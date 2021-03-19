Worldwide Sales Performance Management Industry To 2026 - Players Include SAP, Oracle And NICE Among Others

DUBLIN, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sales Performance Management Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sales Performance Management Market size is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 13.8% CAGR during the forecast period. The method of monitoring and directing personnel to enhance their ability to sell products or services is termed as Sales performance management (SPM). With the help of software programs, the performance of the sales process can be improved. Using these applications, several activities can be simplified in the domain of corporate performance management process and motivate behavior that boosts sales.Guiding and encouraging salespeople to set objectives and satisfy customers are considered as the primary aims of the sales performance management process. Elements for goal setting and planning, feedback, skill development & performance review are included in the SPM software. SPM software is beneficial in order to monitor information about sales quotas, territories, incentive compensation, job evaluation, and forecasting.These days, markets are evolving at a rapid pace, and the method of selling goods has changed forever. At the time of global turmoil such as the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in economic uncertainty - it's certain that planning one time a year is no longer a feasible strategy. With the constant change in business and industry scenarios, constant and always-on planning is essential in order to adapt to these changes. This task cannot be done manually and without the help of data & digital technology. Component OutlookBased on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solutions segment is further bifurcated across Sales Planning & Monitoring, Sales Performance Analytics & Reporting, Territory Management, Incentive Compensation Management and Others. Among the components, the solutions segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the market, while the services segment is expected to register a prominent growth rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing requirement for reducing - commission payout errors and low quota attainment problems, and low level of visibility into incentives and employee performance. Deployment Type OutlookBased on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. The on-premises segment is expected to garner the highest revenue share of the market over the forecast years. Increasing demand for customized solutions according to business needs, particularly among large enterprises & companies facing data security and privacy issues are the cause behind the growth of the on-premises segment. Large organizations with various data & design requirements and adequate sales personnel generally prefer an on-premises deployment model. Enterprise Size OutlookBased on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Large enterprises is expected to acquire a prominent revenue share during the forecast period. SME solutions are expected to offer profitable growth opportunities for the leading players operating in the market. Factors such as increasing automation to enhance visibility & prevent incentive compensation calculation errors, growing demand for metric-driven sales tools, and rising enterprise mobility to expand agent engagement & performance are expected to fuel the demand for SPM solutions. End User OutlookBased on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, Travel & Hospitality, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods & Retail and Others. Among the verticals, banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI) is anticipated to procure the prominent market share. As BFSI companies deal with different insurance & banking products like debit cards, credit cards, loans, and insurance policies that include employment of various sales representatives, the demand to handle complicated incentive compensation calculations and provide employees with comprehensive visibility into complete SPM processes has forced BFSI companies to actively adopt SPM solutions. Regional OutlookBased on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The North America region has already developed for SPM solutions. This is credited to the region's robust economic landscape, increasing adoption of modern technologies, superior digital adoption at workplaces to enhance business processes, and growing awareness about the new technology. Moreover, the region comprises of developed countries like the US & Canada, which has majorly deployed SPM solutions, apart from integrating advanced technologies.The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Oracle Corporation and SAP SE are the forerunners in the Sales Performance Management Market. Companies such as Salesforce.com, Inc., Xactly Corporation, Varicent Software, Inc., and Beqom SA are some of the key innovators in the market.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, NICE Ltd., Salesforce.com, Inc., Anaplan, Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Xactly Corporation, Beqom SA, Iconixx Software Corporation, and Varicent Software, Inc. Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.4.1 Global Sales Performance Management Market, by Component1.4.2 Global Sales Performance Management Market, by Deployment Type1.4.3 Global Sales Performance Management Market, by Enterprise Size1.4.4 Global Sales Performance Management Market, by End User1.4.5 Global Sales Performance Management Market, by Geography1.5 Methodology for the research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Cardinal Matrix3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers3.3 Top Winning Strategies3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2017, May - 2021, Jan) Leading Players Chapter 4. Global Sales Performance Management Market by Component4.1 Global Sales Performance Management Solution Market by Region4.2 Global Sales Performance Management Market by Solution Type4.2.1 Global Sales Performance Management Sales Planning & Monitoring Market by Region4.2.2 Global Sales Performance Management Sales Performance Analytics & Reporting Market by Region4.2.3 Global Sales Performance Management Territory Management Market by Region4.2.4 Global Sales Performance Management Incentive Compensation Management Market by Region4.2.5 Global Other Solution Type Sales Performance Management Market by Region4.3 Global Sales Performance Management Services Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Sales Performance Management Market by Deployment Type5.1 Global On-premise Sales Performance Management Market by Region5.2 Global Cloud Sales Performance Management Market by Region Chapter 6. Global Sales Performance Management Market by Enterprise Size6.1 Global Large Enterprises Sales Performance Management Market by Region6.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises Sales Performance Management Market by Region Chapter 7. Global Sales Performance Management Market by End User7.1 Global BFSI Sales Performance Management Market by Region7.2 Global Travel & Hospitality Sales Performance Management Market by Region7.3 Global IT & Telecom Sales Performance Management Market by Region7.4 Global Healthcare Sales Performance Management Market by Region7.5 Global Manufacturing Sales Performance Management Market by Region7.6 Global Consumer Goods & Retail Sales Performance Management Market by Region7.7 Global Others Sales Performance Management Market by Region Chapter 8. Global Sales Performance Management Market by Region8.1 North America Sales Performance Management Market8.2 Europe Sales Performance Management Market8.3 Asia Pacific Sales Performance Management Market8.4 LAMEA Sales Performance Management Market Chapter 9. Company Profiles9.1 SAP SE9.1.1 Company Overview9.1.2 Financial Analysis9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.1.4 Research & Development Expense9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.1.6 SWOT Analysis9.2 Oracle Corporation9.2.1 Company Overview9.2.2 Financial Analysis9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.2.4 Research & Development Expense9.2.1 Recent strategies and developments:9.2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.2.1.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.2.2 SWOT Analysis9.3 NICE Ltd.9.3.1 Company Overview9.3.2 Financial Analysis9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.3.4 Research & Development Expenses9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.4 Salesforce.com, Inc.9.4.1 Company Overview9.4.2 Financial Analysis9.4.3 Regional Analysis9.4.4 Research & Development Expense9.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.4.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:9.4.6 SWOT Analysis9.5 Anaplan, Inc.9.5.1 Company Overview9.5.2 Financial Analysis9.5.3 Regional Analysis9.5.4 Research & Development Expense9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.5.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:9.6 Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.9.6.1 Company Overview9.7 Xactly Corporation9.7.1 Company Overview9.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:9.7.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.7.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.7.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers:9.8 Beqom SA9.8.1 Company Overview9.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:9.8.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.8.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.9 Iconixx Software Corporation9.9.1 Company Overview9.10. Varicent Software, Inc.9.10.1 Company Overview9.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:9.10.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.10.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7jjkj3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-sales-performance-management-industry-to-2026---players-include-sap-oracle-and-nice-among-others-301250960.html

SOURCE Research and Markets