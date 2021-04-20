Worldwide Skin Care Products Industry To 2026 - Featuring Unilever, Avon Products And L'Oreal Among Others

DUBLIN, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Skin Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global skin care products market reached a value of US$ 131 Billion in 2020. Skin care products are used to enhance and maintain the appearance of human skin. There are a variety of products available in the market such as cleansers, toners, body lotions, oils and serums, and creams with alpha-hydroxy acids, beta-hydroxy acids, and retinol as some of their key ingredients. These products aid in regular replenishment of the dying skin cells and counter the signs of aging such as wrinkles, fines lines and age spots while maintaining the overall skin health. The global skin care products market is highly diversified as it varies from region to region catering to a wide range of skin types present across the globe.Skin is one of the organs that receive the most damage owing to the exposure to external factors such as ultraviolet (UV) rays and pollution. Consequently, there has been an increase in the inclination among the masses towards engaging in a regular skin care regime, thus making it an integral part of personal well-being. This has led to the introduction of diversified products containing various chemical and herbal elements, aiming at the overall enhancement and maintenance of healthy skin.

Urban regions, in particular, have been a witness to increasing consumers' inclination toward various skin care products owing to rising disposable income, aggressive promotional activities, and launch of innovative products by manufacturers. Rising awareness about both skin ailments and available treatments is propelling consumers to start using skin care products quite early, thus aiding the market growth. The market is further driven by an increasing number of women preferring anti-aging products which form a crucial segment of the skin care products market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global skin care products market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Johnson & Johnson, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever PLC, Avon Products Inc., L'Oreal S.A., Kao Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Shiseido Company, Beiersdorf AG, Procter & Gamble, Revlon, Inc., etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Skin Care Products Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product Type5.5 Market Breakup by Ingredient5.6 Market Breakup by Gender5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel5.8 Market Breakup by Region5.9 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type 7 Market Breakup by Ingredient 8 Market Breakup by Gender 9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel 10 Market Breakup by Region 11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape

