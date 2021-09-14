Worldwide Scar Treatment Industry To 2026 - Players Include Alliance Pharma, Avita Medical And Bausch Health Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scar Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global scar treatment market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Scar treatment refers to the techniques and procedures employed for the remedy of acne, keloid, contracture, hypertrophic scars, etc. Scars are visible wound marks caused by surgeries, injuries or infections. The treatment and revision procedures are employed to minimize the appearance of these scars so that they look more consistent with the surrounding skin tone and texture. In order to speed up the healing process, various treatments are used, including over the counter (OTC) gels, ointments, creams, silicone sheets; surgeries for skin grafts, excisions or laser treatment; and collagen injections. In some cases, topical creams enriched with Vitamin E are also applied to diminish post-surgery scars.The increasing prevalence of skin diseases, along with the rising consumer awareness regarding various scar treatment options, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. The growing aesthetic sense among the masses has led to the widespread adoption of skin treatment procedures. Furthermore, enhanced accessibility to dermatological facilities and the introduction of products containing both chemical and herbal ingredients are boosting the overall demand for the service. Dermatological clinics offer precise and latest technological procedures for cosmetic surgeries that provide effective results and cause minimal discomfort to the patient.

Additionally, surgeries conducted using laser instruments are used for reducing the visibility of scars after critical injuries. These surgeries also speed up the healing process while ensuring a painless experience for the patient. Other factors, such as rising urbanization, inflating disposable incomes and the increase in affluent population, aggressive promotional activities by service providers and the introduction of organic and natural products, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global scar treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alliance Pharma, Avita Medical, Bausch Health, Cutera Inc., Establishment Labs S.A., GC Aesthetics PLC, Hologic Inc., Molnlycke Health Care, Smith & Nephew, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global scar treatment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global scar treatment market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product or treatment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the scar type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global scar treatment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Scar Treatment Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product or Treatment Type6.1 Topical Products6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Major Types6.1.2.1 Gels6.1.2.2 Creams6.1.2.3 Oils6.1.2.4 Sheets6.1.2.5 Others6.1.3 Market Forecast6.2 Laser Treatment6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Surface Treatment6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Injectables6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Scar Type7.1 Atrophic Scars7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Hypertrophic and Keloid Scars7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Contracture Scars7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Others7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-User8.1 Hospitals8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Clinics8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Retail Pharmacies8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Others8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis 13 Price Indicators 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Alliance Pharma14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.1.3 Financials14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.2 Avita Medical14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2.3 Financials14.3.3 Bausch Health14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3.3 Financials14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.4 Cutera Inc.14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4.3 Financials14.3.5 Establishment Labs S.A.14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6 GC Aesthetics PLC14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7 Hologic Inc.14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7.3 Financials14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.8 Molnlycke Health Care14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9 Smith & Nephew14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9.3 Financials14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.10 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio14.3.10.3 Financials

