Worldwide Smart Thermostat Industry To 2027 - Advancements In Temperature Regulation Appliances And Adoption Of Automated Systems Presents Opportunities

The global smart thermostat market was valued at $1.86 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $11.36 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 28.00% from 2020 to 2027. Smart thermostat is the latest technology used for home heating. The device provides the user remote access for heat switching via internet. So, the user can use smartphones to turn on or turn off the heating from far distances.Rapid adoption of smart infrastructure in residential and commercial infrastructure, adoption of IoT and AI based technologies, and increased use of smart technology in medical monitoring influences the market growth. However, high cost of products in developing countries hamper early adoption. Further, increase in advancements and adoption of automated systems in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the smart thermostat industry during the forecast period.The smart thermostat market is analyzed by technology, application, and end user. On the basis of technology, it is fragmented into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into air conditioning, heating, and ventilation. By air conditioning, the market is further analyzed on split AC, window AC, and portable AC. By end user, the market is divided into residential, commercial, industrial, and others.The key players operating in the market include Emerson Electric Co., Ecobee, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls, Nest Labs, Inc., Control4 Corporation, Schnieder Electric SE, Tado GmbH, Nortek, Inc., and Ingersoll Rand plc. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction CHAPTER 2: Executive summary CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Porter's five forces analysis3.3. Market dynamics3.3.1. Drivers3.3.1.1. Rapid deployment of smart infrastructure in residential & commercial sectors3.3.1.2. Upsurge in penetration of IoT and AI-based technologies3.3.1.3. Increase in use of smart technology in medical monitoring3.3.2. Restraints3.3.2.1. High cost of products in developing countries3.3.3. Opportunity3.3.3.1. Advancements in temperature regulation appliances and adoption of automated systems3.4. COVID Impact3.4.1. Impact on market size3.4.2. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact3.4.3. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact3.4.3.1. Limited investments for R&D3.4.3.2. Focus on next-generation products3.4.3.3. Shift toward agile supply chain model CHAPTER 4: Smart Thermostat Market, By Technology4.1. Overview4.2. Wi-Fi4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Bluetooth4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.4. Zigbee4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis, by country4.5. Others4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.5.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: Smart Thermostat Market, By Application5.1. Overview5.2. Air conditioning5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Split AC5.2.3. Window AC5.2.4. Portable AC5.2.5. Others5.2.6. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.7. Market analysis, by country5.3. Heating5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country5.4. Ventilation5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: Smart Thermostat Market, By End User6.1. Overview6.2. Residential6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. Commercial6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis, by country6.4. Industrial6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.4.3. Market analysis, by country6.5. Others6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.5.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: Smart Thermostat Market, By Region CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE8.1. INTRODUCTION8.1.1. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 20198.2. PRODUCT MAPPING OF TOP 10 PLAYER8.3. COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD8.4. COMPETITIVE HEATMAP8.5. KEY DEVELOPMENTS8.5.1. New Product Launches8.5.2. Partnership8.5.3. Other Developments CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES9.1. Alphabet Inc. (Nest Labs)9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Key Executives9.1.3. Company snapshot9.1.4. Operating business segments9.1.5. Product portfolio9.1.6. R&D Expenditure9.1.7. Business performance9.2. Ecobee9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Key Executives9.2.3. Company snapshot9.2.4. Operating business segments9.2.5. Product portfolio9.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.3. Emerson Electric Co.9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Key Executives9.3.3. Company snapshot9.3.4. Operating business segments9.3.5. Product portfolio9.3.6. R&D Expenditure9.3.7. Business performance9.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments9.4. Honeywell International Inc.9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Key Executives9.4.3. Company snapshot9.4.4. Operating business segments9.4.5. Product portfolio9.4.6. R&D Expenditure9.4.7. Business performance9.5. Johnson Controls9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Key Executives9.5.3. Company snapshot9.5.4. Operating business segments9.5.5. Product portfolio9.5.6. R&D Expenditure9.5.7. Business performance9.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments9.6. Netatmo9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Key Executives9.6.3. Company snapshot9.6.4. Operating business segments9.6.5. Product portfolio9.6.6. R&D Expenditure9.6.7. Business performance9.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments9.7. Schneider Electric9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Key Executives9.7.3. Company snapshot9.7.4. Operating business segments9.7.5. Product portfolio9.7.6. R&D Expenditure9.7.7. Business performance9.8. Siemens AG9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Key Executives9.8.3. Company snapshot9.8.4. Operating business segments9.8.5. Product portfolio9.8.6. R&D Expenditure9.8.7. Business performance9.9. Tado9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Key Executives9.9.3. Company snapshot9.9.4. Operating business segments9.9.5. Product portfolio9.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.10. Zen Thermostat9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Key Executives9.10.3. Company snapshot9.10.4. Operating business segments9.10.5. Product portfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bd8pxl

