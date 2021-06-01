Worldwide Running Gear Industry To 2026 - Players Include Adidas, ASICS And New Balance Among Others

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Running Gear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global running gear market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 58.3 Billion by 2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Running gear refers to the accessories and wearables worn by individuals while running or being engaged in related activities. It primarily includes athletic wearables such as shoes, gloves, jackets, tights, smart watches and goggles. Among these, products such as gloves and jackets are usually skin fit and made from water-resistant materials to prevent chafing of the skin and rain or wind penetration. Running gear also provides a protective layer, thus reducing the chances of any injury and also aids in better air circulation while performing any physical activity. On the other hand, smart running gear devices enable consumers to track their fitness progress, thus helping in keeping an enhanced motivational spirit during formal fitness training.A significant increase in the number of health-conscious consumers owing to the rising awareness about the advantages of exercising and physical fitness is one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. The widespread acceptance that running is one of the most effective forms of exercises has immensely contributed to the popularity of comfortable running gear products. Moreover, consumers are increasingly becoming inclined toward using advanced technologies owing to the rise in disposable income levels. This has lead to product premiumization and rapid inclusion of these products into consumers' daily fitness activities such as jogging. Additionally, manufacturers are also incorporating fashionable designs and high-quality fabrics in running apparel to attract new consumers. Moreover, the rising global trend of running marathons and aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers across social media platforms are also contributing to the running gear market growth.

This report provides a deep insight into the global running gear market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global running gear industry in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Adidas AG, ASICS, New Balance, Nike, Skechers USA, Inc., Amer Sports, British Knights, Columbia Sportswear Company, Fitbit, Garmin, Kering (Puma), Newton Running, The Rockport Group, Under Armour, VF Corporation, Wolverine World Wide, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Running Gear Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product5.5 Market Breakup by Gender5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product6.1 Running Footwear6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Running Apparel6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Running Accessories6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Fitness Trackers6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Gender7.1 Male7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Female7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Unisex7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel8.1 Specialty and Sports Shops8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Department and Discount Stores8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Online8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Others8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Europe9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Asia Pacific9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Analysis13.1 Price Indicators13.2 Price Structure 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Adidas AG14.3.2 ASICS14.3.3 New Balance14.3.4 Nike14.3.5 Skechers USA, Inc.14.3.6 Amer Sports14.3.7 British Knights14.3.8 Columbia Sportswear Company14.3.9 Fitbit 14.3.10 Garmin 14.3.11 Kering (Puma) 14.3.12 NEWTON RUNNING 14.3.13 The Rockport Group 14.3.14 Under Armour 14.3.15 VF Corporation 14.3.16 Wolverine World WideFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yd37p2

