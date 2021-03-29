Worldwide Silicon Metal Industry To 2027 - Efforts To Reduce The Cost Of Production By Innovating The Existing Technology Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicon Metal Market by Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global silicon metal market size was $6.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $8.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Silicon metal is an industrial additive produced by smelting quartz and coke in an electric heating furnace. It consists of 98% of silicon, although the composition of silicon has increased as close to 99.99% silicon in recent years. Impurities in silicon metals mainly include iron, aluminum, and calcium. Silicon metal is used as a feedstock in the production of silicones, aluminum alloys, and semiconductor materials. Based on its application, silicon metals are offered in various grades, namely, metallurgical, chemical, electronics, polysilicon, solar, and high purity grades. The production of various grades of silicon metal starts with the refining process of silica within quartz rock or sand, followed by a carbothermic reduction of silica that occurs in an arc furnace to produce metallurgical grade silicon. This is then further refined through a hydro-metallurgical process to produce chemical-grade silicon. Chemical-grade silicon metal is majorly used in the production of silicones and silanes. Metallurgical silicon is 99% pure and is used in steel smelting and aluminum alloys.The global silicon metal market is presently driven by various factors such as increase in demand for aluminum alloys in the automotive industry, expanding application spectrum of silicones, demand from energy storage markets, and a steady demand from the global chemical industry. A major chink of silicon metal is currently used in the production of aluminum alloys, which, in turn, is used in the production of light-weight automotive. Aluminum's superior strength-to-weight ratio makes it more effective for building fuel efficient cars than steel or iron. Hence, the demand for automotive-related alloys is expected to increase, thus, driving the demand for silicon metal. Silicon metal is absolutely necessary for the production of aluminum and chemical products since it provides them with essential properties. In addition, it cannot be substituted and there is no recycling of (pure) Silicon. In the chemical industry, it is used for producing silicon compounds as well as silicon wafers used in photovoltaic solar cells and electronic semiconductors. Silicon compounds are the raw material for a large and growing number of industrial and consumer products such as silicone rubber parts, urethane foam, sealants, adhesives, lubricants, food additives, coatings, and cosmetics.The high cost of production of silicon metal is expected to limit its market growth during the forecast period. The production of silicon metal is energy intensive, which increases its cost of production. Submerged arc furnace (SAF) is highly energy intensive and a large portion of the total production cost is related to its energy consumption. Further, the cost of producing silicon metal is controlled by the prices of other components such as coal, quartz, oil/natural gas, and electrodes. The production of silicon metal requires constant supply of its raw material-quartz. Quartz mines are owned by few global players such as Ferroglobe, Rusal, Liasa, and Elkem. Hence, the scope for vertical integration is minimum. This limits the entry of new players in the silicon metal production chain, thus, leading to high prices.Growing use of silicon metal in solar panel production and focusing on reducing the cost of production of silicon metal will help in the future growth of the global silicon market. Silicon metal is already an essential material in the metal smelting industry, however, the consumption of silicon metal has increased in recent years, mainly from the electronics and solar industries.The silicon metal market is segmented on the basis of product type and applications. Based on the product type, the global silicon metal market is divided into metallurgical and chemical. The applications of silicon metal include aluminum alloys, silicone, semiconductors, and others. Regionally, the global silicon metal market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Some of the major players profiled in the report include Anyang Wanhua Metal Material Co. Ltd., Dow Inc., Elkem ASA, Ferroglobe PLC, Henan ALOY New Material Co. Ltd., Hoshine Silicon Industry Co. Ltd., Liasa, Mississippi Silicon LLC, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., and United Company RUSAL. Key benefits for Stakeholders

The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global silicon metal market from 2019 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities

The global silicon metal market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

Porter's five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

Major countries have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global silicon metal market forecast for the period 2020-2027.

The key drivers, restraints, and global silicon metal market opportunity and their detailed impact analysis is elucidated in the study

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION1.1. Report description1.2. Key benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research methodology1.4.1. Primary research1.4.2. Secondary research1.4.3. Analyst tools and models CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. Key findings of the study2.2. CXO perspective CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Porter's five forces analysis3.3. Market dynamics3.3.1. Drivers3.3.1.1. Steadily growing demand for aluminum silicon (Al-Si) alloys3.3.1.2. Versatility of silicones-a key application of silicon metal3.3.1.3. Growing use of silicon metal for semiconductor applications3.3.2. Restraint3.3.2.1. High cost of production3.3.3. Opportunity3.3.3.1. Efforts to reduce the cost of production by innovating the existing technology3.4. Value chain analysis3.5. Impact of key regulations on the Global Silicon Metal Market3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Silicon Metal Market3.7. Patent analysis, 2012-2019 CHAPTER 4: SILicON METAL MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Metallurgical4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3. Chemical4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region CHAPTER 5: SILicON METAL MARKET, BY APPLICATION5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. Aluminum Alloys5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3. Silicone5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4. Semiconductors5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.5. Others5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region CHAPTER 6: SILicON METAL MARKET, BY REGION6.1. Overview6.2. North America6.3. Europe6.4. Asia-Pacific6.5. LAMEA CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE7.1. Introduction7.1.1. Market player positioning, 20197.2. Product Mapping Of Top Players7.3. Competitive Heatmap CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES:8.1. Anyang Wanhua Metal Material Co. Ltd.8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Company snapshot8.1.3. Product Portfolio8.2. Dow Inc.8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Company snapshot8.2.3. Operating business segments8.2.4. Product portfolio8.2.5. Business performance8.3. Elkem ASA8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Company snapshot8.3.3. Operating business segments8.3.4. Product portfolio8.3.5. Business performance8.4. Ferroglobe PLC8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Company snapshot8.4.3. Operating business segments8.4.4. Product portfolio8.4.5. Business performance8.5. Hoshine Silicon Industry Co. Ltd.8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Company snapshot8.5.3. Product portfolio8.5.4. Business performance8.6. Henan ALOY New Material Co. Ltd.8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Company snapshot8.6.3. Product portfolio8.7. Liasa8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Company snapshot8.7.3. Product portfolio8.8. Mississippi Silicon LLC8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Company snapshot8.8.3. Product Portfolio8.9. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Company snapshot8.9.3. Operating business segments8.9.4. Product portfolio8.9.5. Business performance8.10. United Company RUSAL8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Company snapshot8.10.3. Operating business segments8.10.4. Product Portfolio8.10.5. Business performanceFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ijssor

