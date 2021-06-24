Worldwide Security Screening Systems Industry To 2026 - Featuring Analogic, Aware Incorporation And Digital Barriers Among Others

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Screening Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global security screening systems market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Security screening is the process of visual, manual and electronic examination of individuals, containers and packages. It helps in identifying if an object or person is carrying any contraband and prohibited article, such as concealed explosives and weapons. The procedure of security screening is generally conducted before entering any premises; however, various high-security locations require searching during both entry and exit. Some of the common places that require effective security screening systems include prisons, airports, museums, courthouses and railway stations. At present, there are several types of security screening solutions available in the market, including people scanners, full-body security scanners and personnel security screening systems. These systems are embedded with advanced imaging technologies and use millimeter waves or x-rays.Over the past few years, various law enforcement and intelligence authorities across the globe have implemented stringent regulations, which is leading to the rising demand for high-tech screening systems. Besides this, with the increasing movement of cargo and people across borders, the International Civil Aviation Organization and the 193 contracting states in the Convention on International Civil Aviation have started focusing on improving aviation security. In line with this, in March 2019, the Civil Aviation (Security) Regulations 2019 were introduced by Malaysia, as one of the contracting states. The implementation of these regulations has created employment opportunities for numerous people, as well as growth prospects for the market players.

Moreover, in recent years, an increase in terrorist activities has led to the emergence of innovative explosive trace detection (ETD) systems for security screening across various sectors. For instance, the Czech Republic-based anti-terrorist security systems manufacturer, INWARD DETECTION, recently introduced M-ION, which can identify and detect a wide range of explosives, including composite and pure explosives, under different pressure and humidity conditions. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global security screening systems market to reach a value of around US$ 10 Billion by 2026. Competitive Landscape:The report has also examined the competitive landscape of the market, with some of the key players being American Science and Engineering, Inc., Analogic Corporation, Argus Global Pty Ltd, Aware Incorporation, Digital Barriers PLC, Magal Security Systems Ltd., OSI Systems, Inc., Safran SA, and Smiths Group PLC. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

