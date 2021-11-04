Worldwide Smart Coatings Industry To 2028 - Featuring 3M, Axalta Coating System And BASF Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Coatings Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart coatings market is expected to develop with a CAGR of 24.03% during the forecast years from 2021 to 2028.Smart coatings have several advantages over traditional coatings. This has increased their demand and is majorly driving the market growth. Further, the rise in the demand for these coatings from the construction sector is another factor adding to the market growth.On the other hand, stringent regulations for environmental protection and the high cost of smart coatings are obstructing the growth of this industry. However, the increasing preference for smart coatings compared to its alternative is creating lucrative opportunities for growth in the smart coatings market. Besides, players in this market are engaging in mergers and acquisitions with other companies to leverage the growth opportunities. Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America together shape the global market for smart coatings.The market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the fastest globally, over the coming years. The region has become a hub for foreign investments and also has a booming manufacturing sector, mainly because of the availability of low-cost labor and easily accessible raw materials. This has significantly influenced the demand for smart coatings.Further, there is a rise in the demand for these coatings, owing to the growth in the automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, marine, building & construction, and electrical & electronics industries. All these factors are driving the studied market growth in the APAC.Some of the major players engaged in the smart coatings market include BASF SE, Tesla NanoCoatings Inc, Jotun AS, Eastman Chemical Company, 3M Company, AkzoNobel NV, Royal DSM NV, The Sherwin Williams Company, NEI Corporation, Ancatt Inc, Dow Chemical Company, EI Du Pont De Nemours & Company, Nippon Steel Corporation, PPG Industries Inc, Hempel AS, and Axalta Coating System. 3M Company ( 3M) is a globally renowned diversified technology company. It is engaged in manufacturing and marketing a broad range of innovative products, including adhesives, tapes, filtration products, medical & surgical supplies, transportation safety products, dental & orthodontic products, packaging & interconnection devices, skin health & infection prevention products, home care products, touch screen & touch monitors, and consumer & office tapes and adhesives. 3M distributes its products directly to users and through several wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company has a diversified revenue stream in terms of business lines and geographies. It operates 80 manufacturing facilities in the United States, and has 125 manufacturing & converting facilities in 37 nations outside the US. Key Topics Covered: 1. Global Smart Coatings Market - Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on the Smart Coatings Industry2.2. Key Insights2.2.1. Asia-Pacific is Anticipated to Be the Fastest-Growing Regional Market2.2.2. Demand from Various Industries2.2.3. Advancements in Self-Healing Smart Coatings2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants2.3.2. Threat of Substitute2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry2.4. Market Attractiveness Index2.5. Vendor Scorecard2.6. Key Impact Analysis2.6.1. Raw Materials2.6.2. Price2.6.3. Quality2.7. Key Market Strategies2.7.1. Acquisitions2.7.2. Product Launches2.7.3. Contracts & Partnerships2.7.4. Business Expansions & Divestitures2.8. Market Drivers2.8.1. Advantages of Smart Coatings in Comparison to Traditional Coatings2.8.2. Rise in Demand from the Construction Sector2.9. Market Challenges2.9.1. Stringent Regulations for Environmental Protection2.9.2. Higher Cost of Smart Coatings2.10. Market Opportunities2.10.1. A Shift Towards Smart Coatings from Their Alternative2.10.2. Growing Mergers and Acquisitions in the Smart Coatings Market 3. Global Smart Coatings Market Outlook - by Type of Layer3.1. Single-Layer3.2. Multi-Layer 4. Global Smart Coatings Market Outlook - by Application4.1. Building & Construction4.2. Automotive4.3. Marine4.4. Aerospace & Defence4.5. Other Applications 5. Global Smart Coatings Market Outlook - by Coating Type5.1. Anti-Microbial5.2. Anti-Corrosion5.3. Anti-Fouling5.4. Anti-Icing5.5. Self-Cleaning5.6. Self-Healing5.7. Other Coating Types 6. Global Smart Coatings Market - Regional Outlook

7. Competitive Landscape7.1. 3M Company7.2. Akzonobel Nv7.3. Ancatt Inc7.4. Axalta Coating System7.5. Basf Se7.6. Eastman Chemical Company7.7. Ei Du Pont De Nemours & Company7.8. Hempel As7.9. Jotun As7.10. Nei Corporation7.11. Nippon Steel Corporation7.12. Ppg Industries Inc7.13. Royal Dsm Nv7.14. Tesla Nanocoatings Inc7.15. Dow Chemical Company7.16. The Sherwin Williams Company 8. Research Methodology & Scope

