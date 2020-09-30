Worldwide Self-driving Taxi Industry To 2024 - Key Leading Countries
DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Self-driving Taxi Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The self-driving taxi market is poised to grow by 78,588 units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 83% during the forecast period. The reports on self-driving taxi market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the maturing autonomous vehicles concept and increased focus of OEMs toward the development of self-driving vehicles.
The self-driving taxi market analysis includes the level of autonomy segment and geographical landscape. This study identifies supportive regulations for self-driving cars as one of the prime reasons driving the self-driving taxi market growth during the next few years.
The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The self-driving taxi market covers the following areas:
- Self-driving taxi market sizing
- Self-driving taxi market forecast
- Self-driving taxi market industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading self-driving taxi market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Lyft Inc., Renault SA, Tesla Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Volkswagen AG, and AB Volvo. Also, the self-driving taxi market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors. The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influences. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by level of autonomy
- Market segments
- Comparison by level of autonomy
- SAE level 3 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- SAE level 4 and 5 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by level of autonomy
6. Customer landscape 7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
- Ford Motor Co.
- General Motors Co.
- Lyft Inc.
- Renault SA
- Tesla Inc.
- Uber Technologies Inc.
- Volkswagen AG
- AB Volvo
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/49nhsx
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-self-driving-taxi-industry-to-2024---key-leading-countries-301142078.html
SOURCE Research and Markets