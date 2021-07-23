Worldwide Smart City Industry To 2025 - Surging Urbanization Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart City Market (By Application & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart city market is anticipated to reach US$2.51 trillion in 2025, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 20.51% during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025. Growth in the market was supported by factors such as increasing technology spending on smart city initiatives, rising global urbanization and surging infrastructural investment.

The growing adoption of artificial intelligence is likely to act as a key trend for the market, opposed by rise in privacy & security concerns over IoT that would impose challenges on the market.

The global smart city market can be segmented as follows: governance & education, energy, healthcare, security, infrastructure, building and mobility. The dominant share of the global smart city market in 2020 was held by governance & education systems, followed by energy, healthcare, security, infrastructure, building and mobility segments.

The global smart city market on the basis of geography can be segmented into the following segments: the US, Western Europe, China, Asia Pacific (ex. China & Japan) and Japan. In 2020, the largest share of the market was held by the US, which was followed by Western Europe, China and Asia Pacific (ex. China & Japan). Factors such as increasing economic development, rising investments by governmental authorities and an upsurge in urbanization helped in supporting smart city market growth in the US.

Scope of the Report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global smart city market with the potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets (the US, Western Europe , China , Asia Pacific (ex. China & Japan ) and Japan ) have been analyzed.

, , (ex. & ) and ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Siemens, IBM Corporation, General Electric and Schneider Electric) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview 2. Impact of COVID-192.1 COVID-19 Pandemic & Its Impact on Digital Connectivity2.2 Rising Adoption of Digitalization in Healthcare Industry2.3 COVID-19 and Deployment of Smart Infrastructure 3. Market Analysis3.1 Global Smart City Market by Value3.2 Global Smart City Market Forecast by Value3.3 Global Smart City Market by Application3.3.1 Global Smart Governance & Education Market by Value3.3.2 Global Smart Governance & Education Market Forecast by Value3.3.3 Global Smart Energy Market by Value3.3.4 Global Smart Energy Market Forecast by Value3.3.5 Global Smart Healthcare Market by Value3.3.6 Global Smart Healthcare Market Forecast by Value3.3.7 Global Smart Security Market by Value3.3.8 Global Smart Security Market Forecast by Value3.3.9 Global Smart Infrastructure Market by Value 3.3.10 Global Smart Infrastructure Market Forecast by Value 3.3.11 Global Smart Building Market by Value 3.3.12 Global Smart Building Market Forecast by Value 3.3.13 Global Smart Mobility Market by Value 3.3.14 Global Smart Mobility Market Forecast by Value3.4 Global Smart City Market by Region 4. Regional Markets4.1 The US4.1.1 The US Smart City Market by Value4.1.2 The US Smart City Market Forecast by Value4.1.3 The US Smart City Market by Application4.1.4 The US Smart City Market Value Forecast by Application4.1.5 The US Smart Governance Market by Segment4.1.6 The US Smart Governance Market Value Forecast by Segment4.2 Western Europe4.2.1 Western Europe Smart City Market by Value4.2.2 Western Europe Smart City Market Forecast by Value4.3 China4.3.1 China Smart City Market by Value4.3.2 China Smart City Market Forecast by Value4.4 Asia Pacific (Ex. China & Japan)4.4.1 Asia Pacific (ex. China & Japan) Smart City Market by Value4.4.2 Asia Pacific (ex. China & Japan) Smart City Market Forecast by Value4.5 Japan4.5.1 Japan Smart City Market by Value4.5.2 Japan Smart City Market Forecast by Value4.6 ROW4.6.1 ROW Smart City Market by Value4.6.2 ROW Smart City Market Forecast by Value 5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Rise in Technology Spending on Smart City Initiatives5.1.2 Surging Urbanization5.1.3 Upsurge in Infrastructure Investment5.1.4 Increasing Applicability of Internet of Things (IoT)5.1.5 Rising Acceptance of Smart Transportation5.1.6 Growing Environmental Concerns5.1.7 Better Living and Global Competition5.2 Key Trends & Developments5.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence5.2.2 Policies for Overcoming Skill Gaps5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Rise in Privacy & Security Concerns Over Internet of Things (IoT)5.3.2 Need for Huge Initial Investments 6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Market6.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players6.1.3 Research & Development Expenses Comparison- Key Players 7. Company Profiles7.1 Cisco Systems7.1.1 Business Overview7.1.2 Financial Overview7.1.3 Business Strategies7.2 IBM Corporation7.2.1 Business Overview7.2.2 Financial Overview7.2.3 Business Strategies7.3 Microsoft Corporation7.3.1 Business Overview7.3.2 Financial Overview7.3.3 Business Strategies7.4 Schneider Electric7.4.1 Business Overview7.4.2 Financial Overview7.4.3 Business Strategies7.5 General Electric7.5.1 Business Overview7.5.2 Financial Overview7.5.3 Business Strategies7.6 Siemens7.6.1 Business Overview7.6.2 Financial Overview7.6.3 Business Strategies

