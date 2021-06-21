Worldwide Satellite Communication Industry To 2027 - Technological Advancements In Satellite Missions Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Communication Market by Application, Component and End-Use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Satellite communications is the technology applied in communication of data, voice, or video at low latency and high bandwidth over long distances by commercial, civil, and government agencies. The satellite communication is utilized in Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) systems, Digital Satellite News Gathering (DSNG), Direct-to-Home (DTH) television broadcasting, and several other applications, owing to the coverage and outreach capacities of satellite communication systems.Increase in Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous systems and rise in demand for military and defense satellite communication solutions are expected to drive the global satellite communication market growth during the forecast period. However, cybersecurity threats to satellite communication and interference in satellite data transmission are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements in satellite missions and deployment of 5G network through satellites are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the future.The satellite communication market is segmented into application, component, end-use industry, and region. Based on the application, the market is segmented into voice communication, broadcasting, and data communication. Based on component, it is further divided into equipment and services. Based on end-use industry, the market is classified into maritime, aerospace & defense, industrial, government, transportation & logistics, and media. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Key Benefits

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top impacting factors3.2.2. Top investment pockets3.2.3. Top winning strategies3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. Key player positioning, 20203.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Increase in Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous systems3.5.1.2. Rise in demand for military and defense satellite communication solutions3.5.1.3. Increase in adoption of SATCOM equipment in online streaming services, radio and TV broadcast3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. Cybersecurity threats to satellite communication3.5.2.2. Interference in satellite data transmission3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Technological advancements in satellite missions3.5.3.2. Deployment of 5G network through satellites3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis3.6.1. Evolution of outbreak3.6.2. Micro-economic impact analysis3.6.2.1. Consumer trends3.6.2.2. Technology trends3.6.2.3. Regulatory trends3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis3.6.3.1. GDP3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis3.6.3.3. Employment index3.6.3.4. Impact on the satellite communication industry CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL SATELLITE COMMUNICATION MARKET, BY COMPONENT4.1. Overview4.2. Equipment4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Services4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL SATELLITE COMMUNICATION MARKET, BY APPLICATION5.1. Overview5.2. Voice communication5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Broadcasting5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country5.4. Data Communication5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL SATELLITE COMMUNICATION MARKET, BY END-USE INDUSTRY6.1. Overview6.2. Maritime6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. Aerospace and Defense6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis, by country6.4. Industrial6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.4.3. Market analysis, by country6.5. Government6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.5.3. Market analysis, by country6.6. Transportation and logistics6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.6.3. Market analysis, by country6.7. Media6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.7.3. Market analysis, by country6.8. Others6.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.8.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: SATELLITE COMMUNICATION MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES8.1. SES S.A.8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Company snapshot8.1.3. Operating business segments8.1.4. Product portfolio8.1.5. Business performance8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.2. Viasat, Inc.8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Company snapshot8.2.3. Operating business segments8.2.4. Product portfolio8.2.5. Business performance8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.3. Telesat Canada8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Company snapshot8.3.3. Operating business segments8.3.4. Product portfolio8.3.5. Business performance8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.4. EchoStar Corporation8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Company snapshot8.4.3. Operating business segments8.4.4. Product portfolio8.4.5. Business performance8.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.5. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Company snapshot8.5.3. Operating business segments8.5.4. Product portfolio8.5.5. Business performance8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.6. Al Yah Satellite Communication Company Pjsc (Yahsat)8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Company snapshot8.6.3. Product portfolio8.6.4. Key strategic moves and developments8.7. Sky Perfect Jsat Holdings Inc.8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Company snapshot8.7.3. Operating business segments8.7.4. Product portfolio8.7.5. Business performance8.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.8. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Company snapshot8.8.3. Operating business segments8.8.4. Product portfolio8.8.5. Business performance8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.9. Cobham Ltd8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Company snapshot8.9.3. Product portfolio8.9.4. Key strategic moves and developments8.10. General Dynamics Corporation8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Company snapshot8.10.3. Operating business segments8.10.4. Product portfolio8.10.5. Business performance8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.11. Inmarsat Global Limited8.11.1. Company overview8.11.2. Company snapshot8.11.3. Product portfolio8.11.4. Key strategic moves and developments

