Worldwide Small Electric Vehicle Industry To 2026 - Key Drivers And Challenges

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Small Electric Vehicle Market, by Battery Type (Nickel-Metal-Hydride & Lithium Ion), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle), by Technology (PHEV, BEV), by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2019, the Global Small Electric Vehicle Market stood around 2.2 million units and is forecast to grow at a double-digit CAGR to reach 3.2 million units by 2025. Due to strict emission norms and emphasis by the governments of various countries on clean energy vehicles, the small electric vehicle market is increasing at a rapid pace across the globe. According to WHO, air pollution is the leading cause of deaths in countries with poor quality of air. As a result, governments of various countries are offering subsidies on the purchase of small electric vehicles. Furthermore, small electric vehicles have longer lifespan when compared with their diesel counterparts, which is anticipated to positively influence the growth of the small electric vehicle market during the forecasted period.The Global Small Electric Vehicle Market can be classified on the basis of battery type, vehicle type, type of technology and by region. Based on the battery type, the market can be segmented into Lithium-ion and Nickel-Metal-Hydride. Lithium-ion segment accounted for the largest share and the segment is poised to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period as well. In terms of vehicle type, the market has been segmented into Passenger car and Light Commercial Vehicle segments. Passenger car segment is dominating the small electric vehicle market, globally, and this trend is expected to continue over the course of next five years.In terms of regional analysis, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to continue as the largest regional market for small electric vehicles due to favorable government initiatives and support. Furthermore, increasing air pollution and reducing cost of batteries are positively influencing the growth of the market in the region. In Asia-Pacific, China dominated the market and the country's small electric vehicle market is poised to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years as well.Major players operating in the Global Small Electric Vehicle Market include GM Group, Tesla Inc, Daimler AG, BMW AG, Hyundai Motor Company, among others. The Objective of the Study:

To assess the demand-supply scenario of small electric vehicle, which covers production, demand and supply of small electric vehicles, globally.

To analyze and forecast the market size of small electric vehicle market.

To classify and forecast the Global Small Electric Vehicle Market based on battery type, vehicle type, technology type, and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Small Electric Vehicle Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Small Electric Vehicle Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for small electric vehicle.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of the Global Small Electric Vehicle Market.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Analyst View 4. Voice of Customers4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision4.2. Aided Vs. Unaided Brand Recall4.3. Brand Satisfaction Level 5. Global Small Electric Vehicle Market Outlook5.1. Market Size & Forecast5.1.1.By Value & Volume5.2. Market Share & Forecast5.2.1.By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car Vs. Light Commercial Vehicle)5.2.2.By Technology Type (Plug-in Electric Vehicle Vs. Battery Electric Vehicle)5.2.3.By Battery Type (Lithium Ion Vs. Nickel-Metal-Hydride)5.2.4.By Region5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)5.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Technology Type)5.5. Market Attractiveness Index (By Region) 6. Asia-Pacific Small Electric Vehicle Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)6.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Technology Type)6.5. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)6.6. Asia-Pacific Small Electric Vehicle Market Regional Analysis 7. Europe Small Electric Vehicle Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)7.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Technology Type)7.5. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)7.6. Europe Small Electric Vehicle Market Regional Analysis 8. North America Small Electric Vehicle Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)8.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Technology Type)8.5. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)8.6. North America Small Electric Vehicle Market Regional Analysis 9. Market Dynamics9.1. Drivers9.2. Challenges 10. Market Trends & Developments 11. Competitive Landscape11.1. BYD Company Limited11.2. BMW AG11.3. Toyota Motor Corporation11.4. Ford Motor Company11.5. Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.11.6. Audi AG11.7. Tesla Inc.11.8. Nissan Motor Corporation11.9. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.11.10. General Motors Company11.11. Hyundai Motor Company11.12. Volkswagen AG11.13. Renault SA11.14. Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd11.15. Zhidou Electric Vehicle Sales Co., Ltd 12. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j1azvk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-small-electric-vehicle-industry-to-2026---key-drivers-and-challenges-301125697.html

SOURCE Research and Markets