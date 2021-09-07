Worldwide Satellite Command And Control System Industry To 2031 - Featuring GMV, Honeywell International And Israel Aerospace Industries Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Command and Control System Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, End User, Solution, Satellite Mass, Frequency Band, Orbit and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report...

The global satellite command and control system market is estimated to reach $32.15 billion in 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.32% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The major driving factor for the market's robustness is the need to monitor and maintain the growing number of satellites launched.

Market Growth Drivers

Rising Number of Launches of Small Satellites

Rising Usage of Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) Component

Market Challenges

Potential Cyber Attacks on Satellites

Market Opportunities

Component Miniaturization Enabling Development of Low-Cost Small Satellites

Key Companies Profiled

Airbus S.A.S, BALL CORPORATION, GMV, Honeywell International Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Indra, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NanoAvionics, Northrop Grumman, NewSpace Systems, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, TERMA

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global satellite command and control system market?

What is the scope in the market for new OEMs and other players that wish to enter the global satellite command and control system market?

What are the driving and challenging factors and attributing to the growth of the global satellite command and control system market?

Which application and end user segment are expected to lead the global satellite command and control system market by 2031?

What was the market value of the regions in global satellite command and control system market in 2020, and how is the market estimated to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What is the R&D initiative and investment scenario in the global satellite command and control system market?

How is the global satellite command and control system industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What are the key developmental strategies that are implemented by the key players to sustain the competitive market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets1.1 Industry Outlook1.2 Business Dynamics1.2.1 Business Drivers1.2.1.1 Rising Number of Launches of Small Satellites1.2.1.2 Rising Usage of Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) Component1.2.2 Business Challenges1.2.2.1 Potential Cyber Attacks on Satellites1.2.3 Business Strategies1.2.3.1 New Product Developments1.2.3.2 Market Developments1.2.4 Corporate Strategies1.2.4.1 Contracts, Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Mergers1.2.4.2 Other Developments1.2.5 Business Opportunities1.2.5.1 Component Miniaturization Enabling Development of Low-Cost Small Satellites

2 Application2.1 Demand Analysis of Satellite Command and Control System Market (by Application)2.1.1 Satellite Attitude Control2.1.2 Satellite Monitoring and Tracking2.1.3 Satellite Telemetry2.1.4 Ground Equipment Monitoring and Control2.2 Demand Analysis of Satellite Command and Control System Market (by End User)2.2.1 Commercial2.2.2 Military2.2.3 Government

3 Product3.1 Demand Analysis of Satellite Command and Control System Market (by Solution)3.1.1 Hardware3.1.1.1 Space-Based Solution3.1.1.1.1 Satellite Antennas3.1.1.1.2 Satellite Receivers and Transmitters3.1.1.1.3 On-Board Computers3.1.1.1.4 Star Trackers3.1.1.1.5 Reaction Wheels3.1.1.1.6 Others3.1.1.2 Ground-Based Solution3.1.1.2.1 Ground Antennas3.1.1.2.2 Network Operation Centre (NOC) Equipment3.1.1.2.2.1 Modems3.1.1.2.2.2 Frequency Converters3.1.1.2.2.3 Amplifiers3.1.1.2.3 Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Equipment3.1.2 Software3.1.2.1 Key Software Solutions Provided by Companies3.2 Demand Analysis of Satellite Command and Control System Market (by Satellite Mass)3.2.1 0-10kg3.2.2 11-200kg3.2.3 201-1,200kg3.2.4 1,201-2,200kg3.2.5 >2,201kg3.3 Demand Analysis of Satellite Command and Control System Market (by Frequency Band)3.3.1 L and S Band3.3.2 C and X Band3.3.3 Ku and Ka Band3.4 Demand Analysis of Satellite Command and Control System Market (by Orbit)3.4.1 Low Earth Orbit (LEO)3.4.2 Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)3.4.3 Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO)3.4.4 Deep Space and Interplanetary

4 Regions

5 Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles5.1 Competitive Benchmarking5.2 Airbus S.A.S5.2.1 Company Overview5.2.1.1 Role of Airbus S.A.S in Global Satellite Command and Control Market5.2.1.2 Product Portfolio5.2.2 Corporate Strategies5.2.2.1 Contract5.2.3 Strength and Weakness of Airbus S.A.S5.2.4 R&D Analysis5.3 BALL CORPORATION5.3.1 Company Overview5.3.1.1 Role of BALL CORPORATION in Global Satellite Command and Control System Market5.3.1.2 Product Portfolio5.3.2 Corporate Strategies5.3.2.1 Agreements5.3.3 Strength and Weakness of BALL CORPORATION5.4 GMV5.4.1 Company Overview5.4.1.1 Role of GMV in Global Satellite Command and Control System Market5.4.1.2 Product Portfolio5.4.2 Strength and Weakness of GMV5.5 Honeywell International Inc.5.5.1 Company Overview5.5.1.1 Role of Honeywell International Inc. in Global Satellite Command and Control System Market5.5.1.2 Product Portfolio5.5.2 Strength and Weakness of Honeywell International Inc.5.5.3 R&D Analysis5.6 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)5.6.1 Company Overview5.6.1.1 Role of Israel Aerospace Industries in Global Satellite Command and Control System Market5.6.1.2 Product Portfolio5.6.2 Business Strategies5.6.2.1 New Product Development5.6.3 Strength and Weakness of Israel Aerospace Industries5.6.4 R&D Analysis5.7 Indra5.7.1 Company Overview5.7.1.1 Role of Indra in Global Satellite Command and Control System Market5.7.1.2 Product Portfolio5.7.2 Strength and Weakness of Indra5.7.3 R&D Analysis5.8 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.5.8.1 Company Overview5.8.1.1 Role of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. in Global Satellite Command and Control System Market5.8.2 Product Portfolio5.8.3 Business Strategies5.8.3.1 New Product Development5.8.4 Corporate Strategies5.8.4.1 Contracts and Agreements5.8.5 Strength and Weakness of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.5.8.6 R&D Analysis5.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation5.9.1 Company Overview5.9.1.1 Role of Lockheed Martin Corporation in Global Satellite Command and Control System Market5.9.1.2 Product Portfolio5.9.2 Corporate Strategies5.9.2.1 Contract5.9.3 Strength and Weakness of Lockheed Martin Corporation5.9.4 R&D Analysis5.1 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.5.10.1 Company Overview5.10.1.1 Role of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. in Global Satellite Command and Control System Market5.10.1.2 Product Portfolio5.10.2 Corporate Strategies5.10.2.1 Contract5.10.3 Strength and Weakness of L3Harris Technologies, Inc.5.10.4 R&D Analysis5.11 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation5.11.1 Company Overview5.11.1.1 Role of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation in Global Satellite Command and Control System Market5.11.1.2 Product Portfolio5.11.2 Strength and Weakness of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation5.11.3 R&D Analysis5.12 NanoAvionics5.12.1 Company Overview5.12.1.1 Role of NanoAvionics in Global Satellite Command and Control System Market5.12.1.2 Product Portfolio5.12.2 Strength and Weakness of NanoAvionics5.13 Northrop Grumman5.13.1 Company Overview5.13.1.1 Role of Northrop Grumman in Global Satellite Command and Control Market5.13.1.2 Product Portfolio5.13.2 Corporate Strategies5.13.2.1 Agreement5.13.3 Strength and Weakness of Northrop Grumman5.13.4 R&D Analysis5.14 NewSpace Systems5.14.1 Company Overview5.14.1.1 Role of NewSpace Systems in Global Satellite Command and Control System Market5.14.1.2 Product Portfolio5.14.2 Business Strategies5.14.2.1 Expansion5.14.3 Corporate Strategies5.14.3.1 Contracts5.14.4 Strength and Weakness of NewSpace Systems5.15 Raytheon Technologies Corporation5.15.1 Company Overview5.15.1.1 Role of Raytheon Technologies Corporation in Global Command and Control System Market5.15.1.2 Product Portfolio5.15.2 Corporate Strategies5.15.2.1 Contract and Acquisition5.15.3 Strength and Weakness of Raytheon Technologies Corporation5.15.4 R&D Analysis5.16 TERMA5.16.1 Company Overview5.16.1.1 Role of TERMA in Global Satellite Command and Control System Market5.16.2 Product Portfolio5.16.3 Corporate Strategies5.16.3.1 Agreement5.16.4 Strength and Weakness of TERMA5.17 Other Players5.17.1 OHB System AG5.17.2 Bradford Engineering BV5.17.3 NEC Space Technologies, Ltd.5.17.4 SKYLABS D.O.O.5.17.5 Orbit Communications Systems Ltd.5.17.6 Oakman Aerospace, Inc.5.17.7 CPI International Inc.

6 Research Methodology

