8.2.1.1 Market Trends8.2.1.2 Market Forecast8.2.2 Japan8.2.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2.2 Market Forecast8.2.3 India8.2.3.1 Market Trends8.2.3.2 Market Forecast8.2.4 South Korea8.2.4.1 Market Trends8.2.4.2 Market Forecast8.2.5 Australia8.2.5.1 Market Trends8.2.5.2 Market Forecast8.2.6 Indonesia8.2.6.1 Market Trends8.2.6.2 Market Forecast8.2.7 Others8.2.7.1 Market Trends8.2.7.2 Market Forecast8.3 Europe8.3.1 Germany8.3.1.1 Market Trends8.3.1.2 Market Forecast8.3.2 France8.3.2.1 Market Trends8.3.2.2 Market Forecast8.3.3 United Kingdom8.3.3.1 Market Trends8.3.3.2 Market Forecast8.3.4 Italy8.3.4.1 Market Trends8.3.4.2 Market Forecast8.3.5 Spain8.3.5.1 Market Trends8.3.5.2 Market Forecast8.3.6 Russia8.3.6.1 Market Trends8.3.6.2 Market Forecast8.3.7 Others8.3.7.1 Market Trends8.3.7.2 Market Forecast8.4 Latin America8.4.1 Brazil8.4.1.1 Market Trends8.4.1.2 Market Forecast8.4.2 Mexico8.4.2.1 Market Trends8.4.2.2 Market Forecast8.4.3 Others8.4.3.1 Market Trends8.4.3.2 Market Forecast8.5 Middle East and Africa8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Breakup by Country8.5.3 Market Forecast 9 SWOT Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 Strengths9.3 Weaknesses9.4 Opportunities9.5 Threats 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers11.4 Degree of Competition11.5 Threat of New Entrants11.6 Threat of Substitutes 12 Price Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 Canyon Ranch Inc.13.3.1.1 Company Overview13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.2 Emirates Palace13.3.2.1 Company Overview13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio13.3.3 Four Seasons Hotels Limited13.3.3.1 Company Overview13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis13.3.4 Grand Resort Bad Ragaz AG13.3.4.1 Company Overview13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.5 Harrison Hot Springs Resort & Spa Corp.13.3.5.1 Company Overview13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.6 Lanserhof GmbH13.3.6.1 Company Overview13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.6.3 Financials13.3.7 Marriott International Inc.13.3.7.1 Company Overview13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio13.3.7.3 Financials 13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.8 Massage Envy Franchising LLC13.3.8.1 Company Overview13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.9 Planet Beach Franchising Corporation13.3.9.1 Company Overview13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.10 Rancho La Puerta Inc.13.3.10.1 Company Overview13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.11 Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas (InterContinental Hotels Group)13.3.11.1 Company Overview13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hsspcz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-spa-industry-to-2025---featuring-canyon-ranch-emirates-palace--four-seasons-hotels-among-others-301172706.html

SOURCE Research and Markets