Worldwide Siding Industry To 2026 - Emerging Demand For Fiber Cement Siding Globally Presents Opportunities

The "Siding Market Research Report by Material (Fiber Cement, Vinyl, and Wood), by End-Use industry (Non-Residential and Residential), by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Siding Market size was estimated at USD 72.99 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 77.53 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.55% to reach USD 106.85 billion by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Siding Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Siding Market, including Alumasc Group PLC, Arconic Corporation, Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A., Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Doke Extrusion LLC, Georgia Pacific Vinyl Siding, Headwaters, Inc, James Hardie Industries PLC, Kingspan Group, Knauf Gips KG, Lixil Group Corporation, Louisiana Pacific Corporation, NICHIHA Co.,Ltd, Rockwool India Pvt. Ltd, SHERA Public Company Limited, Tata Steel Limited, USG Corporation, Westlake Chemical Corporation, and Wienerberger AG. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Siding Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Siding Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Siding Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Siding Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Siding Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Siding Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Siding Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Growing residential and infrastructure construction activity5.1.1.2. Potential demand attributed to high durability of siding5.1.1.3. Growing application of combined siding materials to add unique aesthetic value to the building5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Capital intensive raw materials of siding5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Emerging demand for fiber cement siding globally5.1.3.2. Favorable government initiatives to enhance infrastructure and introduction of green siding materials5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. High cost of repairing and installation5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 6. Siding Market, by Material6.1. Introduction6.2. Fiber Cement6.3. Vinyl6.4. Wood 7. Siding Market, by End-Use industry7.1. Introduction7.2. Non-Residential7.3. Residential 8. Americas Siding Market8.1. Introduction8.2. Argentina8.3. Brazil8.4. Canada8.5. Mexico8.6. United States 9. Asia-Pacific Siding Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Australia9.3. China9.4. India9.5. Indonesia9.6. Japan9.7. Malaysia9.8. Philippines9.9. Singapore9.10. South Korea9.11. Taiwan9.12. Thailand 10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Siding Market10.1. Introduction10.2. France10.3. Germany10.4. Italy10.5. Netherlands10.6. Qatar10.7. Russia10.8. Saudi Arabia10.9. South Africa10.10. Spain10.11. United Arab Emirates10.12. United Kingdom 11. Competitive Landscape11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix11.1.1. Quadrants11.1.2. Business Strategy11.1.3. Product Satisfaction11.2. Market Ranking Analysis11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player11.4. Competitive Scenario11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement11.4.4. Investment & Funding11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 12. Company Usability Profiles12.1. Alumasc Group PLC12.2. Arconic Corporation12.3. Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.12.4. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.12.5. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.12.6. Doke Extrusion LLC12.7. Georgia Pacific Vinyl Siding12.8. Headwaters, Inc12.9. James Hardie Industries PLC12.10. Kingspan Group12.11. Knauf Gips KG12.12. Lixil Group Corporation12.13. Louisiana Pacific Corporation12.14. NICHIHA Co.,Ltd12.15. Rockwool India Pvt. Ltd12.16. SHERA Public Company Limited12.17. Tata Steel Limited12.18. USG Corporation12.19. Westlake Chemical Corporation12.20. Wienerberger AG 13. Appendix

