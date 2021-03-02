Worldwide Services To Buildings And Dwellings Industry To 2030 - Featuring EcoLab, Terminix And ABM Industries

DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Services to Buildings and Dwellings Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global services to buildings and dwellings market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global services to buildings and dwellings market is expected to grow from $751.01 billion in 2020 to $802.68 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1085.09 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. Reasons to Purchase

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the services to buildings and dwellings? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Services to Buildings and Dwellings market global report answers all these questions and many more.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider services to buildings and dwellings market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The services to buildings and dwellings market section of the report gives context. It compares the services to buildings and dwellings market with other segments of the commercial services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, services to buildings and dwellings indicators comparison.

Major companies in the services to building and dwellings market include EcoLab; Terminix; ABM Industries; Stanley Steemer and BrightView Landscapes.The services to building and dwellings market consists of sales of services to building and dwellings and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide building and dwellings services such as pest control, landscaping, cleaning, etc. The services to building and dwellings market is segmented into exterminating and pest control services; janitorial services; landscaping services; carpet and upholstery cleaning services; or other services to buildings and dwellings. North America was the largest region in the global services to buildings and dwellings market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global services to buildings and dwellings market. Africa was the smallest region in the global services to buildings and dwellings market.Companies providing services to buildings and dwellings are increasingly using IoT technology for easy monitoring and maintenance of the client sites. IoT helps facility mangers to monitor deficiencies in system, provides information about building and on-going process with help of video surveillance and motion sensors. With automation and control connected to a single device, and intra device communication, monitoring and finding issues in the client site becomes easy. IoT devices placed in buildings are programmed to raise red flags upon system failures and enables service providers to respond promptly avoiding major breakdowns. Amazon Web Services (AWS) introduced IoT device management and offers customised software development and systems for the same. This system makes it easy to register, organize, monitor, and remotely manage IoT devices at scale. 